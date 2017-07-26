Sign up for a weekly newsletter about President Donald Trump to be delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Donald Trump made it clear at the beginning of his campaign that he wasn’t going to follow the normal rules or tone of politics. We’re keeping track of all the ways his presidency veers from the norm in terms of policy and rhetoric.

Day 189 July 27

Scaramucci threatens “to fire everybody” to stop leaks

Donald Trump’s newly appointed communications director Anthony Scaramucci is not wasting any time tackling the deluge of leaks coming from the White House.

Having already fired one assistant press secretary and warning that he’ll “fire everybody” to stop leakers, Scaramucci now appears to be angling to get White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus investigated by the FBI.

Hey @Scaramucci, I think you accidentally deleted this factually incorrect passive aggressive threat to your brother @Reince45 👇 pic.twitter.com/dfwatXcisJ — Rogue CPI (@RogueCPI) July 27, 2017

On Wednesday night Scaramucci tweeted — and quickly deleted — the following message: “In light of the leak of my financial disclosure info which is a felony. I will be contacting @FB and the @TheJusticeDept #Swamp @Reince45…”

The communications director was referencing reports that he stands to profit from his investment firm while in office, based on previously undisclosed financial disclosure forms. This led many to suggest Scaramucci wanted Priebus investigated for any possible part in leaking the documents — which are not classified.

The New Yorker’s Ryan Lizza tweeted: “I can confirm that Scaramucci wants the FBI to investigate Reince for leaking.”

The Washington Post’s White House bureau chief Philip Rucker added that some within the administration are preparing a chart of leakers to show Trump, implicating Priebus.

Some in White House are trying to build a case that Priebus is a leaker — “a diagram” charting leaks, per senior official — to show Trump. — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) July 27, 2017

Seven hours after posting his original message, Scaramucci denied claims that he was seeking to get Priebus investigated.

Wrong! Tweet was public notice to leakers that all Sr Adm officials are helping to end illegal leaks. @Reince45 pic.twitter.com/AB0reseuX1 — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 27, 2017

Day 188 July 26

The Pentagon was ambushed by Trump’s trans ban tweets

It looks like the Pentagon didn’t know the president was going to ban transgender people from the military today.

During the nine minutes between President Trump’s first and second tweets Wednesday morning, some at the Pentagon feared that Trump was going to announce a strike on North Korea, BuzzFeed News reported. It was only after the second tweet that many at the Department of Defense understood that the president was announcing a change to military personnel policies over Twitter.

Some at the Pentagon feared Trump’s initial tweets today could be an announcement of strikes on North Korea https://t.co/2AsnZLqVEO pic.twitter.com/gB9QQDZvsd — Michael Calderone (@mlcalderone) July 26, 2017

Trump blamed the ban on costs and disruption associated with trans people, saying the military must be “focused on decisive and overwhelming victory.” Officials seemed taken aback despite Trump saying he’d consulted with generals on the decision.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Trump’s new press secretary, appeared caught off-guard when she was questioned about the Pentagon’s surprise at the announcement. “When the president made the decision yesterday, the Secretary of Defense was immediately informed as were the rest of the national security team that had been part of this ongoing conversation,” she said.

WATCH: White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders is asked why Pentagon was surprised by Trump transgender tweets. https://t.co/AEBAKLajSU pic.twitter.com/RxyFQKhNja — Reuters Politics (@ReutersPolitics) July 26, 2017

Making an announcement like this through a tweet is unprecedented. Never before has a president reversed a military personnel policy through Twitter. And a tweet alone doesn’t change a standing policy.

An estimated 1,320 to 6,620 transgender individuals serve on active duty in the military, according to a report by Rand. The president’s tweets were met with strong bipartisan backlash and a flood of tweets by defiant trans military people.

Trump made 29 false statements in 26 hours

Donald Trump started this week by bigly lying to the American people. Between 6:31 p.m. on July 24 and 8:09 p.m. on July 25, the president made 29 claims that were either false or misleading, according to an analysis from the Washington Post.

That’s more than one per hour, or even more, assuming that Trump sleeps — although his 4 a.m. tweets suggest otherwise.

The claims, made at rallies in Ohio and West Virginia, plus a flurry of tweets, ran the gamut from Trump perennials to new favorites:

Saying Jared Kushner “ proved“ he didn’t collude with Russia, even though investigations are ongoing .

Saying America is not yet an energy exporter, even though it is.

Saying he will still build the Mexico border wall and that he has achieved “historic” increases in defense spending, even though Congress hasn’t allocated money for his requests to do either.

