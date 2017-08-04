A spokeswoman for the NRA denied threatening to fist the New York Times — which she referred to as an “old gray hag” — in an officially sanctioned NRA video ostensibly promoting gun ownership.

In the video, released by the NRA and entitled, “Dana Loesch: We’re Coming For You New York Times,” Loesch, the American conservative talk show host turned-NRA video spokesperson stares straight into the camera and accuses the paper of promoting “propaganda,” “fake news,” and the “constant protection of your democrat overlords.”

But it was what she said next that prompted her to put out a statement denying threatening to perform a graphic sexual act on a paper whose standards prevent reporters from using the term in print.

“We’re going to [unclear] the New York Times and find out just what deep rich means to this old gray hag, this untrustworthy dishonest rag that has subsisted on the welfare of mediocrity for one two three more decades,” Loesch said. “We’re going to laser focus on your so-called honest pursuit of truth. In short we’re coming for you.”

The video spurred an onslaught of angry and confused tweets as to what Loesch actually said at precisely 0:29. Did she really say the NRA would fist the New York Times?

Dana Loesch claims she says "fisk" in the ad, not "fist," which is in their hashtag. 2/2 — Adam Goldman (@adamgoldmanNYT) August 4, 2017

Loesch has denied using the word “fist,” saying in a statement that what she actually threatened to do was “fisk” the paper. But adding to the confusion is one of the hashtags appended to the NRA’s tweet containing the video — #ClenchedFistofTruth. And fisk is not a word in the Merriam Webster dictionary. Loesch has since blamed the confusion on Adam Goldman, a reporter for the New York Times for having “an axe to grind.”

Why did @adamgoldmanNYT lie that I didn’t say “fisk” in my NYT ad? Because he has an axe to grind. Here Adam: https://t.co/YpmxQaLRZ7 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 4, 2017