Protesters in Jerusalem clashed with Israeli security forces for a second day in a row Thursday, following President Donald Trump’s controversial decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Jerusalem wasn’t the only city to experience waves of outrage and violence Thursday. Protestors took over large swaths of Gaza and the West Bank as well, some turning violent after police threw stun grenades and fired rounds of tear gas into crowds.

Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s official capital upended decades of U.S. foreign policy in the region and was widely condemned by Arab countries as well as allies and the UN. Mahmoud Abbas, President of the Palestinian Authority, said Trump’s decision undermined the U.S. as a serious peace broker for the Arab-Israeli conflict. And Hamas, which oversees the Gaza strip, interpreted the decision as “a declaration of war,” calling on Palestinians to launch another intifada.