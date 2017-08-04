Like a lot of Baltimoreans, Erricka Bridgeford is sick of the rising homicide rate in her city. But when she found out that it’s on track to hit a record high of 400 murders this year, she got pissed off.

She and other community organizers have been going around town putting up “Nobody Kill Anybody” flyers anywhere they can, and telling their message to anyone who will listen: For the next 72 hours, stop killing people.

The ceasefire starts this weekend. VICE News went to Baltimore to speak with local authorities and citizens about what needs to happen to make this campaign a success.

This segment originally aired August 3, 2017, on VICE News Tonight on HBO.