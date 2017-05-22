SYRIA read more

Syrian forces retake the "capital of the revolution"

Syrian forces retake the “capital of the revolution”

By on May 22, 2017

For the first time since 2011, the Syrian city of Homs is under complete government control. The city was dubbed the “capital of the revolution” when the Syrian uprising began.

Along with their families, several hundred rebel fighters boarded buses leaving the city on Saturday and Sunday. Many headed to the rebel-held province of Idlib. The move was part of what the Syrian government calls a reconciliation agreement; however, opposition groups say they are being pushed out.

The Syrian war is now in its seventh year and has displaced more than 11 million people.

