Shane Smith investigates the true cost of climate denial

President Trump on Thursday sparked shock and condemnation when he announced his intent to withdraw the U.S. from the landmark Paris climate agreement — what many said was the world’s best chance to collectively limit the impact of climate change on the planet.

The first effects of climate change are already being felt, and projections show that if the world doesn’t take action, there could be over $40 trillion worth of damage around the globe over the next five decades.

As costs begin to mount, so do allegations that an effort led by ExxonMobil and other powerful interests have denied climate science and delayed corrective measures for years. In the face of scientific consensus, the Trump administration has appointed several prominent climate-science deniers to the highest levels of government just as state attorneys general across the country have sought to hold Exxon, and others, accountable for the damage this misinformation campaign has wrought.

As the bills from climate change start to pile up, Shane Smith investigates the true cost of denial.

This episode originally aired Feb. 24, 2017, on HBO.