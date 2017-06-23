HBO read more

Be honest

People outside a Trump rally told us why they hate the media

By on Jun 23, 2017

President Trump campaigned against the press. He governs against the press. And in February, Trump tweeted this about the press.

There’s a reason for this: Republicans in general, and Trump supporters in particular, hate the media. A Pew poll from May found that in the Trump era, the partisan divide over the role of the press is the largest it’s been since they began asking this question.

VICE News went to a Trump rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, this week to ask his supporters why they hate the media.

This segment originally aired June 22, 2017, on VICE News Tonight on HBO.

