SNL stars Kyle Mooney and Dave McCary explain the making of their latest project, “Brigsby Bear,” a comedy-drama the duo has been working on for years.

Mooney stars in the film, playing lead character James Pope, a man whose one true passion, and only real cultural reference point, is based on a show called “Brigsby Bear Adventures.” But the show, unbeknownst to him, was created by his parents (played by Mark Hamill and Jane Adams), just for him.

The movie begins to unfold when Pope is suddenly taken from his parents one day and forced to come to terms with a world in which his favorite show doesn’t actually exist.

Mooney and McCary sat down with VICE News to explain how they came up with the idea and what it was like to see a word-document become a feature film.

In VICE News’ Storyboard series, creators explain the inspiration and process behind making films. This segment originally aired July 27, 2017, on VICE News Tonight on HBO.

