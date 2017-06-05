London attack read more

#ChrissySentMe

People around the world are donating to local charities in honour of Canadian killed in London attack

People around the world are donating to local charities in honour of Canadian killed in London attack

People around the world are donating to local charities in honour of Canadian killed in London attack

By on Jun 5, 2017

People around the world are honouring the Canadian woman who was killed in the London attacks with acts of local kindness and altruism.

Christine Archibald, of Castlegar, B.C., died in her fiancé’s arms on London Bridge after an assailant drove a van into pedestrians on the bridge, killing six others before going on to stab many more in Borough Market. The 30-year-old worked in a homeless shelter back home and was known by her family and community for her big heart. She had just arrived in London that weekend to reunite with her fiancé, Tyler Ferguson, who was living in Europe.

In a statement, the Archibald family urged mourners to volunteer their time or donate to a charitable organization in her honour.  

“She would have no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death,” they said in a statement. “Please honour her by making your community a better place.”

Since then, hundreds worldwide have taken to social media using the hashtag #Chrissysentme to describe acts ranging from donating to food banks, to volunteering at their local community center.

I will be donating clothes to both men and womens shelters in #reginask to honour Christine Archibald of BC #chrissysentme #LondonBrige

Cover: Courtesy of the Archibald family via AP

M-F 7:30PM HBO
London terror attack read more
“Shoot to kill”

Theresa May backs “shoot to kill” policy after latest terror attack

Theresa May backs “shoot to kill” policy after latest terror attack READ MORE

Marijuana read more
Texas man sentenced to 24 years in prison for selling weed
Breaking News read more
ISIS claims responsibility for attack on London Bridge

READ MORE

london terror attack read more
Hitting the wrong tone

Donald Trump criticized for his tweets after London terror attack

Donald Trump criticized for his tweets after London terror attack READ MORE

Portland read more
A city on edge

Portland braces for alt-right rally and counter-protests

Portland braces for alt-right rally and counter-protests READ MORE

 