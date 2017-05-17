Donald Trump’s highly abnormal presidency: a running guide for May

Donald Trump made it clear at the beginning of his campaign that he wasn’t going to follow the normal rules or tone of politics. We’re keeping track of all the ways his presidency veers from the norm in terms of policy and rhetoric.

See earlier updates from November, December, January, February, March, and April.

Day 118 May 17

Trump admin knew Flynn was under investigation weeks before inauguration

Officials in President Donald Trump’s transition team knew that Michael Flynn was under federal investigation for his secret lobbying work for Turkey weeks before the inauguration, the New York Times reported Wednesday evening — far earlier than any previous reports have indicated.

Flynn reportedly told now-White House Counsel Donald McGahn that he was under investigation by the Justice Department on January 4, a revelation that White House aides apparently discussed a few days later. However, the Trump administration hired Flynn as national security adviser anyway, and didn’t fire him even after then-Acting Attorney General Sally Yates told McGahn that Flynn might be vulnerable to Russian blackmail.

Ultimately, Flynn was forced to resign in February after it emerged that he had misled Vice President Mike Pence about his conversations with a Russian ambassador, which the FBI began looking into as part of a separate investigation. Flynn has remained at the center of the federal investigations into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election ever since, as officials seek to examine the connections between Trump officials and foreign governments, and probe the possibility of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.

On Tuesday, reports emerged that the day after Flynn resigned, Trump asked FBI Director James Comey to “let” the federal investigation into Flynn go — an act that some legal experts believe could qualify as obstruction of justice. Trump fired Comey last week.

The White House declined to comment on the New York Times’ report, which is based on the Times’ interviews with people familiar with the case.

House majority leader said months before the election he thought “Putin pays Trump”

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy speaks to a colleague in March.

Weeks before Donald Trump secured the Republican presidential nomination last year, a group of Republican leaders meeting on Capitol Hill discussed the possibility that Trump was getting paid off by Russia, according to the Washington Post. And House Speaker Paul Ryan was not happy about it.

“There’s two people I think Putin pays: Rohrabacher and Trump,” said House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, referring also to Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, an ardent pro-Russia legislator also from California.

Ryan reportedly then “immediately interjected, stopping the conversation from further exploring McCarthy’s assertion, and swore the Republicans present to secrecy” out of fear the contents of their discussion could leak to the press.

The men had reportedly just left a meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, where they had discussed the “Kremlin tactic of financing populist politicians to undercut Eastern European democratic institutions.”

The Post reported that it reviewed a recording of the conversation, but it wasn’t clear who made the recording or why. The story carried a curious dateline: Kiev, Ukraine.

Evan McMullin, the former House Republican Conference policy director who was part of the conversation, confirmed the exchange. But spokespeople for both Ryan and McCarthy categorically denied the allegations.

“That never happened,” Ryan spokesperson Brendan Buck said.

“The idea that McCarthy would assert this is absurd and false,” McCarthy spokesperson Matt Sparks said.

After the Post told the two staffers that there was an audio recording of the conversation, they issued remarkably similar amended statements. Buck said, “This entire year-old exchange was clearly an attempt at humor,” while Sparks took it a step further, calling it a “failed attempt at humor.”

Trump brags about saving the Coast Guard money on equipment it doesn’t use

An F-16, below, escorting two F-35 jets, above, after arriving the latter arrived at Hill Air Force Base in Utah.

Trump used his invitation to deliver the commencement address at the Coast Guard Academy to brag about how much money he’s supposedly saving the military branch — except it doesn’t use either piece of equipment the president mentioned.

“I won’t even talk about how much I saved you on the F-35 fighter jet. I won’t even talk about it,” Trump said to the crowd of graduates and their families in Connecticut. He also asserted that the plan to replace jets in the Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps with F-35s is “under budget and ahead of schedule.”

The Coast Guard, however, doesn’t use F-35s.

The United States Coast Guard does not operate F-35 fighter jets https://t.co/scAknb9qL0 — Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) May 17, 2017

And I won't tweet about the fact that the Coast Guard doesn't use the F-35 https://t.co/JBUxGyGPBw — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) May 17, 2017

During the speech, Trump also hinted at some serious savings to come for the Coast Guard on the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier, which is, in fact, used by the Navy. Trump has delivered remarks on board before.

POTUS brags about F-35 and Ford-class carrier cost savings—neither of which are in service by the Coast Guard. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) May 17, 2017

The president has repeatedly touted savings on the F-35 plan, which has been beleaguered by delays for years, to demonstrate his apparent skill as a negotiator. Before his inauguration, he tweeted that costs for the department that oversees the fighter jets were “out of control.” Since then, he’s claimed to have personally saved more than $700 million on the program.

Putin’s offer to prove Trump didn’t leak classified information isn’t helping

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to a question at a joint news conference with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni on Wednesday, May 17, 2017.

Like any good friend would do, Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered to defend Donald Trump against allegations that the U.S. president revealed classified information to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in an Oval Office meeting last week.

During a press conference Wednesday, Putin said he can provide Congress with evidence that clears Trump’s name: a transcript of the conversation. (While Russia doesn’t have audio, Putin could always ask Trump if he happened to record the conversation.)

And if there were any juicy details, Putin claimed he wasn’t informed and teased his foreign minister for leaving him out.

“I spoke to him [Lavrov] today,” Putin said with a smile, according to Reuters. “I’ll be forced to issue him with a reprimand because he did not share these secrets with us. Not with me, nor with representatives of Russia’s intelligence services. It was very bad of him.”

Maybe unsurprisingly, Putin’s attempt to help Trump out of the bind seemed to hurt more than it helped.

“Probably the last person [Trump] needs to vouch for him right now is Vladimir Putin,” Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff said on “CBS This Morning.” “Sure, send it our way. But its credibility would be less than zero.”

Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio also noted the absurdity during an interview on Fox News.

