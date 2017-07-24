Sign up for a weekly newsletter about President Donald Trump to be delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Donald Trump made it clear at the beginning of his campaign that he wasn’t going to follow the normal rules or tone of politics. We’re keeping track of all the ways his presidency veers from the norm in terms of policy and rhetoric.

Day 185 July 24

Things are not looking good for Jeff Sessions

Attorney General Jeff Sessions was the first U.S. Senator to endorse President Trump. Now, he is the latest to be ostracized by him.

President Trump and his close advisers are reportedly considering replacing Sessions, the Washington Post and the Associated Press reported Monday, with Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and former New York mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani both on a shortlist of possible replacements.

The president has had private conversations about both the possibility of firing Sessions and the possible consequences of him resigning, according to the Post, which also reported that some in Trump’s close circle believe Trump’s dissatisfaction is part of a broader desire to shut down the investigation into the administration’s relationship to Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The Russia investigation and Sessions’ recusal from it is at the center of the debacle: Trump told the Times in an interview last week that he would never have hired Sessions had he known he would’ve recused himself.

“Jeff Sessions takes the job, gets into the job, recuses himself, which frankly I think is very unfair to the president,” Trump told the paper. “How do you take a job and then recuse yourself? If he would have recused himself before the job, I would have said, ‘Thanks, Jeff, but I’m not going to take you.’ It’s extremely unfair — and that’s a mild word — to the president.”

Trump also publicly criticized Sessions on Twitter Monday for not investigating Hillary Clinton and Russia ties, calling him a “beleaguered A.G.”

So why aren't the Committees and investigators, and of course our beleaguered A.G., looking into Crooked Hillarys crimes & Russia relations? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2017

Anthony Scaramucci, the president’s new communications director, addressed the tension Monday.

“My own personal opinion, I think they’ve got to have a meeting and have a reconciliation one way or another. You know what I mean? Either stay or go, one way or another,” he said, according to the Associated Press.

Trump tells group of kids a cautionary tale about a bankrupt developer

Jobs, cocktail parties with “the hottest people in New York”, and loyalty — those were just some of the topics President Trump raised in front of a sea of young Boy Scouts in West Virginia Monday.

Speaking at the 2017 National Scout Jamboree — an event held once every four years — Trump took the opportunity to relive the glory of his election, asking the child audience, “Do you remember that incredible night with the maps and the Republicans are red and the Democrats are blue, and that map was so red, it was unbelievable, and they didn’t know what to say?”

Trump also hit on his favorite theme of “fake news,” complaining that the media would probably downplay the size of the crowd Boy Scouts he was speaking in front of. “The fake media will say: President Trump — and you know what this is — President Trump spoke before a small crowd of Boy Scouts today. That’s some — that is some crowd,” Trump said, adding, “Fake media. Fake news. Thank you.”

Trump also bragged about the economy, telling the scouts about the state of unemployment in the U.S. and promising to bring back “trillions of dollars.”

“We had the best jobs report in 16 years,” Trump said. “The stock market on a daily basis is hitting an all-time high. We’re going to be bringing back very soon trillions of dollars from companies that can’t get their money back into this country, and that money is going to be used to help rebuild America.”

Amidst rumors swirling about the possible replacement of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and on the eve of the critical Senate health care vote, Trump said, “We could use some more loyalty, I will tell you that.”

At one point, Trump went on a bizarre anecdotal tangent about the Long Island developer who created Levittown, telling the assembled children how William Levitt made a “tremendous amount of money,” selling his company, and “bought a big yacht, and he had a very interesting life.”

Then Trump seemed to censor himself, telling the adolescents, “I won’t go any more than that because you’re Boy Scouts, so I’m not going to tell you what he did.”

Still, Trump recalled that he saw Levitt years later in New York, after he had lost his wealth and “failed badly.”

“I saw him at a cocktail party and it was very sad because the hottest people in New York were at this party,” Trump told the assembled children. The problem? “He lost his momentum. Meaning, he took this period of time off long — years — and then when he got back, he didn’t have that same momentum.”

