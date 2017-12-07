Republican Arizona Rep. Trent Franks announced his resignation from Congress Thursday, after charges of sexual misconduct began to surround the eight-term congressman. Franks is the latest high-profile politician to resign under a cloud of controversy for their personal conduct.

News of Franks’ impending resignation began swirling in earnest Thursday night, tied to rumors of “inappropriate conduct” dating back to an aborted Senate campaign in 2012, Roll Call reported.

“There’s been rumors swirling around him for years, at least in 2012,” the anonymous Republican told the outlet. “And if this turns out to be true, there won’t be that many people who are surprised.”

In a statement, Franks said he was prompted to resign over a House Ethics Committee investigation involving a “discussion of surrogacy” with two previous female subordinates, “making them feel uncomfortable.”