“I wouldn’t put much credibility on what Putin’s notes are, and if it comes in an email, I wouldn’t click on the attachment,” Rubio said.

During the press conference, Putin also blamed “political schizophrenia” in the U.S. for Trump’s harried and largely unsuccessful first days in office.

“It’s hard to imagine what else these people who generate such nonsense and rubbish can dream up next,” the Russian president said.

Day 117 May 16

Trump is mad at everyone, even Jared

Another day, another report indicating White House officials are paralyzed by anger, exhaustion, and confusion.

The New York Times reported Tuesday that the president and his aides have been scrambling to course-correct following Trump’s disastrous reveal on Twitter that he did in fact give Russian officials sensitive information last week, just hours after national security adviser Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster said he didn’t.

Officials are reportedly frustrated by Trump’s unpredictability, since they frequently spend hours crafting official responses to the latest crisis only to have Trump blow up their narratives in interviews or on Twitter, as he did last week after firing FBI Director James Comey. Trump’s mood has also suffered, as he’s reportedly debating dismissing several key members of his team but hasn’t decided who to fire yet. Even his son-in-law Jared Kushner may not be safe — Trump reportedly denounced him and many other advisers as “incompetent.”

The Times report is also just one of several describing the White House as mired in infighting. Trump was apparently upset earlier this week that Attorney General Jeff Sessions reinstated mandatory-minimum sentencing when criminal justice reform is part of Kushner’s policy portfolio.

But Trump may not be capable of leaking anything too dangerous: According to three administration officials interviewed by the New York Times, Trump simply hasn’t bothered to learn enough of the details of his own government’s intelligence-gathering processes to be able to reveal anything sensitive to the Russians.

Intelligence officials worried about Trump revealing classified info before he was even elected

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures to his camouflaged "Make America Great" hat as he discusses his support from the National Rifle Association at a campaign rally at the Redding Municipal Airport, June 3, 2016, in Redding, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

After Donald Trump reportedly disclosed top-secret intelligence to Russian diplomats in a meeting last week, intelligence officials, both foreign and domestic, can pretty much say, “I told you so.”

Before Trump’s inauguration in January, U.S. intelligence sources warned the Israeli government that Trump couldn’t be trusted with classified intelligence, according to Israeli newspaper Yediot Aharonot. And it appears they had good reason to be cautious: Israeli media is now reporting that the sources burned by Trump’s disclosures last week were either Israeli or Jordanian.

Update 2:02 p.m. ET: The New York Times reports that the classified information reportedly disclosed by Trump was, in fact, supplied by the Israelis.

Government officials have also reportedly been worried that U.S. allies in general would stop sharing intelligence because of Trump’s propensity to say whatever’s on his mind, his self-proclaimed aversion to daily intelligence briefings, and his advisers’ reported ties to the Russian government. In February, top intelligence staffers allegedly withheld intelligence from Trump over fears that he would compromise the information — inadvertently or otherwise. The director of national intelligence later denied the claims.

Even before Trump became the official Republican nominee, eight senior security officials told Reuters they worried about giving pre-election briefings to Trump because of his “shoot from the hip” style. In an interview with ABC News, former CIA Director Gen. Mike Hayden said he “would share the general concern people have expressed” but also mentioned the Constitution requires a peaceful transfer of power.

Also during the campaign, Trump’s opposition called for an end to his briefings after his apparently sarcastic call for Russian hackers find Hillary Clinton’s deleted emails.

“I would suggest to intelligence agencies, if you’re forced to brief this guy, don’t tell him anything. Just fake it. Because this man is dangerous,” Democratic Sen. Harry Reid told the Huffington Post.

Now that Trump reportedly has reportedly revealed some sensitive information, lawmakers and government officials in the U.S. and abroad are raising concerns about their relationships.

European official to AP: Country might stop sharing intel with US if Trump gave classified info to Russians. https://t.co/h4VbZKxkuy — The Associated Press (@AP) May 16, 2017

Sr. German lawmaker: If Trump passes intel to others "Trump becomes a security risk for the entire western world." https://t.co/FN9EVu269E pic.twitter.com/kqmOwAvNxc — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 16, 2017

McCain says reports Trump shared intel with the Russians are "deeply disturbing" and may make allies unwilling to share info with the US. pic.twitter.com/m9UVuDZ77h — Connor O'Brien (@connorobrienNH) May 16, 2017

Day 116 May 15

Here’s how the insane past week of the Trump-Russia controversy went down

There have been a dizzying number of recent developments surrounding the ongoing investigation into potential collusion between Russia and members of the Trump campaign and administration. From Trump firing the director of the FBI shortly after he reportedly asked for more resources for the investigation to Trump apparently leaking highly classified information to Russian officials, here’s what happened.

MAY 9

Trump fires FBI Director James Comey, citing as the reason a Department of Justice memo written by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein about Comey’s mishandling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who recused himself from any investigations regarding Russia after failing to reveal during his confirmation hearing his own meetings with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S., also weighed in with his own memo recommending that Comey be fired.

In praising Trump’s decision, Vice President Mike Pence insists Comey’s abrupt dismissal was brought about by the Rosenstein memo and was in no way related to the Russia investigation. Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders also cites the Rosenstein memo as cause for Comey’s dismissal.

The Washington Post reports Rosenstein threatens to resign as a result of being named as the primary justification for the dismissal.

MAY 10

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson welcomes Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to the State Department. “Was he fired? You are kidding. You are kidding,” Lavrov says to a reporter who asks him about Comey’s dismissal.

Trump welcomes Lavrov and Russian ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak to the Oval Office. The meeting is closed to the American press. Photographs of the meeting are, however, disseminated by state-owned Russian media outlet Tass. Trump reportedly believed the photographer was Lavrov’s personal documentarian and did not know the photos would be made public.

