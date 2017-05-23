Everything we know about the Manchester attack suspect so far

Police identified the man suspected of carrying out the deadly attack at a concert in Manchester Monday night as 22-year-old Salman Abedi. The suspect died in the bombing, for which the Islamic State group claimed responsibility on Tuesday. In a statement released online, ISIS praised the terrorist as “a soldier of the caliphate.”

“I can confirm that the man suspected of carrying out last night’s atrocity has been named as 22-year-old Salman Abedi,” Manchester police chief Ian Hopkins said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. “However, he has not yet been formally identified and I wouldn’t wish, therefore, to comment further.”

“As you would expect, the police response to this across Greater Manchester has been significant as we support people to go about their daily business,” Hopkins added.

The son of Libyan immigrants who fled Muammar Gaddafi’s regime, Abedi was born in the U.K. in 1994 as one of four siblings. Police enquiries are now centered on establishing whether Abedi carried out his attack alone, or if he had help and funding from an extremist group.

That effort so far includes the arrest of a 23-year-old man in connection with the attack and two warrants — one in Whalley Range and the other in Fallowfield — Hopkins said.

Both police and the security services are thought to have known about Abedi, and his name was only released after U.S. officials went against U.K. police wishes and informed the media of his identity, according to the Guardian.

Police carried out a controlled explosion at Abedi’s residence in south Manchester on Tuesday and also conducted a search of his brother Ismael’s house nearby.

