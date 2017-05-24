South Korea has the most robot workers per human employee in the world

Humanoid robots are more than just sci-fi novelties in South Korea, which holds the top spot for the world’s highest robot density – beating out China, Japan, Germany and the United States.

Robot density refers to the ratio of industrial robots to employees. To maintain its lead, the South Korean government has committed $450 million to robotics over the next five years.

‘The Highs’ is a series which looks at countries that rank the highest in certain categories – for better or worse.