May 11

When asked if he’s resigning, Rosenstein tells Sinclair Broadcast Group, “No, I’m not quitting.”

May 12

In an interview with NBC’s Lester Holt, Trump calls Comey a “showboat” and a “grandstander,” and says he was going to fire the FBI director “regardless of the [Rosenstein] memo.” He also says his rationale for the firing was at least in part related to the investigation. “When I decided to just do it, I said to myself, I said, ‘You know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story, it’s an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should have won.’”

This directly contradicts the story White House officials had been telling since the firing took place.

May 15

The Washington Post reports that during Trump’s Oval Office meeting with Lavrov and Kislyak, he revealed highly classified information about the Islamic State’s plans to use laptop computers in targeting commercial flights. The information came from a foreign partner of the U.S. in its fight against terrorism, and was provided with the understanding that intel would be closely guarded, even from many American officials. After the Post story came out, a U.S. official reportedly told Buzzfeed News that the extent of what Trump did is “far worse than what has already been reported.”

Trump gave highly classified information to Russians, U.S. officials say

President Donald Trump revealed “highly classified information” about ISIS during his Oval Office meeting last week with the Russian foreign minister and ambassador to the U.S., according to the Washington Post.

Citing “current and former U.S. officials,” the Post reported that Trump gave foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and ambassador Sergey Kislyak information about ISIS that had been provided to the U.S. by an ally with intimate knowledge of the terrorist group’s internal affairs. The information was reportedly shared with the U.S. with the strict understanding that it would not be widely disseminated, even among American officials.

“[Trump] revealed more information to the Russian ambassador than we have shared with our own allies,” a U.S. official told the Post, including the city in which the threat originated — a disclosure that could help the Russians identify the partner who provided the intel.

After the meeting, alarmed White House officials reportedly called both the CIA and the NSA in an attempt to control the fallout from the release of the extraordinarily sensitive information, which involved details of how ISIS intends to use electronics as weapons on airplanes. Trump also described “how the Islamic State was pursuing elements of a specific plot and how much harm such an attack could cause under varying circumstances,” the Washington Post reported. When asked about Trump’s disclosures, U.S. officials told BuzzFeed “it’s far worse than what has already been reported.”

The meeting was closed to American press but photographed and reported on by the Russian state-owned news outlet Tass. Trump was reportedly surprised to find pictures had been published because he had been under the impression that the photographer was Lavrov’s personal documentarian.

After disclosing the intelligence to his Russian guests, a U.S. official told the Post, Trump said, “Can you believe the world we live in today? Isn’t it crazy?”

The Trump administration has been deleting information that was once available to the public

The Trump administration is deleting or withholding information from the public covering climate change, potential ethics violations, federal fines, and several other topics. A number of agencies, along with the White House, have scrubbed their websites of the documents and info, according to the Washington Post.

The changes include:

The White House has deleted almost every mention of climate change on its website.

Most climate change information has also been deleted from the Department of the Interior’s website .

The Greenhouse Gas Management Scorecard , which tracked whether federal energy contractors publicly disclosed their greenhouse gas emissions and whether they were working toward reducing their outputs, was discontinued.

The Department of Agriculture removed animal welfare enforcement records from its website.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration published press releases for only two of the 200 fines it has levied against firms so far this year. Under Obama, all 200 would have required public notification, according to Jordan Barab , former deputy assistant secretary of the agency.

The White House website no longer includes resources to assist with donating to private organizations that help Syrian refugees.

Citing national security concerns, the White House no longer releases its visitor logs.

The deletions and omissions are an apparent rejection of Obama’s (often unfulfilled) vow to emphasize transparency during his administration. Digital experts, activists, and former Obama officials all told the Washington Post that they believe public access to information influences company behavior.

The Trump administration, however, assures it will follow the law and publish everything it’s required to publish.

“The President has made a commitment that his Administration will absolutely follow the law and disclose any information it is required to disclose,” White House spokeswoman Kelly Love said in an email Sunday.

Trump strongly advocated for the availability of records in the past.

Why is @BarackObama spending millions to try and hide his records? He is the least transparent President–ever–and he ran on transparency. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2012

White House aides have reportedly been sneaking Trump fake news

President Donald Trump's Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, center, and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, right, attend a news conference with President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, April 20, 2017.

It looks like the Trump White House has a fake news problem.

While President Trump and his surrogates are quick to label any negative press coverage as “fake news,” Chief of Staff Reince Priebus is reportedly trying to stop news reports, including a few fake ones, from making their way to the president’s desk.

According to Politico, Priebus warned senior White House aides to stop surreptitiously giving the president news reports days after the deputy national security adviser KT McFarland handed Trump a printout with two Time magazine covers: one from 2008 predicting global warming and another from 1977 predicting an ice age. The opposing covers have been circulated widely for years by conservatives attempting to sow doubt in the scientific consensus of climate change.

The 1977 cover, however, is fake, and senior aides scrambled to get the correct information into Trump’s hands before he said anything about it publicly.

A staffer also gave Trump an article from GotNews.com that reported Deputy Chief of Staff Katie Walsh was leaking information to the press, Politico reported. It’s not known whether the report was false because it didn’t provide on-the-record sourcing, but its author, Charles Johnson, has a history of false accusations.

Regardless, soon after Trump received the GotNews item, he began asking about Walsh. She then left the White House at the end of March.

Day 115 May 14

Trump is “angry at everyone” and considering a staff shake-up, according to reports

President Trump’s latest self-inflicted crisis — the abrupt and disastrously executed firing of FBI Director James Comey — likely won’t be his last this month. Trump is reportedly considering a “huge reboot,” according to Mike Allen at Axios, that could put a host of his senior advisers out of their jobs. Everyone from Steve Bannon and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, to Press Secretary Sean Spicer and White House counsel Don McGahn might get booted. Spicer’s job appears especially vulnerable, with Trump reportedly considering Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle to replace the oft-flustered press secretary, according to the New York Times.

