O.J. Simpson is a free man. Almost.

The Nevada Board of Parole granted parole to the 70-year-old former NFL star Thursday after he spent nine years behind bars for an armed robbery in Las Vegas. In 2007, Simpson, who had been famously acquitted in 1995 for the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, led several men into a hotel and casino in order to get sports memorabilia that Simpson contended belonged to him.

Simpson was originally sentenced to up to 33 years for the crime, as well as several other felony charges related to the robbery, including kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon.

In his Thursday parole hearing, Simpson told the board, “I take full responsibility.” He added that he would have no trouble meeting the terms of his parole, assuring the commissioners, “I’m not a guy who’s lived a criminal life… I’m a good guy.”

At least one of the four commissioners on the parole board is apparently a football fan — he wore his Kansas City Chiefs tie to the hearing.

Hey so I don't know anything about sport or America but maybe resist the urge to show your team colors when you're on a parole board? pic.twitter.com/N2prSnhDLw — Mike Kalenderian (@ItsMikeKay) July 20, 2017

Simpson could be released from prison as early as Oct. 1.