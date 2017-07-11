PR guy who set up Don Jr.’s Russia meeting has a bonkers Instagram

Rob Goldstone’s not the guy you’d expect to be coordinating high-level political meetings where election secrets are traded.

Formerly a British tabloid reporter, he now runs a New York–based PR firm that represents the likes of Russian popstar Emin Agalarov. Emin’s dad, Aras, is a friend of Vladimir Putin and Russian real estate developer who seems a lot like the Russian version of Donald Trump — in fact, the pair had plans to build a Trump Tower in Moscow together before the election, after meeting in 2013 while Trump was in town for his Miss Universe pageant. The Trump and Aras families have remained chummy since then, with Trump making a cameo in one of Emin’s music videos.

Goldstone could now be pulled into the Russia probe, as he helped set up the June 2016 meeting in Trump Tower between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer with ties to President Vladimir Putin’s government, and he told Don Jr. in advance that the meeting would provide potentially damaging information on then-candidate Hillary Clinton that might help the Trump campaign, according to a report in the New York Times. On Tuesday morning, Donald Trump Jr. posted the email exchange between him and Goldstone to Twitter.

Goldstone has made no attempt to lock down his social media posts since he’s been thrust into the national spotlight. His Facebook profile remains publicly viewable — and this guy likes to post, a lot. On a photo Goldstone posted to Facebook of himself wearing a gold-leafed olive wreath captioned “The Emperor Muppettus Maximus,” someone commented, “I can’t wait until you testify in front of congress…”

His Instagram boasts a photo of him wearing a hat with the word “cunty” printed on the front:

Looks like he hasn’t quite figured out Twitter. He posts only selfies:

And he evidently had no idea that the meeting might be controversial. Goldstone checked in to Trump Tower the day of the meeting.

And the day after the election, he posted this: