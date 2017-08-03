Donald Trump may be a world of chaos all by himself, but the world beyond Trump is changing in dramatic ways, often with little notice. We’d like to tell you about it and we’re keeping track of these global changes, from the incremental to the monumental, so that you don’t have to.

Afghanistan — August 03, 2017

NATO soldier killed in another suicide bombing attack in Kabul

An Afghan police man covers himself as smoke rises from the site of an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan July 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

At least one NATO soldier was killed and six others wounded in yet another suicide bombing to hit Afghanistan’s capital city of Kabul this week, officials confirmed Thursday.

The suicide bomber exploded an improvised explosive device while the soldiers were on patrol with the Afghan National Army in the city’s Qarabagh district. The BBC, citing local media, is reporting that three civilians were killed in the attack, but those claims have yet to be confirmed.

Thursday’s attack in Kabul is the latest in a string of deadly bombings to hit the war-torn country. A similar attack on a military convoy killed two U.S. soldiers Wednesday in the southern city of Kandahar.

Kabul has experienced a renewal of terrorist attacks since May, when a suicide bomber killed at least 150 people during morning rush hour. It was one of the country’s deadliest terror attack in years.

The uptick in attacks is attributable to an emerging battle for attention between ISIS and the Taliban, said Colin Clarke, a political scientist at RAND who focuses on terrorism and insurgency.

“As ISIS expands its presence there, they’re now they’re going tit for tat,” Clarke said.

The U.S. military’s future in Afghanistan is in limbo. Recent reports have indicated a growing divide between the White House and the Department of Defense, regarding what is the best way forward in the 16-year war. Hours before the latest attack on Kabul, news broke that President Trump has considered firing the top commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan, General John Nicholson. In February, Nicholson requested more troops to break the “stalemate.”

“These are very real ongoing policy decisions,” Clarke said. “Is Trump going to escalate or is he going to withdraw?”

China — August 03, 2017

China threatens India over bulldozer “illegally” parked on border

Soldiers stand at attention at a People's Liberation Army (PLA) base in Hong Kong as part of events marking the 20th anniversary of the city's handover from British to Chinese rule, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A border standoff between nuclear giants China and India intensified Thursday after the Chinese Foreign Ministry accused India of “illegally” maintaining dozens of troops on Chinese soil and staging a buildup of forces nearby in the Himalayan mountains.

The diplomatic flare-up has grown into one of the worst border disputes between the two neighboring powers since China defeated Indian in a brief but bitter war over a boundary issue in 1962.

“As of August 2, there were still 48 Indian border troops and one bulldozer illegally staying in Chinese territory,” spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry Geng Shuang said Thursday. “In addition, there are still a large number of Indian armed forces congregating on the boundary.”

Tensions kicked up in mid-June when China began extending a road to facilitate border patrols and “local herdsmen’s grazing of livestock” in an area where the two countries bump up against the tiny kingdom of Bhutan.

China has said it was building a road on its own territory, but India and Bhutan contest that claim, citing a disputed 1890 treaty that they say gives the tiny but strategically important mountainous stretch of land to Bhutan.

The disputed territory lies just north of a narrow strip of Indian territory known as the “Chicken Neck,” only 20 miles wide in some places, which links the bulk of the country to 45 million Indians living in eastern regions.

“This is by no means for peace.” — China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Geng Shuang, accusing India of massing troops on the Chinese border.

According to China, on June 18, 270 Indian troops “flagrantly” crossed 100 meters over the Chinese border to stop construction of the road. China has accused the Indian side of digging in and preparing for conflict.

“The Indian side is building roads, hoarding supplies, and deploying a large number of armed forces on the Indian side of the boundary,” the Chinese spokesman said. “This is by no means for peace.”

On Wednesday night, India’s ministry of external affairs issued a statement saying “India considers that peace and tranquility in the India-China border areas in an important prerequisite for smooth development of our bilateral relations with China.”

Boundary disputes are not uncommon between China and India, which share a 2,200-mile border.

Chile — August 03, 2017

Chile’s Congress passes landmark bill to end total abortion ban

Deputies of the Socialist and Communist party raise thumbs after approval of a bill to legalize abortion in certain cases during a session at Chile's Chamber of Deputies in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Chile is one step closer to amending its strict abortion laws, after the country’s Congress passed a bill that allows the procedure in some cases. But the shadow of the country’s social conservative past still lingers, and the bill has already been challenged in the country’s Constitutional Court.

