Cops clash with rioters at G20

Riot police are beating up G20 protesters in Hamburg

By on Jul 7, 2017

While Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin were holding their much-anticipated face-to-face at the G20 summit, protests continued in the streets of Hamburg, Germany on Friday.

The night before the event, German police deployed water cannons against protesters during the “Welcome to Hell” demonstration, where anti-capitalist rioters hurled smoke bombs and glass bottles at police and set fire to cars.

The clashes continued in a sporadic fashion Friday afternoon, as VICE News witnessed violence from both sides: One rioter fired fireworks directly at a row of police, and shortly after, police began striking another man with their fists and truncheons.

More protests are planned over the weekend, with 100,000 expected to participate in the “G20 not welcome” march on Saturday.

 

Voters may soon toughen up America’s weakest police shootings law

Giving Trump’s voter fraud task force anything is dangerous, experts say
Protests at G20 force leaders to stay indoors

Jack Daniel’s is being threatened by the EU thanks to Trump
 