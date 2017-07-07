Protests at G20 force leaders to stay indoors

As Angela Merkel welcomed the leaders of the most powerful countries on the planet to Hamburg Friday, security services in Germany’s second city are on high alert after violent clashes with anti-capitalist protesters Thursday night left over 100 police officers injured. Up to 100,000 protesters are expected to arrive over the next couple of days.

Merkel and leaders including Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Emmanuel Macron, and Theresa May seek to tackle topics like free trade, terrorism, climate change and migration, but protesters have planned huge marches through the streets to voice their opposition to the G20, which they say has failed to solve the biggest issues facing the planet.

Because of the protests, First Lady Melania Trump was unable to attend a meeting of leader’s spouses Friday. “We have no security clearance from the police to leave the guest house,” a spokeswoman told German news agency DPA.

Thinking of those hurt in #Hamburg protests. Hope everyone stay safe! #G20 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) July 7, 2017

Many leaders have been holed up in their hotel rooms, unable to get to meetings because of action on the streets.

Observing security lockdown at G20 in Hamburg with @jokowi. Good opportunity to have an extended meeting between two close friends pic.twitter.com/aW2G2SJX7r — Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) July 7, 2017

On Friday morning activists resumed their actions across the city, and while the summit began without incident, police are already calling for major reinforcements from other parts of the city. The Hamburg police reported that a signal flare was fired at one of their helicopters this morning, which only narrowly missed.

Protestors are also burning cars and setting off smoke bombs around the city as fears grow that the violence seen Thursday night will escalate.

Protesters organised the “Welcome to Hell” march on the eve of the two-day summit, with an estimated crowd of 12,000 people gathering by the historic harbour area – the start of a route that was to take them towards the venue where the G20 summit will be held.

However within 300 meters, the protest was halted by armed police cars blocking the route. During an hour-long standoff, protesters chanted and waved banners. When police asked one group of activists — known as the “black bloc” — to remove their masks, they were reportedly attacked with bottles and stones.

The police responded with water cannons and pepper spray in a bid to separate the masked group of protesters from the rest of the crowd – which was largely peaceful. After the protest was broken up, German media said skirmishes broke out at different points in the city, with reports of cars being damaged, stores being vandalized, and barricades being erected from fences and bins.

Police are also investigating if a fire overnight at a luxury Porsche car dealership in the north of the city, which damaged eight vehicles, was linked to the protests — in what could be a worrying foretaste of what is to come. Police said they were “horrified by the violence.”

Protests kicked off for a second day ahead of the G20 summit in Hamburg https://t.co/9kIYExaaew pic.twitter.com/79RUkvd8wH — CNN International (@cnni) July 7, 2017

The German police said at least 111 officers were injured in the attack, though most received only minor injuries. Three policemen had to receive treatment in hospital, including a helicopter pilot who was injured when laser pointers were directed at him.

20,000 police officers were due on duty to watch over the main demonstration, but that number is likely to rise in the coming days, with two major marches planned for Saturday expected to draw crowds of up to 100,000 people. Protesters from across Europe are flocking to Hamburg to highlight inequality and economic greed.

German media reporting that the Trumps are having a hard time getting around Hamburg because of protests. — Paul Waldie (@pwaldieGLOBE) July 7, 2017

The protesters have a variety of issues they want addressed by the world’s leaders, including calls for better environmental protection, denunciations of ethnic nationalism and opposition to free trade — ironically, a viewpoint they share with Trump.

One German protester said he hoped the demonstrations would bring about more economic equality. “I’m not anti-government, but something has to change so human beings get to enjoy a little bit of the wealth,” Sebastian Keller, who grew up in east Germany and was 8 years old when the country was reunified, told the Washington Post.

Thursday’s violent clashes will not be the images Merkel wants Germans to focus on this week, as she seeks to use the summit as a way of demonstrating her ability on the world stage, ahead of her re-election bid in September.