The Chilean Congress passed the bill Wednesday by a vote of 22-13 to ease the strict law in cases of rape, if the mother’s life is at risk, or if the fetus presents a deadly birth defect.

Abortion is currently considered a crime in Chile, carrying a five-year jail term — though the number of incarcerations has dropped significantly in recent years.

Chile is currently one of only six countries in the world with a complete ban on abortion. The complete ban was introduced in 1989 under dictator Augusto Pinochet’s regime — before that, abortion was allowed if the woman’s life was at risk.

“Today women recover a basic right that we should never have lost: to decide when we are going through moments of pain,” President Michelle Bachelet, who has prioritized this legislation since taking office in 2014, said on Twitter. “I am hopeful that the Constitutional Court will listen to the voice of the majority.”

Bachelet’s bill faces fierce opposition from the right-wing coalition Chile Vamos as well as lawmakers in the Christian Democratic Party, a member of Bachelet’s ruling alliance.

The bill faces one last hurdle in the Constitutional Court, where opponents have lodged a challenge, before it can be signed into law.

Italy — August 03, 2017

The majority of migrants entering Italy aren’t refugees

Afghanistan — August 02, 2017

Two U.S. soldiers killed in suicide bomb attack in Afghanistan

U.S. troops assess the damage to an armoured vehicle of NATO-led military coalition after a suicide attack in Kandahar province, Afghanistan August 2, 2017. REUTERS/Ahmad Nadeem

Two U.S. soldiers were killed in southern Afghanistan Wednesday when a suicide bomber drove a vehicle filled with explosives into a NATO convoy, the Pentagon said.

“I can confirm that two U.S. service members were killed in action in Kandahar, Afghanistan, when their convoy came under attack,” Pentagon spokesman Navy Capt. Jeff Davis said in a statement. “U.S. Forces Afghanistan will provide additional information as it becomes available.”

The attack, which was claimed by the Taliban, ups the death toll of U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan in 2017 to nine, and comes as terrorism continues to wreak havoc in the war-torn country. A day earlier, two ISIS suicide bombers attacked a Shiite mosque in Herat, killing at least 29 people.

Afghanistan’s capital city has also suffered a series of deadly attacks in recent months by both ISIS and Taliban forces.

The violence comes as the Trump administration weighs a new strategy for America’s 16-year war. The U.S. and NATO have roughly 13,500 troops in Afghanistan combined, with both forces said to be considering the deployment of an additional 4,000 troops. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis had promised a new military strategy in Afghanistan by mid-July. He acknowledged that the U.S. wasn’t “winning” in Afghanistan, and said he hoped to “correct this as soon as possible.”

Philippines — August 02,2017

“This Kim Jong Un… he is playing with dangerous toys, that fool” — Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte

Never one to mince his words, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte made Kim Jong Un his latest target Wednesday, roasting the North Korean leader as “chubby” and “a son of a bitch.”

Duterte made the comments just days before his government is due to host the foreign ministers of 27 countries, including North Korea, at an Association of South East Asian Nations regional forum at which Pyongyang’s missile tests are sure to feature prominently in discussions.

“This Kim Jong Un… he is playing with dangerous toys, that fool,” Duterte told a meeting of tax officials Wednesday. “That chubby face that looks kind. That son of a bitch. If he commits a mistake, the Far East will become an arid land. It must be stopped, this nuclear war.”

North Korea’s rapid pursuit of a long-range nuclear-equipped missile capable of striking the United States has been a major source of international tension following a string of recent missile tests.

Venezuela — August 02, 2017

Venezuela faked at least a million votes, election company says

1

million votes

That’s the minimum difference of votes between the official result and the real turnout in Venezuela’s controversial election of a Constitutional Assembly last Sunday, according to a company that has worked with Venezuela’s election system for over a decade. That disparity equals more than 10 percent of the final tally.

“Based on the robustness of our system, we know, without any doubt, that the turnout of the recent election for a national constituent assembly was manipulated,” Smartmatic said in a statement on its website Wednesday.

