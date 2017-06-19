This Tory stronghold voted Labour for the first time in 100 years

When U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May originally called for a snap election, the polls predicted a landslide for her Conservative Party. May hoped to increase her majority in order to strengthen her mandate ahead of controversial Brexit negotiations — but that’s not what happened.

In the midst of two terrorist attacks in England, the Labour Party gradually fought back in the polls with Jeremy Corbyn at the helm, until the June vote resulted in a hung parliament. Conservatives even lost their stronghold of Canterbury, a town in southern England that has long been considered part of the Tory heartland, when Labour’s Rosie Duffield won, representing the first victory there for the party since the constituency was formed in 1918.

With three universities in the constituency, its thought young people played a large part in the upset. For older people who voted Labour, public service cuts was a primary issue.

VICE News travelled to Canterbury to speak to voters and find out what influenced their votes.

This segment originally aired June 12, 2017, on VICE News Tonight on HBO.