The Senate healthcare bill
has a numbers problem

The Senate healthcare bill has a numbers problem

Jun 29, 2017

After five Republican senators and thousands of Americans voiced their opposition to the Senate’s healthcare bill, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he would delay the vote. Now the Senate GOP is scrambling to tweak the bill by Friday, in time to resubmit it to the Congressional Budget Office before Congress goes on Fourth of July break.

It was the nonpartisan CBO’s analysis of the bill that largely doomed the vote this week: The numbers it projected — of people who would be left uninsured, tax cuts to the rich, Medicaid cuts for the poor, etc. — were just too big for some Republican senators to support. Other senators couldn’t get behind the bill because it isn’t a true repeal of Obamacare, which has been the party’s goal all along.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers the Senate could revise before McConnell really goes for a vote after the Senate comes back in session, on July 10.

 