Trump’s administration has reached new levels of chaos this week: One GOP figure close to the White House wondered whether the president was “in the grip of some kind of paranoid delusion,” according to the Washington Post.

Just four months into his term, Trump is apparently “frustrated and angry at everyone,” including members of his Cabinet like Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who signed a memo about mandatory-minimum sentencing Friday while Jared Kushner is working on criminal-justice reform, and Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, whom he holds responsible for the stalling health-care reform bill.

White House officials largely avoided the Sunday news shows.

Day 113 May 12

Trump refuses to deny he secretly recorded former FBI director James Comey

President Donald Trump’s Friday tweet suggesting he had recorded his conversations with ousted FBI Director James Comey sparked questions about whether the White House is secretly taping its visitors — questions both Trump and Press Secretary Sean Spicer are now refusing to answer.

James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

When a reporter asked what to make of Trump’s incendiary tweet in his Friday briefing, Spicer said, “I’ve talked to the president. The president has nothing further to add on that.” When the reporter pressed him on the tweet, Spicer stuck to the line, bizarrely refusing to quieten the speculation that Trump has recording devices implanted in the White House as he had other rumors.

Then, in an interview with Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro, Trump doubled down, saying he “can’t talk about” the possibility of tape recordings. “I won’t talk about that,” he said. “All I want is for Comey to be honest. And I hope he will be. And I’m sure he will be — I hope.”

But unlike so much of Trump’s abnormal presidency, this potential development at least has precedent, as Richard Nixon recorded his Oval Office talks using tapes that were eventually subpoenaed during the investigation into the Watergate burglary.

Those tapes, which revealed Nixon had obstructed the investigation, led to the president resigning in disgrace.

Trump might get rid of White House press briefings “for the sake of accuracy”

Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks during the daily press briefing.

Donald J. Trump is a very busy president. He’s so busy, in fact, that it’s unreasonable for the public to expect spokespeople like Sean Spicer and Sarah Huckabee Sanders to give accurate accounts of what’s actually going on within his administration, he says. Trump himself admits there’s no reason to believe what his spokespeople are telling us.

Trump has repeatedly contradicted official White House versions of events, as he did Thursday when he told NBC’s Lester Holt that the FBI’s investigation into his campaigns ties to Russia was on his mind when he fired FBI Director James Comey.

So, Trump suggested in a series of tweets shot off Friday morning, perhaps it would be better to do away with all press briefings in favor of handing out written statements “for the sake of accuracy???”

As a very active President with lots of things happening, it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy!…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

…Maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future "press briefings" and hand out written responses for the sake of accuracy??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

Trump admits firing Comey really was about Russia

President Trump’s aides have been frantically attempting to tie up the contradictions in their administration’s account of why the president fired FBI Director James Comey. And their boss isn’t making it any easier.

Trump, in a interview with NBC’s Lester Holt on Thursday, admitted that the FBI’s investigation into his campaign’s ties to Russia was on his mind when he fired FBI Director James Comey, contradicting practically every White House account of the firing — including the president’s own.

“I decided to just do it. I said to myself, I said, ‘You know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story, it’s an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should have won,” Trump told Holt.

He went on to assure Holt that he wanted the Russia investigation “to be absolutely done properly.”

“I want that to be so strong and so good. … I want to get to the bottom. If Russia hacked, if Russia did anything having to do with our election, I want to know about it.” Comey and other officials have confirmed Russia did interfere with the election; the question is how.

Trump threatens fired FBI chief James Comey with “tapes”

In a truly Nixonian moment, President Trump insinuated that he had recorded his conversations with former FBI Director James Comey prior to firing him earlier this week. The New York Times reported Thursday that in a private dinner shortly after Trump took office, he had demanded a pledge of loyalty from the FBI director, even though he was overseeing a sprawling investigation to determine if there was any contact or collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Comey said he would be honest with Trump but could not be “reliable” in a political sense.

James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

Day 112 May 11

White House might have listened to Sally Yates if they knew who she was

Why didn’t the White House fire Michael Flynn as soon as then-acting Attorney General Sally Yates told them that Russia had potentially compromised the former national security adviser?

Because, President Donald Trump told NBC News reporter Lester Holt in an interview aired Thursday, that the matter “did not sound like an emergency.”

Trump said his White House Counsel, Don McGahn, gave him that impression, but added that “she didn’t make it sound that way either, in the hearings the other day, that it had to be done immediately.” Trump was evidently referring to Yates’ testimony last week, where she revealed she had told McGahn back in January that Flynn had misled Vice President Mike Pence about conversations he’d had with a Russian official, and that Russia might use those dealings to blackmail Flynn. But it was another 18 days before the White House ultimately fired Flynn.

Trump added, “I believe that it would be very unfair to hear from somebody who we don’t even know and immediately run out and fire a general.”

Again, that “somebody who we don’t even know” was the acting attorney general of the United States.

Trump dredged up a 2016 Rosie O’Donnell tweet to troll his Comey critics

President Donald Trump — who is facing possibly his greatest internal crisis since taking office, dealing with huge blowback over his decision to fire the FBI director — found some time in his busy day to troll comedian Rosie O’Donnell.

We finally agree on something Rosie. https://t.co/BSP5F3PgbZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2017

The President of the United States apparently dug through O’Donnell’s Twitter archives to find a tweet dating back to December 2016. He added some of his own commentary, then retweeted it.



Trump, who’s had a long and public feud with O’Donnell, might claim victory for his sick burn, but America has surely lost.

Trump thinks he made up this 1930s economic term

To his many self-proclaimed accomplishments, Donald Trump now wants to add coining an iconic economic term.

In an interview published Thursday with The Economist, Trump took credit for coming up with “priming the pump,” a Keynesian 1930s term used to discuss government stimulation.