Energy Secretary Rick Perry duped by Russian pranksters

Most people, upon hearing that Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko had invented a revolutionary new biofuel made of alcohol and pig manure, might raise a skeptical eyebrow. Not Donald Trump’s energy secretary, Rick Perry. In a world where people are quick to cry “Fake news!,” Perry displayed a refreshing wide-eyed innocence, calling the idea “interesting” and saying the fuel would make Poroshenko “a very, very, wealthy and successful man.”

There was just one problem: Perry was being had. In a phone conversation Tuesday, he believed he was talking to Ukraine’s Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman. In fact, Perry was speaking to two well-known Russian pranksters — Vladimir Krasnov and Alexei Stolyarov — who have built a reputation for fooling celebrities, including Elton John, tricked into thinking he was speaking to Vladimir Putin.

22 minutes, y'all. Rick Perry was on the phone with a Russian prankster for 22 minutes pretending to be the Prime Minister of Ukraine. Damn. — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) July 26, 2017

During the 22-minute call on July 19, Perry — whose department oversees the U.S. nuclear weapons program — also spoke to the pair known as the “Jerky Boys of Russia” about sanctions against Russia, U.S. objections to a potential pipeline across the Baltic sea for Russian gas, attacks against the U.S. power grid, and Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord.

Day 187 July 25

Trump says Apple will build “beautiful manufacturing plants” in the U.S.

President Trump said Apple promised to build “three big plants, beautiful plants” in the United States during an interview with the Wall Street Journal Tuesday — a move that would be entirely unheard-of for Apple, as it outsources nearly all of its manufacturing abroad.

“I spoke to [CEO Tim Cook]. He’s promised me three big plants — big, big, big,” Trump said, without specifying where these plants will be located or when they’re expected. “I said, you know, Tim, unless you start building your plants in this country, I won’t consider my administration an economic success. He called me, and he said they are going forward.”

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment from VICE News, and they declined to comment to the Wall Street Journal.

Donald Trump now withholding his tweets from model Chrissy Teigen

As the Senate debated whether to take healthcare away from millions of Americans Tuesday, President Trump zeroed in on one citizen in particular, depriving her of his most precious tender of all — his tweets.

He blocked model Chrissy Teigen on Twitter.

The 31-year-old celebrity, a Clinton supporter who is married to the musician John Legend, has been bashing Trump for years, and once referred to him as “the fucking most vile person on this planet.” But her latest tweet apparently was the last straw for Trump. She got the axe after responding to his Sunday tweet about a lack of Republican support, saying, “Lolllllll no one likes you.”

Lolllllll no one likes you — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 23, 2017

Teigen joins a veritable brigade of famous and semi-famous people who have been blocked by the president, including novelist Stephen King and actress Marina Sirtis.

After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him "lol no one likes you" was the straw pic.twitter.com/MhZ6bXT1Dp — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 25, 2017

Trump is now openly threatening to fire Sessions

Donald Trump continued his very public campaign against “beleaguered” Jeff Sessions Tuesday by telling reporters gathered in the White House’s Rose Garden that “time will tell” if the president ultimately fires his attorney general.

“I am disappointed in the attorney general,” Trump said of Sessions — the same person he glowingly nominated to the position just six months ago — during a press conference Tuesday.

Trump continued:

He should not have recused himself almost immediately after he took office, and if he was going to recuse himself, he should have told me prior to taking office, and I would have, quite simply, picked somebody else. So I think that’s a bad thing, not for the president but for the presidency. I think it’s unfair to the presidency, and that’s the way I feel.

A person close to Sessions told the Daily Beast that the attorney general is “pissed” but not ready to resign.

Trump shared his feelings on Sessions during an unfettered interview with the New York Times last week. Since then, Trump has repeatedly attacked Sessions on Twitter.

So why aren't the Committees and investigators, and of course our beleaguered A.G., looking into Crooked Hillarys crimes & Russia relations? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2017

These shrinks just decided to lift the gag rule on analyzing Trump

Want to know if President Donald Trump is mentally ill? You can now get a professional opinion.

On Tuesday, the American Psychoanalytic Association became the first major professional psychiatric organization to announce that it would back away from a rule forbidding psychologists and psychiatrists from discussing people they haven’t treated, and permit its members to publicly discuss Trump’s mental stability (or lack thereof).

This rule, the so-called Goldwater Rule, dates back to the 1970s, when many psychiatrists publicly announced that Republican presidential candidate Barry Goldwater was unfit to be president. After Goldwater sued a magazine for libel — and won — the nation’s professional psychiatry organizations later asked its members to refrain from commenting on people they haven’t personally treated.

