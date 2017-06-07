North Korea appears to launch yet another missile, this time in defiance of U.N. sanctions

North Korea fired four short-range missiles off its eastern coast Wednesday, South Korean military officials said — just days after the United Nations Security Council slapped the hermit kingdom with new sanctions over its apparently intensifying nuclear and ballistic defense program.

The launch, believed to be North Korea’s fourth missile test in as many weeks, defied those sanctions in its race to make a missile capable of hitting the United States’ mainland. So far this year, North Korea is thought to have tested a range of missiles, including ballistic missiles, at least 10 times, and South Korea’s defense minister revealed last month that the North’s missile program was developing faster that the South had expected.

The test also comes only a day after the new South Korean president Moon Jae-in halted deploying an American missile defense system in order to conduct a review of its impact on the environment. While the system’s radar had drawn criticism from Chinese officials, delaying its implementation could also hurt Seoul’s relationship with U.S. allies, as President Donald Trump has repeatedly sought to portray himself as cracking down on North Korea.

Because Wednesday’s missiles, which reportedly flew only about 124 miles, are believed to be surface-to-ship missiles and not thought to be able to pose a long-rage threat, the Pentagon doesn’t plan to release a statement about the launch, CNN reported.