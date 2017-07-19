HBO

Palestinians spying for Israel risk execution by Hamas

Spying for Israel is perhaps the most shameful act of treason a Palestinian can commit. And yet, a network of hundreds of Israeli “collaborators” within the Gaza Strip forms the backbone of Israel’s security operation against its most hostile and troublesome neighbor.

After the assassination of a top Hamas official by suspected Palestinian informants for Israel, Hamas’ long and intense operation to root out spies has escalated.

What causes Palestinians in Gaza to commit this treachery? For a few, it’s ideological. But for many, Israel’s blockade of Gaza has left them with little choice — betray your nation and risk execution by Hamas, or face unendurable loss or humiliation at the hands of Israeli security forces.

This segment originally aired July 18, 2017, on VICE News Tonight on HBO.