The exchange between Trump and the reporter went like this:

Trump: We have to prime the pump.

Reporter: It’s very Keynesian.

Trump: We’re the highest taxed nation in the world. Have you heard that expression before, for this particular type of an event?

Reporter: Yes.

Trump: Have you heard that expression used before? Because I haven’t heard it. I mean, I just … I came up with it a couple of days ago and I thought it was good. It’s what you have to do.

Reporter: It’s …

Trump: Yeah, what you have to do is you have to put something in before you can get something out.

First of all, Trump has used “priming the pump” before.

And the phrase — an idiom that dates back to the 1800s — started to apply to economics with President Herbert Hoover’s creation of the Reconstruction Finance Corporation, a government agency tasked with assisting failing banks, in 1932. The phrase caught on even more with President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s belief that government stimulus was the only logical solution to the Great Depression.

Trump turned on congressional testimony and told reporters: “Watch them all choke like dogs”

President Donald Trump speaks to Associated Press Chief White House Correspondent Julie Pace in the Oval Office in Washington, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Donald Trump allowed two Time magazine reporters and a photographer to trail him in the White House on the eve of firing FBI Director James Comey. Their piece offers an unfiltered view of the anger that has consumed the president over the Russia inquiry, not to mention caused him to talk like a despot.

“Watch them all choke like dogs,” Trump said, showing his favorite moments of the testimony of former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former acting Attorney General Sally Yates before the Senate on a giant flat-screen TV. “Watch what happens. They are desperate for breath.”

Trump was surrounded by aides (as well as the Time reporters) as he fast-forwarded to his favorite moments of the hearing where Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley asks Clapper and Yates if they ever identified or unmasked anyone intercepted as part of the Russia investigation.

“Ah, he’s choking, Ah, look,” Trump said, continuing the commentary. “See the people in back, people are gasping.” Time pointed out it’s unclear who the president is referring to on screen.

Less than 24 hours later, Trump fired Comey.

The White House is apparently upset that Russia published photos of Trump and its ambassador

Update 5/11/17 11:00 a.m. ET: As it turns out, the administration might not have known Russia was going to make the photos of the trio’s unusual meeting public.

One furious official told CNN’s Jim Acosta that the White House didn’t anticipate the move. “They tricked us,” the official said, adding “they lie.”

WH furious over Russian government photos of Trump meeting with Lavrov/Kislyak. "They tricked us," an official said of Russians "They lie." — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 11, 2017

Original story published on 5/10/17: Another White House official, however, told Politico that meeting with Lavrov was arranged during a recent phone call between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. “He chose to receive him because Putin asked him to,” the official said.

Ordinarily, presidents try to avoid even the whiff of scandal. But President Donald Trump, who seems to revel in it, invited Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak to the Oval Office — and then forbade American reporters from seeing it.

Instead, all photos of the meeting are credited to TASS, the official Russian news agency, as Gizmodo’s Matt Novak pointed out on Twitter.

Photos of Trump's meeting with Lavrov and Kislyak just hit the Getty wire and they're all credited to Russian news agency TASS pic.twitter.com/qE9lWB6KuS — Matt Novak (@paleofuture) May 10, 2017

The meeting itself — scheduled just a day after Trump took the extraordinary step of firing FBI Director James Comey, who was investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election — was abnormal enough. But Kislyak, who spoke with former national security adviser Michael Flynn about lifting sanctions on Russia (a conversation that led Flynn to resign), is involved in that investigation.

And to only allow Russian media to witness it will only heighten the criticism that the Trump administration is far too cozy with the country. David Cohen, the former deputy director of the CIA, also suggested on Twitter that allowing a Russian photographer into the Oval Office may not have been the best move for national security.

However, the White House press pool was allowed at least one photo op Wednesday: That of the president chatting with Henry Kissinger, Richard Nixon’s former national security adviser and secretary of state. Apparently, according to Team Trump’s PR playbook, when members of Congress are calling you “Nixonian,” the best way to beat back the criticism is to invite one of Nixon’s most famous officials in for a chat.

Day 111 May 10

Comey is the third person Trump fired while they investigated his administration

From left to right: Preet Bharara, James Comey, and Sally Yates.

What do Preet Bharara, Sally Yates, and James Comey have in common? Two things, actually. They were all investigating Donald Trump in some capacity — and they were all also fired by the man they were investigating.

FBI Director Comey became the latest casualty when he was fired in a surprise announcement Tuesday.

’They fired Sally Yates. They fired Preet Bharara. And they fired James Comey, the very man leading the investigation. This does not seem to be a coincidence,” Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer said after the announcement. He’s one of many politicians calling for an independent investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.

When Trump fired former Bharara in early March, the former U.S. district attorney was reportedly investigating stock trades in the health industry made by Trump’s Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price. During his confirmation hearing, however, Price told Congress all the trades he made were legal and transparent.

Notably, Trump Tower also fell under Bharara’s jurisdiction.

And then there’s Sally Yates. As acting attorney general before Jeff Sessions’ confirmation, she was a key player in the ongoing Russia probe, including intelligence-gathering. In congressional testimony Monday, Yates also revealed that she had warned Trump not to hire Mike Flynn because his false statements on contact with Russian officials made him vulnerable to blackmail.

Trump fired her at the end of January after publicly stating that she wouldn’t defend his first attempt at an executive order limiting travel to the U.S. from Muslim-majority countries.

The director of the 2020 Census, which is already a mess, just resigned

The U.S. Census Bureau is testing new questions on tribal enrollment for the 2020 count in an effort to get a more accurate tally of American Indians.

Just last week, Congress started to worry that the 2020 decennial census would go over budget. And the man who said that wouldn’t happen just resigned, leaving yet another vital position in the Trump administration empty.

Although he was expected to stay in the position until the end of the year, Director of the U.S. Census Bureau John H. Thompson abruptly announced his departure on Tuesday. Thompson, who began his career at the bureau in 1975 and became director in 2013, will finish his term next month, the bureau announced in a statement.

