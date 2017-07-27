Russian president Vladimir Putin isn’t thrilled about the latest round of proposed U.S. sanctions on Russia progressing through Congress.

Appearing at a press conference Thursday in Finland, Putin said the draft sanctions bill was part of “a rise in anti-Russian hysteria” in America.

“We will need to respond because it’s impossible to endlessly tolerate this kind of insolence towards our country,” he said.

The bill, which tightens existing sanctions on Russia and restricts President Trump’s ability to ease them, passed through the House Tuesday with overwhelming bipartisan support.

Iran and North Korea are also targets of the latest round of proposed sanctions. After it passes in the Senate, the bill will land on Trump’s desk, where he can decide to sign or veto it.