South Sudan has ended “famine” — but 6 million people still go hungry

Humanitarian efforts have eased South Sudan’s famine, but 6 million people still struggle to find food every day.

A United Nations–backed report by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification said the country’s food crisis no longer technically qualifies as famine, but about 1.7 million people still face emergency levels of hunger.

While the designation change reflects progress, the world’s youngest country is still embroiled in a civil war that has been raging since 2013. In March, the U.N. said ethnic cleansing is taking place in South Sudan, with the country on the verge of a genocide.

The conflict has resulted in Africa’s worst refugee crisis; 1.75 million people have fled the country, according to the International Organization for Migration.