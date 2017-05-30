Creative Cash read more

Career vs. family

This couple bucked stereotypes to start a violin business from home

This couple bucked stereotypes to start a violin business from home

This couple bucked stereotypes to start a violin business from home

By on May 30, 2017

Despite having four young children, in August of 2016, Robert Wood quit his job at a renowned violin shop in order to make violins from a converted shed in his backyard.

He was only able to make the leap because his wife, university admissions counselor Deborah Higham Wood, supports their family financially while he builds the new business. “I don’t think we could really count it as being successful and following our passions if we weren’t able to share it with each other and our kids,” she said.

Robert initially felt guilty for not providing a steady income while he got Heartwood Violins off the ground, and he still struggles with society’s patriarchal  expectations, but he also enjoys the benefits of starting his new company from home.

“I’m able to be there with my kids while they’re growing up — daily,” Wood said. “I think it’s special.”

Vice News met Robert and Deborah to find out how they overcame their initial fears so that Rob can follow his passion and their family can thrive.

M-F 7:30PM HBO
Women's Health read more
Trump may not require employers to cover birth control anymore

READ MORE

Trump Administration read more
Watch: Young Stephen Miller jokes “torture is a celebration of life”
Supreme Court read more
The Supreme Court made it easier for cops to use excessive force

READ MORE

Egypt read more
Egypt's president attempts to further silence dissent with "draconian" new law
Uber read more
Uber just fired the engineer at the center of the Google lawsuit
 