Police officers speak less respectfully to black drivers, study suggests

Police officers are less respectful to black drivers than they are to white drivers, researchers studying police in Oakland, California found after analyzing body camera footage from hundreds of police stops.

Over the past few years, videos of police officers across the country shooting black Americans have ignited high-profile protests and debates over how officers interact with their communities. But the Oakland study, published Monday in the National Academy of Sciences’ official journal and thought to be the first to examine body camera footage, used video to delve into police officers’ more mundane moments: The way they speak to the people they’re meant to protect and serve during traffic stops.

“Routine traffic stops are not only common, they are consequential, each an opportunity to build or erode public trust in the police,” the study’s researchers, who were led by a Stanford University linguistics doctoral student, write. “Indeed, some have argued that racial disparities in perceived treatment during routine encounters help fuel the mistrust of police in the controversial officer-involved shootings that have received such great attention.”

Researchers analyzed hundreds of police stops of black and white drivers from the month of April 2014, breaking down each into a series of “utterances” — like “my man,” or “drive safe” — that volunteers rated for respectfulness, politeness, friendliness, formality, and impartiality. (The volunteers didn’t know the races of the officers and drivers involved in each stop.)

Here’s what researchers found: