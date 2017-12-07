Prince Edward Island will sell weed in standalone stores run by its liquor commission and online, the province announced on Thursday.

“Dedicated stores will avoid encouraging the use of both alcohol and cannabis together,” said a government statement. “[The liquor control commission] has experience, infrastructure and legislative authority that can be leveraged for effective distribution and security of cannabis.”

The legal age of consumption in the province will be 19, a year above the federal minimum. Cannabis use will initially be restricted to private residences with the possibility of it being allowed in some public spaces at a later date.

Regulations for edibles won’t come until mid-2019, said government statement. The rules come following a lengthy public consultation period, during which about 3,000 PEI residents offered input.

About 29 percent of 18 to 24-year-olds in the province reported using weed in the last year, the government said.

“We know that many young adults are using cannabis,” said its statement. “We want to ensure that if a 19 year old chooses to use cannabis, that they can do so through a legal supply, and not force them to associate with a criminal source.”

Across the country, provinces have taken varying approaches to selling and distributing cannabis — Newfoundland and Labrador and Alberta will sell through private stores, British Columbia will sell through a mix of government-run stores and privately run dispensaries, and Ontario will sell through 150 stores run by its liquor commission.