And for over 30 years, the rule went relatively unchallenged.

Cue Trump.

Just a few weeks after his inauguration, in a letter to the New York Times, 33 psychiatrists publicly broke with the Goldwater Rule by writing, “Mr. Trump’s speech and actions demonstrate an inability to tolerate views different from his own, leading to rage reactions. His words and behavior suggest a profound inability to empathize. Individuals with these traits distort reality to suit their psychological state, attacking facts and those who convey them (journalists, scientists).”

The doctors also criticized the Goldwater Rule for leading psychiatrists to shirk their civic duties, saying, “This silence has resulted in a failure to lend our expertise to worried journalists and members of Congress at this critical time.”

Still, don’t expect a sudden outpouring of armchair diagnoses of the president’s mental health: The American Psychiatric Association, one of the nation’s largest professional psychiatry groups, reaffirmed its commitment to the Goldwater Rule on Tuesday.

Trump undermines Jeff Sessions again, calls him “very weak”

Donald Trump woke up on the wrong side of the bed Tuesday, with undermining on his mind. Just after 6 a.m. Washington time, the president began his day by repeating a baseless claim on Twitter that Ukraine tried to undermine his election campaign last year. He then turned his attention to his own attorney general, Jeff Sessions, once again undermining his position by calling him “ very weak.”

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

Trump has been angry with Sessions ever since he recused himself from the investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government. Trump reportedly called a political associate in recent days to ask what would happen if he fired Sessions. The president has also raised the idea of replacing him – with former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Sen. Ted Cruz among the names floated as possible replacements.

The most recent attack on Sessions comes just a day after Trump called him “beleaguered” for failing to look into “crooked Hillary’s crimes and Russia relations.”

So why aren't the Committees and investigators, and of course our beleaguered A.G., looking into Crooked Hillarys crimes & Russia relations? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2017

In a remarkable admission to the New York Times Friday, Trump said he would never have picked Sessions as AG if he knew he would recuse himself. “Sessions should have never recused himself, and if he was going to recuse himself, he should have told me before he took the job, and I would have picked somebody else,” the president told the Times.

Sessions said last week that he intends to stay in the role for “as long as is appropriate,” but new White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci had a warning for him Tuesday. Speaking on the Hugh Hewitt show, Scaramucci was asked whether Trump wanted to fire Sessions. “I do know the president very well, and if there’s this level of tension in the relationship, that’s public, then you’re probably right,” he replied.

"You're probably right" @Scaramucci tells me re my reading of @realDonaldTrump Tweets that @POTUS wants AG Sessions to resign. — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) July 25, 2017

Having attacked Sessions once again, Trump then turned his attention to Republicans in Congress, warning that they need to vote to repeal Obamacare later Tuesday, and indicating that he was willing to sign whatever bill was put in front of him.

ObamaCare is torturing the American People.The Democrats have fooled the people long enough. Repeal or Repeal & Replace! I have pen in hand. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

Trump rounded out his busy morning Twitter session by praising son-in-law Jared Kushner and calling the Russia investigation a “witch hunt.”

Jared Kushner did very well yesterday in proving he did not collude with the Russians. Witch Hunt. Next up, 11 year old Barron Trump! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

Rex Tillerson is reportedly ready to quit

Donald Trump is having a hard time holding on to his employees. From Sally Yates to Michael Flynn, Pheet Bharara, James Comey, and most recently Sean Spicer, the revolving door at the White House has been turning fast in the last six months. Now it seems that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson could be next through the door.

In what’s being called “Rexit,” Tillerson has reportedly told friends he will be “lucky to last a year in his job,” as frustrations grow over his department’s ability to act independently from the president. Sources speaking to Reuters, CNN, and Politico all claim that Tillerson is upset at not having autonomy and the ability to do the job the way it’s traditionally done.

The reports also reveal that H.R. McMaster, Trump’s national security adviser, is frustrated at the “disorganization and indiscipline” on key policy issues inside the White House. One of the main bones of contention for McMaster is that Trump has largely ignored calls to take a tougher stance on Russia, with the president still challenging the assertion of the U.S. intelligence community that the Kremlin was involved in meddling with the 2016 election.

Day 186 July 24

Things are not looking good for Jeff Sessions

Attorney General Jeff Sessions was the first U.S. senator to endorse Donald Trump during the campaign. Now, he is the latest to be ostracized by him.

Trump and his close advisers are reportedly considering replacing Sessions, the Washington Post and the Associated Press reported Monday, with Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and former New York Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani both on a shortlist of possible replacements.

