Let the debate begin.

In a dramatic 50-50 vote with Vice President Mike Pence breaking the tie, the Republican-led Senate voted Tuesday to begin debate on their efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare as over a dozen protesters chanted “Shame! Shame! Shame!” from above.

The vote is a key parliamentary hurdle that sets off days of arguing, hastily drafted amendments, close votes, and angry protests. After seven years of promises to repeal President Barack Obama’s signature legislative accomplishment, Republicans have never been closer than they are today.

“With a surprise election comes great opportunities to do things we never thought were possible,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told his colleagues before the vote in an attempt at inspiration. “We can’t let this moment slip by, we can’t let it slip by.”

But it almost did slip by. There are only 52 Republicans in the Senate, and whether 50 would vote to proceed on debate was unknown until the final minutes. Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Sen. Susan Collins of Maine voted no while 48 Republicans had voted yes.

For several minutes, Republicans waited for Sen. John McCain of Arizona and Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin.

McCain, who has been gone from the Senate for over a week after surgery to remove a blood clot and a subsequent diagnosis of brain cancer, returned for the vote on Tuesday to applause from both sides of the aisle (although Republicans appeared far happier to see him than Democrats did).

Johnson, meanwhile, verbally sparred with McConnell for several minutes on the Senate floor, leading to speculation that he would vote “no.” But ultimately both senators voted “yes,” and now the Senate enters into one of the final stages to pass legislation.

Following his vote and speaking with a fresh incision above his left eye, McCain took to the Senate floor to attack the secretive and partisan process that has defined this healthcare legislation. “We all conspired in our decline,” he said.

The Senate has held zero hearings and McConnell has written the legislation behind closed doors in order to avoid public scrutiny and political blowback. “I have fresh appreciation for the protocols and customs of this body,” McCain said. He predicted that Trumpcare would fail and pledged not to vote for the bill without significant changes. Despite the lofty rhetoric, however, McCain still voted to move forward the legislative process he decried.

Here’s what happens next: