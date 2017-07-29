A flower designer for the rich sneaks around New York City before sunrise, masking the smell of trash with the sweet scent of flower bouquets to brighten jaded New Yorkers’ days. Lewis Miller of Lewis Miller Design uses flowers recycled from exclusive events and repurposed for the masses to enjoy– in what Miller calls a “flower flash.”

Miller started the flashes in October, when he flower-flashed the iconic black and white “Imagine“ mosaic in Central Park. The flashes became all the more important to Miller after the election. VICE News got a chance to follow Miller and his team in Harlem on their first summer flash mission.

A version of this story aired July 19th, 2017 on VICE News Tonight on HBO.