The president has had private conversations about both the possibility of firing Sessions and the possible consequences of him resigning, according to the Post, which also reported that some in Trump’s close circle believe Trump’s dissatisfaction is part of a broader desire to shut down the investigation into the administration’s relationship to Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

The Russia investigation and Sessions’ recusal from it is at the center of the debacle: Trump told the Times in an interview last week that he would never have hired Sessions if he’d known he was going to recuse himself.

“Jeff Sessions takes the job, gets into the job, recuses himself, which frankly I think is very unfair to the president,” Trump told the paper. “How do you take a job and then recuse yourself? If he would have recused himself before the job, I would have said, ‘Thanks, Jeff, but I’m not going to take you.’ It’s extremely unfair — and that’s a mild word — to the president.”

Trump also publicly criticized Sessions on Twitter Monday for not investigating Hillary Clinton and Russia ties, calling him a “beleaguered A.G.”

So why aren't the Committees and investigators, and of course our beleaguered A.G., looking into Crooked Hillarys crimes & Russia relations? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2017

Anthony Scaramucci, the president’s new communications director, addressed the tension Monday.

“My own personal opinion: I think they’ve got to have a meeting and have a reconciliation one way or another. You know what I mean? Either stay or go, one way or another,” he said, according to the Associated Press.

Trump tells group of kids a cautionary tale about a bankrupt developer

Jobs, cocktail parties with “the hottest people in New York,” and loyalty — those were just some of the topics President Trump raised in front of a sea of young Boy Scouts in West Virginia Monday.

Speaking at the 2017 National Scout Jamboree — an event held once every four years — Trump took the opportunity to relive the glory of his election, asking the child audience, “Do you remember that incredible night with the maps and the Republicans are red and the Democrats are blue, and that map was so red, it was unbelievable, and they didn’t know what to say?”

Trump also hit on his favorite theme of “fake news,” complaining that the media would probably downplay the size of the crowd of Boy Scouts he was speaking in front of. “The fake media will say: President Trump — and you know what this is — President Trump spoke before a small crowd of Boy Scouts today. That’s some — that is some crowd,” Trump said, adding, “Fake media. Fake news. Thank you.”

Trump also bragged about the economy, telling the scouts about the state of unemployment in the U.S. and promising to bring back “trillions of dollars.”

“We had the best jobs report in 16 years,” Trump said. “The stock market on a daily basis is hitting an all-time high. We’re going to be bringing back very soon trillions of dollars from companies that can’t get their money back into this country, and that money is going to be used to help rebuild America.”

Amid rumors swirling about the possible replacement of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and on the eve of the critical Senate healthcare vote, Trump said, “We could use some more loyalty, I will tell you that.”

At one point, Trump went on a bizarre anecdotal tangent about the Long Island developer who created Levittown, telling the assembled children how William Levitt made a “tremendous amount of money,” selling his company, and “bought a big yacht, and he had a very interesting life.”

Then Trump seemed to censor himself, telling the adolescents, “I won’t go any more than that because you’re Boy Scouts, so I’m not going to tell you what he did.”

Still, Trump recalled that he saw Levitt years later in New York, after he had lost his wealth and “failed badly.”

“I saw him at a cocktail party and it was very sad because the hottest people in New York were at this party,” Trump told the assembled children. The problem? “He lost his momentum. Meaning, he took this period of time off long — years — and then when he got back, he didn’t have that same momentum.”

A cautionary tale — but for whom?

Trump still can’t make up his mind about Russia’s election hacking

President Donald Trump speaks during the commissioning ceremony of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford.

Anthony Scaramucci, the new communications director for the White House, told CNN Sunday that the president had called him from Air Force One the previous day to say “Maybe they did it, maybe they didn’t do it.”

Trump’s doubt apparently stems from his belief that Russian hackers are so good that they’d evade detection. Scaramucci said Trump told him: “If the Russians actually hacked this situation and spilled out those emails, you would have never seen it, you would have never had any evidence of them.”

After saying in early July, “It could very well have been Russia. I think it could well have been other countries,” Trump still appears undecided about the Kremlin’s involvement in undermining the presidential election — despite a rare consensus among the intelligence agencies that Russia did have a hand in hacking the DNC servers and releasing sensitive information to benefit Trump’s grab for the White House.

Trump will face a tough decision in relation to Russia this week: legislation designed to increase sanctions against the Kremlin. While the president is expected to sign the bill, he and Vladimir Putin had sought to avoid such actions following their numerous meetings at the G-20 summit in early July.

David Gilbert, Joshua Marcus, Alexa Liautaud, Tess Owen, Christina Sterbenz, and Alex Thompson contributed to this report.