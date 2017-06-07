North Korea

North Korea appears to launch yet another missile, this time in defiance of U.N. sanctions

By on Jun 7, 2017

North Korea fired four short-range missiles off its eastern coast Wednesday, South Korean military officials said — just days after the United Nations Security Council slapped the hermit kingdom with new sanctions over its apparently intensifying nuclear and ballistic defense program.

The launch, believed to be North Korea’s fourth missile test in as many weeks, defied those sanctions in its race to make a missile capable of hitting the United States’ mainland. So far this year, North Korea is thought to have tested a range of missiles, including ballistic missiles, at least 10 times, and South Korea’s defense minister revealed last month that the North’s missile program was developing faster that the South had expected.

The test also comes only a day after the new South Korean president Moon Jae-in halted deploying an American missile defense system in order to conduct a review of its impact on the environment. While the system’s radar had drawn criticism from Chinese officials, delaying its implementation could also hurt Seoul’s relationship with U.S. allies, as President Donald Trump has repeatedly sought to portray himself as cracking down on North Korea.

Because Wednesday’s missiles, which reportedly flew only about 124 miles, are believed to be surface-to-ship missiles and not thought to be able to pose a long-rage threat, the Pentagon doesn’t plan to release a statement about the launch, CNN reported.

M-F 7:30PM HBO
Russia Investigation read more
Comey is ready to talk

The ex-FBI director signals he’ll answer the Trump questions he refused before

The ex-FBI director signals he’ll answer the Trump questions he refused before READ MORE

Russia read more
“It only matters if Republicans say it matters”

Impeachment unlikely even if Comey proves Trump obstructed justice

Impeachment unlikely even if Comey proves Trump obstructed justice READ MORE

James Comey read more
Comey at me, bro

Comey to testify Trump told him: “I need loyalty, I expect loyalty”

Comey to testify Trump told him: “I need loyalty, I expect loyalty” READ MORE

HBO read more
40-year-old South Korean deported after 37 years in the U.S.
Iran read more
Why ISIS just attacked its “mortal enemy” Iran for the first time

READ MORE

 