This couple bucked stereotypes to start a violin business from home

Despite having four young children, in August of 2016, Robert Wood quit his job at a renowned violin shop in order to make violins from a converted shed in his backyard.

He was only able to make the leap because his wife, university admissions counselor Deborah Higham Wood, supports their family financially while he builds the new business. “I don’t think we could really count it as being successful and following our passions if we weren’t able to share it with each other and our kids,” she said.

Robert initially felt guilty for not providing a steady income while he got Heartwood Violins off the ground, and he still struggles with society’s patriarchal expectations, but he also enjoys the benefits of starting his new company from home.

“I’m able to be there with my kids while they’re growing up — daily,” Wood said. “I think it’s special.”

Vice News met Robert and Deborah to find out how they overcame their initial fears so that Rob can follow his passion and their family can thrive.