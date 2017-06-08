Theresa May to suffer brutal self-own in snap election, exit polls show

If early exit polls are correct, and they’re normally pretty reliable, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May just inflicted a self-own to rival that of her Brexiting predecessor, suffering a major setback in a snap general election she called with the expectation of cruising to a landslide victory.

The projected outcome demolishes May’s stated goal of strengthening her government’s mandate as it enters into critical Brexit negotiations with the European Union later this month. Instead of consolidating her power and living up to her party’s “strong and stable” slogan, May now faces a hung parliament.

Exit polls suggest the Conservative Party will drop to 314 seats — a loss of 17 that erases the 12-seat majority they enjoyed in the previous parliament, putting them well short of the 326 required to govern outright.

Meanwhile, the exit poll also suggests Jeremy Corbyn’s beleaguered Labour may have pulled off a shocking comeback on the back of a strong campaign, picking up a whopping 34 seats and thrusting the oft-criticized Corbyn firmly into the Brexit conversation.

#Breaking Exit poll results: Conservatives 314

Labour 266

SNP 34

Lib Dems 14

Ukip 0 — Press Association (@PA) June 8, 2017

Figures from across the political divide have expressed some skepticism about the exit poll of more than 30,000 voters, and its results pointed to a long, tense night of vote-counting in the U.K. with dozens of seats too close to call.

The exit poll has 76 seats too close to call. 76. This is going to be a long night. — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) June 8, 2017

When May backtracked on previous promises and made the shocking announcement to call the snap election in mid-April, polls showed the center-right party leading Labour by more than 20 points, with extremely high favorability ratings for May. By contrast, Labour was ailing; its veteran far-left leader Corbyn, who faced repeated mutinies from within his own party, was considered by many analysts to be too unpalatable to the general public to be a serious contender for prime minister.

But British voters seemingly went against predictions once again, leaving May, in her first major electoral test since replacing David Cameron last year, more vulnerable than ever. And there are already suggestions her position as prime minister may no longer be tenable if the results are as bad as the exit poll suggests.

Not so steady

May’s campaign took a nosedive when the Conservatives announced controversial plans slashing care for the elderly last month, leading her to backtrack on the policy days later. She has faced criticism for her stiff communication style hewing closely to prepared talking points, for her refusal to engage Corbyn in public debate, and for the perception she was kowtowing to U.S. President Donald Trump on issues like his decision to leave the Paris Agreement, or his attacks on London Mayor Sadiq Khan in the immediate aftermath of a terror attack.

But May faced perhaps the greatest backlash for something she did not as prime minister, but as home secretary: overseeing crippling cuts to the U.K.’s police force between 2010 and 2016.

The Conservatives’ campaign slogan — “strong and stable” leadership — rarely rang true during May’s rocky campaign. By contrast, Labour performed far better than expected Thursday. Campaigning on the slogan “for the many, not the few,” the party pledged to build a more equitable society by scrapping university fees, raising taxes on the wealthiest 5 percent, ending austerity policies, and investing hundreds of billions in infrastructure.

Beyond Brexit

Although Brexit was supposed to be front-and-center during the campaign — the Conservatives and Labour had different visions for how it should play out — it barely featured in debate. Instead, the economy, the fate of the National Health Service, and security have been at the forefront — the latter in particular amid ISIS-claimed terror attacks in Manchester and London in recent weeks, which each prompted a halt in campaigning.

Both major party leaders found themselves vulnerable on counterterror issues, with May facing criticism for her cuts to police and Corbyn facing it for both his votes against some counter-terrorism laws, and his perceived historic ties to Islamist and Irish republican groups.

The election is the fourth major poll in the U.K. in recent years. The last general election in 2015 was followed by two divisive referendums; one on Scottish independence in 2014, and another on leaving the European Union last year.

May will have little time to mull the lessons of the campaign. An even greater challenge awaits in 11 days when tough negotiations with the European Union on the terms of Britain’s divorce are scheduled to begin, with Britain seeking to secure a favorable deal with the bloc on trade, security, and other complex issues.

Cover: PM Theresa May arrives with her husband Philip to vote in Sonning, Britain June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville