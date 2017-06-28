New U.S. flight security rules will avoid universal laptop ban

The Department of Homeland security gave a vague idea Wednesday of its plans for increasing security on international flights entering the U.S. — though the new measures appear set to eliminate the need to ban all laptops from all airplane cabins.

“We cannot play international whack-a-mole with each new threat,” DHS chief John Kelly told the New American Security Conference. “Instead, we must put in place new measures across the board to keep the traveling public safe and make it harder for terrorists to succeed…. These measures will be both seen and unseen, and they will be phased in over time.”

Kelly didn’t provide many details about the new measures, which he characterized as being implemented “over the next several weeks and months.” But he did say they will involve enhanced screening of both electronic devices and passengers themselves, along with new protocols “designed to mitigate the potential threat of insider attacks.” If foreign airlines or airports fail to institute the measures — DHS can’t force them to comply — they may be subject to blanket electronics bans or even prevented from operating flights to the United States at all.

The measures will reportedly affect 280 airports served by 180 airlines in 105 countries; about 2,000 flights and 325,000 travelers would be subject to them per day.

DHS had banned in March any electronic device larger than a cell phone from the cabins of planes arriving in the U.S. from 10 airports in Muslim-majority Middle East and North Africa countries.

“Today is just the starting point,” Kelly said. “We are taking prudent steps to make aircraft more secure, to reduce insider threats, and to identify suspicious passengers.”