A cautionary tale — but for who?

Trump still can’t make up his mind about Russia’s election hacking

President Donald Trump speaks during the commissioning ceremony of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford.

Anthony Scaramucci, the new communications director for the White House, told CNN Sunday that the president had called him from Air Force One the previous day to say “Maybe they did it, maybe they didn’t do it.”

Trump’s doubt apparently stems from his belief that Russian hackers are so good that they’d evade detection. Scaramucci said Trump told him: “If the Russians actually hacked this situation and spilled out those emails, you would have never seen it, you would have never had any evidence of them.”

After saying in early July, “It could very well have been Russia. I think it could well have been other countries,” Trump still appears undecided about the Kremlin’s involvement in undermining the presidential election — despite a rare consensus among the intelligence agencies that Russia did have a hand in hacking the DNC servers and releasing sensitive information to benefit Trump’s grab for the White House.

Trump will face a tough decision in relation to Russia this week: legislation designed to increase sanctions against the Kremlin. While the president is expected to sign the bill, he and Vladimir Putin had sought to avoid such actions following their numerous meetings at the G-20 summit in early July.

Day 182 July 21

Donald Trump reportedly exploring pardons in the Russia probe

Donald Trump has apparently been enquiring into whether he has the power to pardon himself, his family members, and his aides – as investigations into possible collusion between his campaign and the Russian government heat up.

In recent days, the Washington Post reports, Trump has been asking advisers about the reach of his pardoning authority, as he seeks to understand the powers available to him. Trump’s lawyers have also been discussing the issue among themselves. One adviser tried to frame Trump’s inquiries as more curiosity than anything else. “This is not in the context of, ‘I can’t wait to pardon myself,’” a close adviser said.

Last weekend Trump’s personal lawyer Jay Sekulow told ABC: “He can pardon individuals, of course. That’s because the founders of our country put that in the United States Constitution: the power to pardon.” However, Sekulow told ABC News Friday that “pardons are not being discussed and are not on the table.”

Correction: A previous headline in this piece mischaracterized the extent of President Trump’s pardon inquiries. This piece has also been updated to include Sekulow’s comments.

Trump and Putin may have met more than three times at the G-20

First there was a handshake. Following that, an official meeting. Then there was an unsanctioned after-dinner conversation. But now the number of times Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin met during the G-20 summit in Hamburg has been called into question again, this time by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who told NBC the pair “might have met even much more than just three times.”

The latest revelation comes just days after Trump denounced media coverage of his after-dinner meeting with Putin as “sick” and “dishonest” – a chat at which only a Russian government translator was present.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov tells @KeirSimmons Trump and Putin may have had more meetings at G-20 summit https://t.co/m4lYVHQPTF — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 21, 2017

Lavrov shrugged off the significance of the two leaders possibly have met more times than had previously been reported. In order to illustrate his point, Lavrov oddly likened Putin and Trump to a pair of children:

“When you are bought by your parents to a kindergarten do you mix with the people who are waiting in the same room to start going to a classroom?” he asked, adding: “I remember when I was in that position I did spend five or ten minutes in the kindergarten before they brought us to the classroom.”

Fake News story of secret dinner with Putin is "sick." All G 20 leaders, and spouses, were invited by the Chancellor of Germany. Press knew! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2017

Lavrov also reaffirmed Russia’s stance on Syria, saying the Kremlin did not want a leadership change. He went on to assert the theory that the North Korean missile launched in June was not an intercontinental weapon, as was widely reported in U.S. media. “Our objective data we received from our radars located just on the border with North Korea and according to that data it is not an intercontinental missile.”

Day 181 July 20

Trump is reportedly considering investigating the man hired to investigate him

President Donald Trump’s team is reportedly looking for ways to curtail or discredit special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to swing the 2016 election, both the New York Times and the Washington Post reported Thursday.

