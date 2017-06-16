Tower Fire read more

Protesters demand justice after deadly London blaze

Protesters demand justice after deadly Grenfell Tower blaze

By on Jun 16, 2017

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside Kensington and Chelsea town hall in London Friday, eventually storming the building as they demanded answers following Tuesday’s deadly Grenfell Tower blaze.

Among their demands, protesters want the local council to rehouse victims in the local borough, and for them to be provided for. The death toll has risen to 30, and is expected to continue to rise as many more remain missing.

British Prime Minister Theresa May, under fire for her timid response following the tragedy, announced a package of measures for victims including $6.4 million in cash to be distributed by the council to residents.

M-F 7:30PM HBO
Immigration read more
Another crackdown

Trump won't deport Dreamers for now — but their parents are screwed

Trump won't deport Dreamers for now — but their parents are screwed READ MORE

TRUMP'S AMERICA read more

READ MORE

Big Groceries read more
Food
fight

Amazon buying Whole Foods could trigger a "big" antitrust battle

Amazon buying Whole Foods could trigger a "big" antitrust battle READ MORE

Mexico read more

READ MORE

ISIS read more
ISIS leader Baghdadi has a history of coming back from the dead

READ MORE

 