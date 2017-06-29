Pregnant teen faces prison after killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt

With 30 people watching, including the couple’s 3-year-old daughter, a 19-year-old aspiring YouTube star attempted to answer the question of whether a bullet fired from a foot away by one of the world’s most powerful handguns could be stopped by a book, which was being held in front of her boyfriend’s chest.

Unsurprisingly, the answer was no, and now 22-year-old Pedro Ruiz is dead, and Monalisa Perez, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child, is facing up to 10 years in jail.

The incident took place Monday evening in Minnesota, and on Wednesday Perez appeared in court via video link and was charged with second-degree manslaughter after shooting Ruiz in the chest with a gold Desert Eagle .50-caliber handgun.

Me and Pedro are probably going to shoot one of the most dangerous videos ever😳😳 HIS idea not MINE🙈 — Monalisa Perez (@MonalisaPerez5) June 26, 2017

Perez had teased the dangerous stunt on her Twitter account ahead of the incident, suggesting it was Perez’s idea to carry out the test. Prior to the fatal shooting, Ruiz had reportedly conducted a test on another book to convince Perez it would work, before using a hardcover encyclopedia in the video.

The couple had been shooting videos for a YouTube channel called La MonaLisa since May, which promised to show “the real life of a young couple who happen to be teen parents.

From highs to lows. Achievements to struggles.” The couple have posted a couple of dozen videos and have 3,000 subscribers.

According to the victim’s aunt Claudia Ruiz, who spoke to WDAY-TV, the couple carried out the stunt as Perez wanted to increase her online profile by gaining more followers on social media.

If convicted, Perez faces up to 10 years in jail and a fine of up to $20,000. After posting bail of $7,000 Perez was released but on the condition that she cannot possess firearms, has to notify her attorney of her whereabouts, and needs to wear a GPS monitor. She will return to court on July 5.