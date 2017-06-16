Protesters demand justice after deadly Grenfell Tower blaze

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside Kensington and Chelsea town hall in London Friday, eventually storming the building as they demanded answers following Tuesday’s deadly Grenfell Tower blaze.

Among their demands, protesters want the local council to rehouse victims in the local borough, and for them to be provided for. The death toll has risen to 30, and is expected to continue to rise as many more remain missing.

British Prime Minister Theresa May, under fire for her timid response following the tragedy, announced a package of measures for victims including $6.4 million in cash to be distributed by the council to residents.