Testifying before a congressional spending panel on Capitol Hill last Wednesday, Thompson said the census wouldn’t go over the $12.5 billion budget — as long as the department can modernize its approach. Despite fears of more spending due to the growing and increasingly diverse U.S. population, Trump’s proposed 2018 budget for the count has largely stayed the same, according to Science Mag.

The Commerce Department has not announced a successor for Thompson, a spokesperson told the Washington Post. Neither officials from the Census Bureau nor the Commerce Department responded to requests for comment from the Post about the reason for Thompson’s sudden departure.

In addition to broad importance for statistics, the population count and demographics gathered by the census ensure the correct number of government representatives assigned to cities and states and appropriately distributed funding. But so far, the agency has had a bumpy road to completing it for 2020.

Citing funding uncertainty, it called of field tests just six months before they were due to start in 2016. And a dress rehearsal of the census — necessary to ensure all new technologies will function — is scheduled for less than a year away.

Russia’s foreign minister trolls reporters about Comey: “Was he fired? You’re kidding.”

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, right, shakes hands with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the State Department in Washington, Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who’s making his first visit to the White House since August 2013, walked into a minefield of controversy and conspiracy Wednesday.

Luckily for Lavrov, he appeared unconcerned by Donald Trump’s sudden firing of FBI Director James Comey — the man leading an investigation into the president’s campaign ties to Russia — less than 24 hours earlier.

The Russian foreign minister is in Washington to meet with his U.S. counterpart, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and President Trump. Lavrov is expected to discuss pressing international issues such as counterterrorism, the Syrian civil war, and the war in Eastern Ukraine.

But when asked by a reporter at the State Department if Comey’s dismissal late Tuesday “cast[s] a shadow” over the talks, Lavrov quipped: “Was he fired? You’re kidding.”

Reporter: Does the Comey firing cast a shadow over your talks? Lavrov: "Was he fired? You're kidding." https://t.co/EA1e2llZNx — CNN (@CNN) May 10, 2017

Lavrov was clearly playing a joke on reporters.

Day 110 May 9

White House aide says he’ll release “video” of Clinton’s call to Trump conceding election

To mark the six-month anniversary of President Donald Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton, one White House staff member suggested an unorthodox way to celebrate: by releasing video of Clinton’s concession call.

On Tuesday, White House Director of Social Media Dan Scarvino tweeted what he said was a screenshot of an incoming 2:30 a.m. call from Clinton aide Huma Abedin to Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway. Scarvino said the call took place “6 months ago,” which would be Nov. 9, the morning following Election Day. Scarvino added that he will share the video “in the near future.”

Screen shot via @KellyannePolls cell phone- of Huma's call at 2:30amE….6 months ago. I have on video & will share that in the near future. pic.twitter.com/Mzy2o8XXwQ — Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) May 9, 2017

Conway quickly retweeted Scarvino, writing, “#memories… has EVERYONE ‘accepted the election results yet’?”

Over the past few months, Trump and his administration have repeatedly brought up the election and suggested that criticism of his presidency amounts to a refusal to acknowledge his victory. In April, during an Oval Office interview, Trump handed two Reuters reporters electoral maps with the areas he won colored in red.

President Trump is trying to erase candidate Trump’s statements about banning Muslims

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 7: U.S. President Donald J. Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House on May 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump is returning from a weekend trip to the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Photo by Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images)

President Trump’s past statements about banning Muslims keep tripping him up in court — so his administration is trying to delete the past.

On Monday, this happened almost in real time.

“If this White House is no longer calling [the travel ban] a ‘Muslim ban’ … why does the president’s website still explicitly call for ‘preventing Muslim immigration’?” a reporter asked White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer during a press briefing Monday.

Minutes later, the statement in question disappeared from Trump’s campaign website, where it had been since Dec. 7, 2015 — although it briefly disappeared once before. The statement had read: “Donald J. Trump is calling for a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until our country’s representatives can figure out what is going on.”

Trump’s revised travel ban, which attempts to limit travel to the U.S. from six Muslim-majority nations, keeps getting blocked in federal courts because of constitutional issues. In their decisions, judges note that Trump’s prior comments — and others from members of his campaign or administration — indicate an intent to ban Muslims in general, which constitutes religious discrimination.

But a Department of Justice lawyer argued in front of the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals Monday that Trump’s comments about Muslims as a candidate shouldn’t be held against him now. “Candidates talk about things on the campaign trail all the time,” the lawyer said. “Trump wasn’t talking about Muslims all over the world; that’s why this isn’t a Muslim ban.”

With its appeal Monday, the administration is trying to overturn a Maryland federal court ruling that blocked Trump’s second travel ban nationwide. And in his decision in mid-March, the judge specifically referenced the press release that disappeared from Trump’s campaign website Monday.

Even if the administration’s argument stands, Trump has made other questionable comments since Jan. 20 that judges could continue to cite as evidence of religious discrimination.

For example, while Trump eliminated the word “Muslim” from the language of his revised travel ban, the day after issuing it, his administration sent out a fundraising email that called the six countries “compromised by radical Islamic terrorism.”

Trump *campaign* fundraising email off the new EO, signed by @realDonaldTrump > pic.twitter.com/e6l1i78vSR — Gabriel Debenedetti (@gdebenedetti) March 6, 2017

And the day after the federal judge in Maryland issued his ruling, Trump called his revised travel ban a “watered-down version of the first order” at a rally in Nashville, Tennessee.

Day 109 May 8

Scott Pruitt axes key EPA scientists who were told their jobs were safe

Even with Donald Trump in the White House, 18 members of a key scientific review board at the Environmental Protection Agency thought their jobs were safe. They’d been told twice they could remain at the agency for at least one more term.

