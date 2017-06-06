On Mormon spring break, hooking up means getting hitched

On Memorial Day weekend, hundreds of single Mormons in their twenties and thirties converged at Duck Beach on North Carolina’s Outer Banks for their version of spring break. But they don’t go to party or hook up. Many of them are on a mission — to marry.

This year, VICE News joined the annual gathering of singles.

Most of the LDS church beachgoers we met were working professionals from the D.C. area who appreciated the opportunity to expand their dating prospects. They’re okay with the fact that they’re taking longer to settle down than Utah-based Mormons, but still feel strong pressure from the community.

There’s also the personal incentive, given the the church’s firm stance against sex before marriage. Once Mormons do find their partners for eternity, engagements are usually kept short.

This segment originally aired May 30, 2017, on VICE News Tonight on HBO.