Trump’s lawyers and aides are digging through the backgrounds of Mueller and his investigative team, hunting for possible conflict of interests that could undermine the results of the Russia investigation, both outlets report. Trump’s administration is also reportedly watching the investigation closely, ready to complain if they believe it exceeds its mandate.

Trump is apparently rattled by the possibility that the investigation could shift to his family’s financial dealings, including his tax returns, which Trump has long resisted calls to release. According to the Post, Mueller’s investigative team is authorized to look into any evidence of a crime connected to its probe.

Trump has also hinted at some kind of opposition research, telling the New York Times, earlier this week of Mueller that, “There were many other conflicts that I haven’t said, but I will at some point.” But if Trump really is scouring Mueller’s background, former Attorney General Eric Holder tweeted, Team Trump may be in big trouble.

Trump cannot define or constrain Mueller investigation. If he tries to do so this creates issues of constitutional and criminal dimension. — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) July 21, 2017

Trump has also sought to understand the limits of his ability to pardon people, the Post reports — specifically, whether he can pardon himself.

And as if that weren’t enough chaos, Trump’s legal team also appears to be in disarray. While Trump’s longtime New York lawyer Marc Kasowitz previously headed the group, he’ll now take on a “reduced role,” according to the New York Times. The team’s legal spokesperson, Mark Corallo, also reportedly outright resigned Thursday.

Trump hotels celebrate “Made in America” week by requesting permission to hire foreign workers

The Trump administration has declared this week “Made in America” week, but apparently no one told President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Largo club — the Palm Beach, Florida golf club has requested permission to hire 70 new foreign workers, according to Department of Labor records released Thursday. Another Trump for-profit business, a golf club in Jupiter, Florida, also asked for permission to hire six more foreign workers.

These workers will potentially serve as temporary cooks, servers, and housekeepers, and in asking permission to hire them, these businesses are saying that they could not find Americans to hire. Trump has previously defended his hiring of foreign workers, saying it’s “very, very hard” to find Americans to take on seasonal or temporary work.

Yet the request comes in the middle of a week purportedly dedicated to celebrating American-made products, and follows months of promises that under Trump’s leadership, the United States would “buy American, hire American.” And this isn’t the first time that Trump’s “America first” political messaging has failed to line up with Trump’s business tactics — much of his clothing brand is manufactured overseas, as is his daughter Ivanka Trump’s.

Now, the Department of Labor, which is overseen by President Trump, must has been tasked with deciding whether to grant Trump’s request.

Jeff Sessions plans to keep the job Trump wishes he’d never hired him for

One day after President Donald Trump very publicly gave Attorney General Jeff Sessions a blistering performance review, revealing to the New York Times that he’d wished he’d never hired Sessions on, Sessions promised to stay in his role at the Justice Department “as long as that is appropriate.”

Trump told the New York Times Wednesday that, had he known that Sessions would recuse himself from the investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, he would never have hired him as attorney general.

“Jeff Sessions takes the job, gets into the job, recuses himself, which frankly I think is very unfair to the president,” Trump said. “How do you take a job and then recuse yourself? If he would have recused himself before the job, I would have said, ‘Thanks, Jeff, but I’m not going to take you.’ It’s extremely unfair — and that’s a mild word — to the president.”

Sessions originally declined to comment to the New York Times, but he couldn’t avoid reporters’ questions during a Thursday press conference.

“We are serving right now,” Sessions said. “The work we are doing today is the kind of work that we intend to continue… I am totally confident that we can continue to run this office in an effective way.”

When not answering reporters’ questions, the attorney general refused to make eye contact and kept a blank face, according to the New York Times.

Though Sessions was the first U.S. senator to endorse Trump, the two men’s relationship has been strained for some time. Sessions even reportedly offered to resign after his recusal from the Russia investigation, following the revelation that he’d failed to disclose meetings with a Russian ambassador.

But on Thursday, White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that if Trump wanted Sessions out of a job, he would be. Sanders added that the president hasn’t spoken to the attorney general since the New York Times’ interview was published.