But that was before EPA administrator Scott Pruitt decided to dismiss half of them, all in the name of a good overhaul, according to the Washington Post. Other estimates put the number of affected staffers as high as 12.

The Science Advisory Board is responsible for reviewing the quality and relevance of the scientific and technical information used by the EPA and ensures policies are based on credible scientific data, analyses, and interpretations.

“I’ve never heard of any circumstance where someone didn’t serve two consecutive terms,” one dismissed scientists, Robert Richardson, told The Washington Post, adding that the dismissals gave him “great concern that objective science is being marginalized in this administration.”

Today, I was Trumped. I have had the pleasure of serving on the EPA Board of Scientific Counselors, and my appointment was terminated today. — Robert Richardson (@ecotrope) May 5, 2017

Although the positions aren’t being renewed, as they often are, Pruitt’s Chief of Staff Ryan Jackson offered the opportunity to reapply in the future. He also said the agency may consider industry scientific experts for some board positions, as long as their appointments wouldn’t pose conflicts of interest. Last month, in fact, the House passed a bill to include more corporate voices on the EPA’s scientific review board.

“We’re not going to rubber-stamp the last administration’s appointees,” said a spokesman for the EPA, J.P. Freire. “This approach is what was always intended for the Board, and we’re making a clean break with the last administration’s approach.”

The decision comes from an administration already removing scientific data on climate change from its websites, publicly questioning established science on carbon dioxide’s role in climate change, and instituting a massive rollback of environmental regulations.

Jared Kushner’s sister courted Chinese investors with a controversial visa program Trump just extended

Footage of U.S. President Donald Trump is shown on a video screen as workers wait for investors at a reception desk for a presentation at a Shanghai hotel. The event promoted EB-5 investment in a Kushner Companies development in the U.S., Sunday, May 7, 2017.

The $1.2 trillion spending bill President Donald Trump signed Friday extended the controversial EB-5 program, which grants U.S. visas to foreigners, mostly from China, who invest at least $500,000 in a domestic development project.

A day later, Jared Kushner’s sister stood at the Beijing Ritz-Carlton pitching the program to a ballroom-full of at least 100 wealthy Chinese investors. “Invest $500,000 and immigrate to the United States,” a brochure for the event read, according to the Washington Post. The family business, Kushner Cos. LLC, needed $150 million in financing for a housing development in Jersey City, New Jersey, the New York Times reported.

While Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser at the White House, promised to fully divest from his family’s multibillion-dollar real estate empire, the presentation Saturday highlighted clear conflicts between his lingering business interests and policy decisions. Kushner has become a key diplomat in increasingly tense U.S.-China relations, among his many roles with the administration.

During the presentation, Nicole Kushner Meyer didn’t hold back linking Kushner Cos. to the current U.S. administration. She:

mentioned that her brother left the company to work for Trump, according to the Post

showed a slide that pictured Trump as a “key decision-maker” on the fate of the EB-5 visa, according to the Times

encouraged attendees to invest early before the Trump administration decides to roll back the program — as Congress is pushing for, according to the Post.

“It’s incredibly stupid and highly inappropriate,” Richard Painter, former White House ethics counsel for President George W. Bush, told the Post. “They clearly imply that the Kushners are going to make sure you get your visa. . . . They’re [Chinese applicants] not going to take a chance. Of course they’re going to want to invest.”

This isn’t the first family’s first ethically questionable brush with Chinese investors and the EB-5 program. Kushner Cos. could earn as much as $500 million in a planned real estate deal, which relies on the EB-5 program for funding, with a Chinese company that has close connections to the Chinese government. And loans obtained through the EB-5 program funded about one-quarter of a Trump Tower in New Jersey.

Kusher Cos. apologized “if that mention of [Meyer’s] brother was in any way interpreted as an attempt to lure investors,” in a statement emailed to NPR.

Day 107 May 6

Trump gives himself an out on funding black colleges after making it “an absolute priority”

United States President Donald Trump speaks before signing the HBCU Executive Order to support Black Colleges and Universities in the Oval Office of the White House, February 28, 2017.

When President Donald Trump invited leaders of historically black colleges and universities to the Oval Office in February to show his commitment to the schools with an executive order, he said that funding would be “an absolute priority for this White House.”

So much for that. In a statement issued Friday when Trump signed Congress’ $1.1 trillion spending bill, which includes $20 million in funding for historically black colleges and universities, the president suggested the money might be unconstitutional.

“My administration shall treat provisions that allocate benefits on the basis of race, ethnicity, and gender,” including the funding for historically black colleges and universities, “in a manner consistent with the requirement to afford equal protection of the laws under the due process clause of the Constitution’s Fifth Amendment,” the statement read.

Responding to criticism around the statement, a White House spokesperson said:

“Like his predecessors, President Trump has identified certain provisions in the appropriations bill that could, in some circumstances, conflict with his constitutional authority and duties. The brief, routine signing statement simply indicates that the president will interpret those provisions consistent with the Constitution.”

While Trump’s statement doesn’t indicate any concrete policy changes, presidents often give themselves back doors when signing bills they think might run into legal trouble down the line. Bush used signing statements to challenge some 1,200 provisions in laws he signed; Obama did the same. But questioning the legality of federal funding for historically black colleges is a concerning move, especially for an administration that’s already faced criticism for its interpretation of these institutions.

In February, education secretary Betsy Devos came under fire for saying that black colleges were “pioneers when it comes to school choice.” Black colleges were founded because black students were denied entry at other universities.

In a joint statement, Rep. John Conyers Jr., a Michigan Democrat, and Rep. Cedric Richmont, Democrat from Louisiana, called Trump’s statement “stunningly careless and divisive,” according to Politico. “We urge him to reconsider immediately.”