People wait in line next to an image of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez before voting during the Constituent Assembly election in Caracas, Venezuela July 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Smartmatic, which didn’t say whether the manipulated votes tipped the result of the election, called for an audit of the vote.

Venezuela’s Electoral Council has claimed 8.1 million people participated in the Sunday election, or 41.3 percent of the country’s eligible citizens. But those numbers have been disputed by the opposition. Several countries have said they do not recognize the results, including the United States, Mexico, Colombia, and Peru.

In the July 30 election Venezuelans were asked to pick 500 members of a constituent assembly to rewrite the country’s constitution. The vote packed the assembly with members of President Nicolas Maduro’s ruling Socialist Party, partly because the opposition boycotted the vote.

Critics cast the vote as a power grab by the embattled Maduro, who has faced months of violent protests that have rocked Venezuela and resulted in scores of deaths.

Smartmatic has been working with Venezuela’s electoral authority, the CNE, since 2004 to “provide Venezuela with a reliable voting system designed around the idea that all parties can audit it at every stage.”

Maduro is expected to swear in the new assembly Wednesday.

Yemen — August 02,2017

Over a million children are at risk in Yemen’s cholera epidemic

A young Yemenite child who is suspected of being infected with cholera is being treated in a tent outside a hospital in Sana'a, Yemen, 28 June 2017. Hani Al-Ansi/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

At least 1 million acutely malnourished Yemeni children under five are at risk of cholera as an outbreak ravages war-torn Yemen, Save the Children said Wednesday.

The crippling two-year war between Saudi coalition forces and Houthi rebels has left millions displaced and on the verge of starvation, and destroyed the country’s healthcare infrastructure, creating ideal conditions for the spread of the disease.

While cholera, spread through contaminated food or water, is easily treated if basic healthcare is in place, in war-ravaged Yemen it has proved devastating. More than 1,900 people have died, and 425,000 been infected since the outbreak began in April. The Red cross and Oxfam have estimated that the number infected will reach more than 600,000 by the end of the year.

Chronic food shortages have made the situation worse: malnourished children are three times more likely to die if they contract the disease, Save the Children said.

The charity’s latest analysis of data from the crisis shows that the number of acutely malnourished children under five — almost a fifth of whom have “severe acute malnutrition” — are living in cholera hotspots.

“The tragedy is both malnutrition and cholera are easily treatable if you have access to basic healthcare,” said Tamer Kirolos, Save the Children’s Yemen country director. “But hospitals and clinics have been destroyed, government health workers haven’t been paid for almost a year, and the delivery of vital aid is being obstructed.”

Washington — August 02, 2017

“We’re not your enemy, we are not your threat” — U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson sought to calm rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula ahead of his planned visit to Asia this week, where he will meet ministers from North Korea, China, South Korea, and Japan.

“We’re not your enemy, we are not your threat,” Tillerson said. “We do not seek a regime change, we do not seek the collapse of the regime, we do not seek an accelerated reunification of the peninsula, we do not seek an excuse to send our military north of the 38th Parallel.”

Tensions have run high since Friday, when Pyongyang conducted its second ICBM test in a month. Reviewing the launch’s data, experts suggested a North Korean missile was now capable of reaching as far as New York — though some recent evidence casts doubt on the hermit kingdom’s true ICBM capabilities.

New Zealand — August 02, 2017

New Zealand’s new Labour Party leader faces barrage of sexism in first week

Politicians are used to having media interest in their personal lives, but for Jacinda Ardern, the new leader of New Zealand’s Labour Party, the attention has almost exclusively focused on whether she’s going to have children — leading many to protest the way female politicians are treated differently from their male counterparts.

Since being announced as the new leader of New Zealand’s main opposition party Tuesday, Ardern has faced multiple questions about taking maternity leave and whether it could impact her ability to carry out her duties as party leader – or possibly as prime minister.

The 37-year-old politician, who has been a member of parliament since 2008, took the initial round of questions in stride, saying she didn’t have a problem with the question and that she had “been really open about that dilemma.”

By Wednesday, the line of questioning hadn’t gone away, drawing outrage.

