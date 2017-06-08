Theresa May plunges U.K. into political chaos after stunning self-own

Britain’s Theresa May suffered a stunning political own goal Thursday, leading her party to a catastrophic result in a snap general election. The U.K. now faces a hung parliament, with no political party winning enough seats to govern alone.

May called the election in April – three years earlier than required by law – seeking to strengthen her government’s mandate ahead of critical Brexit negotiations with the European Union. Anything less than a big increase in the Conservatives number of parliamentary seats would have been considered a failure, but May and her party were confident of a landslide victory.

Instead, her party actually lost a dozen seats and forfeited its parliamentary majority, resulting in a hung parliament. The shock result has plunged the country into renewed political uncertainty, with a cloud hanging over who will lead the government in historic Brexit negotiations with the EU, due to begin in just 10 days, and what the U.K.’s position in those talks will be.

With 649 of the country’s 650 seats declared on Friday morning, the Conservatives had won 318 seats, short of the 326 seats required to govern. Labour, the main opposition party, has 261 seats, up 31 from last time.

Nevertheless there were reports Friday that the Conservatives had struck a coalition deal with the Democratic Unionist Party, a conservative party in Northern Ireland whose 10 MPs would give a Conservative-led coalition the majority required to govern. A Downing Street spokesman said May was due to visit Buckingham Palace at 12.30 p.m. local time (7.30 a.m. ET) to seek permission from the Queen to form a government.

The announcement comes as May faces calls to resign in the wake of her failed electoral gamble – an outcome that would make her the shortest-tenured prime minister in nearly a century.

“The mandate she’s got is lost Conservative seats, lost votes, lost support and lost confidence,” said Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn Friday, whose strong campaign performance surprised many.

“I would have thought that’s enough to go, actually, and make way for a government that will be truly representative of all of the people of this country.”

Members of May’s own party were also scathing. MP Anna Soubry called on May to “consider her position” following “a pretty dreadful campaign,” in which the Conservatives squandered much of a 20-point lead in the polls.

But the Conservative leader signalled her determination to fight on during a grim speech in her Maidenhead constituency. “If the Conservative party has won the most seats and most votes then it will be incumbent that we will have that period of stability and that is what we will do,” May said.

What next?

With neither group winning an outright majority of 326 seats, it is up to the major parties to try to cobble together a deal with minor parties to be able to form a government.

The Conservatives, as the largest party, have the best chance of achieving this, especially with the support of the Democratic Unionist Party, a natural ally.

Labour could also begin parallel talks in an attempt to form its own coalition with other players, including the Scottish National Party, which won 35 seats (down 19 from the last election), and the Liberal Democrats, which has 12 (up two).

If neither side pulls together a coalition, the Conservatives could try to form a minority government, but it would struggle to pass laws. If the political stalemate continues, there is the very real possibility of another general election.

Whatever the outcome, the options look nothing like the “strong and stable” government May promised when she called the snap election in mid-April.

At the time, polls showed her center-right party leading Labour by more than 20 points, with extremely high favorability ratings of about 50 percent for May. By contrast, Labour was ailing; its veteran far-left leader Corbyn, who faced repeated mutinies from within his own party, was considered by many analysts to be too unpalatable to the general public to be a serious contender for prime minister.

So what went wrong?

Not so steady

May’s campaign took a nosedive when the Conservatives announced controversial plans on the care of the elderly last month – branded a “dementia tax” by opponents – leading her to tweak the policy days later. She has faced criticism for her stiff communication style hewing closely to prepared talking points, for her refusal to engage Corbyn in public debate, and for the perception she was kowtowing to U.S. President Donald Trump on issues like his decision to leave the Paris Agreement, or his attacks on London Mayor Sadiq Khan in the immediate aftermath of a terror attack.

But May faced perhaps the greatest backlash for something she did not as prime minister, but as home secretary: overseeing crippling cuts to the U.K.’s police force between 2010 and 2016, an issue brought to the fore in the light of two Islamist terror attacks that struck the U.K. in recent weeks.

The Conservatives’ campaign slogan — promising “strong and stable” leadership — rarely rang true during May’s rocky campaign. By contrast, Labour performed far better than expected. Campaigning on the slogan “for the many, not the few,” the party pledged to build a more equitable society by raising taxes on the wealthiest 5 percent, ending austerity policies, and investing hundreds of billions in infrastructure.

“Politics has changed,” Corbyn said as he was returned to his London seat of Islington North. “Politics isn’t going back into the box where it was before. What’s happened is people have said they’ve had quite enough of austerity politics.”

At nearly 69 percent, turnout for the election was the highest in 20 years, and analysts said that Labour had benefited from a strong showing from young voters. Another factor was the collapse in support for the pro-Brexit United Kingdom Independence Party, with its voters defecting evenly to the two major parties, rather than predominantly to the Conservatives, as many analysts had predicted.

It’s about Brexit after all

Although Brexit was supposed to be front-and-center during the campaign — the Conservatives advocating for a so-called “hard Brexit,” with Britain severing nearly all ties with the EU, and Labour for a “soft” one — the subject scarcely featured in debate. Instead, the economy, the fate of the National Health Service, and security have been at the forefront — the latter in particular amid ISIS-claimed terror attacks in Manchester and London, which each prompted a halt in campaigning.

Both major party leaders found themselves vulnerable on counterterror issues, with May facing criticism for her cuts to police, and Corbyn facing it for both his votes against some counter-terrorism laws, and his perceived historic ties to Islamist and Irish republican groups.

But despite Brexit’s relative absence from the debate, it may have been the defining issue in voters’ minds, a year after the seismic referendum vote to leave the EU. Analysts say the outcome will be read as the public’s resounding rejection of May’s vision for a hard Brexit, denying her the clear mandate she had explicitly sought and raising questions over the position that British negotiators will adopt in the impending talks.

Keir Starmer, Labour’s policy chief on Brexit, said the results showed “the rejection of Theresa May’s version of extreme Brexit.”

The political chaos just over a week out from the scheduled start of formal negotiations will make those talks – on complex issues such as trade and security – even more complicated, and less likely to succeed, according to commentators. The EU’s budget commissioner, Gunther Oettinger, told German radio said the outcome raised doubts as to whether the talks could begin on time.

Cover: ASSOCIATED PRESS