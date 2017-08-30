While Attorney Jeff Sessions is waging war on opioids, the Nevada Department of Corrections has secured fentanyl — a powerful opioid at the center of the crisis — to use in an upcoming execution.

Fentanyl will be used as part of a three-drug cocktail in addition to diazepam, which causes unconsciousness, and cisatracurium, which causes paralysis. This cocktail has never been used in an execution, and experts are concerned about its effectiveness.

“Use of these drugs could result in a botched execution, leading to torture or a lingering death in violation of the protections of the United States Constitution,” ACLU of Nevada Executive Director Tod Story said in a statement.

The ACLU of Nevada is currently looking at what legal avenues it can take to challenge the untried procedure.

Scott Dozier, 46, is set to be executed on Nov. 14 for two murders in the early 2000s. In 2002 Dozier shot and dismembered 22-year-old Jeremiah Miller. At the time of his trial he was already serving a 22-year sentence for the drug-related murder of Jasen Green.

Dozier’s execution will be Nevada’s first in more than a decade, and it will take place in the state’s new execution chamber, renovated last year for nearly $900,000.