Turkey — August 01, 2017

Turkey packs nearly 500 in courtroom for massive coup trial

486

defendants

That’s how many people Turkey put on trial at once Tuesday in a massive courthouse specially built in the capital Ankara to handle cases related to the last year’s bloody coup attempt.

Relatives of those killed in the incident gathered outside the building, chanting “We want the death penalty” and throwing nooses at the defendants as they were ushered into the courthouse by armed soldiers.

Arrested soldiers who participated in the 2016 attempted coup are accompanied by Turkish gendarms as they arrive for their trial at Sincan Penal Institution at the 4th Heavy Penal Court near Ankara on August 1, 2017. AFP PHOTO / ADEM ALTAN (ADEM ALTAN/AFP/Getty Images)

The accused face a range of charges, including trying to overthrow Parliament, leading an armed terrorist organization, and trying to assassinate President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, according to state-run news agency Anadolu.

On July 15, 2016, rebel factions of the Turkish military launched the bloodiest coup attempt in the country’s political history, sending soldiers into the streets and using fighter jets to drop bombs on their own parliament. Over 240 were killed and some 2,200 injured in the violence.

Erdoğan has ruled Turkey under a state of emergency since then, leading a crackdown on independent media, jailing over 47,000 people on terrorism charges, and dismissing over 100,000 public officials over alleged coup links, according to Human Rights Watch.

In April, Erdoğan claimed victory in a referendum that will allow the winner of the 2019 presidential election to assume full control of the government and abolish the country’s current parliamentary political system. Those moves, viewed alongside his ongoing purge and mass arrests, have led to fears that Turkey is lurching toward dictatorship.

Venezuela — August 01, 2017

Venezuela’s opposition leaders snatched from homes in latest Maduro crackdown

Two prominent Venezuelan opposition leaders were taken from their homes in raids by intelligence services in the early hours of Tuesday, in what analysts say signals a harder government line in the crisis.

Leopoldo Lopez and Antonio Ledezma, both under house arrest for their political activities, were taken from their homes by agents of Venezuela’s intelligence service, according to their families.

“12:27 in the morning: the moment when the dictatorship kidnaps Leopoldo at my house,” Lopez’s wife, Lilian Tintori, wrote on Twitter, posting a clip of her husband being led into a vehicle marked SEBIN — the acronym by which the intelligence agency is known.

The detentions are the latest sinister turn in Venezuela’s escalating political crisis, which has seen the deeply divided South American country slide into violence and dictatorship, according to both the opposition and international observers. Both detained men had recently encouraged mass protests against the government after it pressed ahead with elections for a powerful new legislative organ Sunday, despite broad opposition at home and overseas.

Diego Moya-Ocampos, senior analyst for the Americas at IHS Country Risk, told VICE News that, having achieved its objective in holding Sunday’s elections, the government was now emboldened to take a harder line on the opposition. Taking high-profile figures like Lopez into detention gives the government a potential bargaining chip against the U.S., as it sought to avoid escalating sanctions against individual officials and the oil sector — the country’s vital economic lifeline.

“It gives them something to negotiate with,” he said. “There are more than 400 political prisoners at the moment, but Lopez is the one who gets all the media attention.”

Washington — August 01, 2017

Pentagon has plans to arm Ukraine against Russia-backed rebels

The Pentagon has drawn up plans to supply weapons to Ukraine in its fight against Russian-backed rebels, and now seeks White House approval for the move. President Trump has yet to be briefed on the proposal, but he will face a tough choice – either further angering an already irate Kremlin or falling out with his own generals.

According to officials in the State Department and the Pentagon who spoke to the Wall Street Journal, the plan – backed by Secretary of Defense James Mattis – would see the U.S. send anti-tank, and possibly anti-aircraft, missiles to Ukraine as a deterrent against further aggression by Russian-backed separatists. Other weapons would also be made available.

The Javelin anti-tank missiles are much sought after by the Ukrainian forces, given that Russia has more tanks in the disputed territory than there are in the rest of western Europe.

Kurt Volker, new U.S. special representative for Ukraine, gave an interview on July 25 where he revealed that arming Ukrainian forces was an option being considered, claiming the move would not antagonize Russia but rather stop them from trying to capture any new territory.

Greg Walters, David Gilbert, Tim Hume, Alexa Liautaud, and Nick Miriello contributed to these reports.