People around the world are donating to local charities in honour of Canadian killed in London attack

People around the world are honouring the Canadian woman who was killed in the London attacks with acts of local kindness and altruism.

Christine Archibald, of Castlegar, B.C., died in her fiancé’s arms on London Bridge after an assailant drove a van into pedestrians on the bridge, killing six others before going on to stab many more in Borough Market. The 30-year-old worked in a homeless shelter back home and was known by her family and community for her big heart. She had just arrived in London that weekend to reunite with her fiancé, Tyler Ferguson, who was living in Europe.

In a statement, the Archibald family urged mourners to volunteer their time or donate to a charitable organization in her honour.

“She would have no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death,” they said in a statement. “Please honour her by making your community a better place.”

Canadian victim ID’ed as Christine Archibald of BC, known for her volunteer work. Statement by family: #LondonBridge pic.twitter.com/Fc4gO1Eid5 — Daniele Hamamdjian (@DHamamdjian) June 4, 2017

Since then, hundreds worldwide have taken to social media using the hashtag #Chrissysentme to describe acts ranging from donating to food banks, to volunteering at their local community center.

We are overwhelmed with your kind wishes & generous donations honouring our dear friend, Chrissy. Thank you. #kindness #chrissysentme — Alpha House Calgary (@alphahouseyyc) June 5, 2017

I will be donating clothes to both men and womens shelters in #reginask to honour Christine Archibald of BC #chrissysentme #LondonBrige

— Alycha Reda (@RedaAlycha) June 4, 2017

Donation made to @CovenantHouseTO. Please consider doing the same in your community. 💔 #chrissysentme https://t.co/grtQSOunZa — Melanie Roscoe (@Melamalie) June 5, 2017

Donated to my local soup kitchen….#chrissysentme. Condolences to the Archibald family — LM (@Mortyatport) June 5, 2017

I will be donating my unworn clothes to various Vancouver/TriCities shelters in honour of Christine Archibald.#chrissysentme — CYNTHIA JONES (@CYNTHIA43376979) June 4, 2017

Want to help too? Placement no 43. Cornertone offers Emergency Shelter and Supportive Housing for a diversity women. #Chrissysentme — Bénévolat à uOttawa (@uOVolunteer) June 5, 2017

Cover: Courtesy of the Archibald family via AP