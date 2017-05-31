HBO

This armed group is trying to be the new face of left-wing activism

By on May 31, 2017

When the Klu Klux Klan scheduled a cross burning on a private farm in Asheboro, North Carolina, earlier this month, local residents prepared for a peaceful march of disapproval. But one group of activists thought that wasn’t enough. They wanted to fight back.

They call themselves Redneck Revolt, a new, anti-far-right organization with chapters now in 20 states, who say they are prepared to do whatever it takes to defend traditionally liberal values: immigrant rights, Muslim rights, LGBTQ rights. Oh, yeah, and one other thing: They have guns.

VICE News went to Asheboro to see this new face of left-wing activism.

This segment originally aired May 23, 2017, on VICE News Tonight on HBO. 

M-F 7:30PM HBO
Climate Change read more
3 ways Trump can rip up the Paris climate deal

READ MORE

AFGHANISTAN read more
Ramadan attack

Bomb in Kabul's diplomatic district kills 80 and leaves hundreds wounded

Bomb in Kabul's diplomatic district kills 80 and leaves hundreds wounded READ MORE

Profiles read more

Rex Parris hopes an unlikely ally will turn around his California town best known for meth labs and neo-Nazis

Rex Parris hopes an unlikely ally will turn around his California town best known for meth labs and neo-Nazis READ MORE

Criminal Justice read more
U.S. drug and immigration laws target nonviolent young people of color, report shows
Donald Trump read more
Trump confuses the internet with tweet about “covfefe”

A running guide to Donald Trump’s highly abnormal presidency

Updated 05.31

A running guide to Donald Trump’s highly abnormal presidency READ MORE

 