The 7 most outrageous things Trump said in his Times interview

Photo by Michael Reynolds - Pool/Getty Images

In his interview with the New York Times, President Trump argued special counsel Robert Mueller should restrict his inquiry to the question of whether his campaign colluded with the Russians and that he did not believe he was being investigated.

Turns out this was wishful thinking. According to a Bloomberg report, Mueller is investigating Trump’s personal business dealings, including a failed deal to build a hotel in Manhattan’s SoHo district, the 2013 Miss Universe Pageant in Moscow, and the sale of a Florida mansion to a Russian oligarch for a record sum in 2008.

Here are some other highlights from Trump’s interview with the Times:

Trump said it’d be wrong for Mueller to investigate his personal businesses

NYT: “If Mueller was looking at your finances and your family finances, unrelated to Russia — is that a red line?… Would that be a breach of what his actual charge is?”

Trump: “I would say yeah. I would say yes.”

NYT: “Would you fire Mueller if he went outside of certain parameters of what his charge is?”

Trump: “I can’t, I can’t answer that question because I don’t think it’s going to happen.”

Well, it’s happening. Bloomberg reported Thursday that Mueller is, in fact, investigating Trump’s businesses.

Trump said he wouldn’t have hired Jeff Sessions as attorney general if he knew he was going to recuse himself from the Russia probe

“Sessions should have never recused himself, and if he was going to recuse himself, he should have told me before he took the job, and I would have picked somebody else.”

Sessions recused in early March after it emerged he’d had meetings with Russian officials but failed to disclose them during his confirmation hearing.

Trump thinks Comey tried to blackmail him with the salacious Russian dossier

Trump: “So anyway, in my opinion, he shared it so that I would think he had it out there.”

NYT: “As leverage?”

Trump: “Yeah. I think so.”

Trump denied Comey’s testimony that the president asked everyone to leave the room

NYT: “Did you shoo other people out of the room when you talked to Comey?”

Trump: “No, no.”

NYT: “Did you actually have a one-on-one with Comey, then?”

Trump: “Not much. Not even that I remember.”

Trump said he’s never made a deal or money from Russia

“They said I made money from Russia. I don’t. It’s not my thing. I don’t, I don’t do that. Over the years, I’ve looked at maybe doing a deal in Russia, but I never did one. Other than I held the Miss Universe pageant there…”

The second meeting with Putin at the G-20 was really just Trump going over to say hi to Melania

“So the meal was going, and toward dessert I went down just to say hello to Melania, and while I was there I said hello to Putin. Really, pleasantries more than anything else. It was not a long conversation, but it was, you know, could be 15 minutes.”

Trump said he’s super popular abroad

“I have had the best reviews on foreign land.”

Not exactly. In fact, confidence in the U.S. leader has “plummeted,” according to a Pew Research Poll published in June. Of 37 countries surveyed, nearly three-quarters (74 percent) had little to no confidence in Trump.

Trump said the first lady of Japan couldn’t speak a word of English

Trump: “So, I was seated next to the wife of Prime Minister Abe [Shinzo Abe of Japan], who I think is a terrific guy, and she’s a terrific woman but doesn’t speak English.”

NYT: “Like, nothing, right? Like zero?

Trump: “Like, not ‘hello.’”

In fact, Akie Abe can speak English, quite well actually, though maybe she pretended not to just to avoid conversation with President Trump.

Trump said that French President Macron “loves holding his hand”

“He’s a great guy. Smart. Strong. Loves holding my hand.”

Moments later, Trump repeated it. “People don’t realize he loves holding my hand. And that’s good, as far as that goes.”

And then again, for the third time, seemingly unprompted, Trump said, “I think he is going to be a terrific president of France. But he does love holding my hand.”

Check it out if you haven’t seen the epic handshake between the two men in Paris this year.

See updates from early in July here.

David Gilbert, Joshua Marcus, Alexa Liautaud, Tess Owen, Christina Sterbenz, and Alex Thompson contributed to this report.