Dear @realDonaldTrump, hire some new lawyers if you think banning muslims is constitutional and funding black colleges is unconstitutional. — Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (@repcleaver) May 6, 2017

Day 106 May 5

Trump and Bernie Sanders agree on one thing: Australia’s universal health care is “better”

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 04: U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks during a Stop 'Trumpcare' rally May 4, 2017 in front of the Capitol in Washington, DC. Congressional Democrats joined activists for a rally to urge not to replace Obamacare, also known as the Affordable Care Act. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Just hours after the House approved the Republican plan to kill Obamacare, Trump had a little Freudian slip. During a press conference in Manhattan with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, the president praised the island nation’s universal health care.

“It’s going to be fantastic health care,” Trump said, referring to the Republican American Health Care Act. “I shouldn’t say this to our great gentleman and my friend from Australia, because you have better health care than we do.”

Since 1984, Australia’s government has mostly funded its health care system, known as Medicare, so that everyone has coverage. Regular taxpayers pay 2 percent of their income to fund the system, while the affluent chip in more if they don’t have private insurance. Considering that Trump despises Obamacare (and taxes, for that matter), it’s ironic he’d have a kind word to say about a more socialist system.

At least Vermont Democrat Sen. Bernie Sanders got a kick out of Trump’s fumble. He campaigned for president last year on a universal health care platform and has since introduced single-payer bills into Congress.

After watching a clip of the president’s comments on MSNBC’s “All In with Chris Hayes,” Sanders couldn’t contain his laughter.

Trump says Australia's (single payer) health care system is better. @BernieSanders: "Thank you Mr. President" https://t.co/wuQHu8ilkW — All In w/Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) May 5, 2017

“Wait a minute!” Sanders yelled, throwing his hands into the air after giggling. “Oh, OK. Wait a minute, wait a minute, Chris. Alright, the president has just said it. That’s great.”

Sanders’ amusement continued with CNN’s Anderson Cooper later in the evening.

“Well, Mr. President, you’re right: In Australia and every other major country on Earth, they guarantee health care to all people. They don’t throw 24 million people off health insurance,” Sanders told Cooper. “So maybe when we get to the Senate, we should start off with looking at the Australian health care system.”

Day 105 May 4

Trump could outspend the vacation costs of Obama’s entire presidency in just one year

President Donald Trump’s first two trips to Mar-a-Lago cost taxpayers more than $1.2 million. And that was just the airfare.

Operating Air Force One costs just over $142,000 per hour, and the trips to the Florida resort took a total of about nine hours, Judicial Watch said Thursday. But those estimates don’t factor in the cost of Secret Service protection or Department of Defense vehicles that travel with the president. (Back in March, the Secret Service requested an extra $60 million in funding, in part to deal with the unique challenges in protecting the Trump family. The agency didn’t get it.)

Last year, Judicial Watch found that Barack Obama spent about $96 million on travel over eight years of his presidency. As of early April, Trump had spent six weekends at his “Winter White House” in Palm Beach — which is not just a resort but a private club that charges its members $200,000 annually — at a cost of about $21.6 million, CNN reported. In other words, Trump is on his way to outspending the vacation costs of Obama’s entire presidency in just one year.

Day 104 May 3

Trump’s latest hire has been accused of sexual assault 5 times

President Donald Trump speaks during a school choice event in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Wednesday, May 3, 2017.

President Trump’s latest hire has been accused of sexual assault not once, not twice, but five times, according to ProPublica. And the allegations has been reported back in 2012, raising serious questions about the Trump administration’s vetting process.

Steven Munoz, a staffer on Trump’s campaign and his Inaugural Committee, will now serve as assistant chief of visits for the State Department, a role that includes arranging for foreign heads of states’ visits to the U.S to meet with the president.

While Munoz was studying at The Citadel military college in 2010, an underclassman accused him of sexual assault. A year after he graduated, in 2011, four other students came forward. All five accusers said they were willing to press charges, and The Citadel turned the case over to police. After reviewing the case, however, the local prosecutor declined to seek an indictment.

Munoz’ accusers said he used his status as an upperclassman, class president, and head of the campus Republican Society to forcibly fondle them.

“Munoz coerced, threatened, and convinced me to allow inappropriate touching, grabbing, and kissing by leading me to believe it was what I needed to do to gain acceptance in the corps of cadets,” one accuser said in their statement. He threatened to call my upperclassmen who would be upset if I did not comply with him.”

Though an investigation by The Citadel later found that “certain assaults likely occurred,” the school only issued Munoz a warning and gave him an award for “leadership, sound character, and service to others” upon graduating in 2011.

The Trump administration is no stranger to allegations of assault. Aside from his “grab ’em by the pussy” comment, the president himself has been formerly accused of sexual assault in court. In the 1980s, Trump’s former pick for secretary of labor, Andrew Puzder ,was accused of domestic abuse, and Steve Bannon was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery in 2001, although the case was later dropped.

A Trump Tower ad starring Donald and Ivanka was taken down just 2 days ago

President Donald Trump, accompanied by his daughter Ivanka Trump, talks via video conference with International Space Station Commander Peggy Whitson on the International Space Station.

Until this week, President Donald Trump and his daughter and senior adviser Ivanka were the faces of another Trump Tower in the Philippines. And the CEO of the development firm handling construction is the country’s special envoy to the U.S.

The website for the new $150 million real estate venture — which is set to open near the capital, Manila, later this year — featured a video of Trump saying the building would be “something very, very special, like nobody’s seen before,” The Washington Post reported. Ivanka also made an appearance in the promotional video, calling the building a “milestone in Philippine real estate history.”

The material is no longer available online as of Monday, according to the Post.

Though filmed before Trump was elected, the video shines a fresh light on the conflicts of interest between the business investments of the Trump Organization, the use of the Trump name as a moneymaker, and the international diplomatic strategy of the White House — especially with his children, with business ties of their own, as members of the administration

Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte appointed the chief executive of the new building’s development firm, Jose E.B Antonio, to serve as a special envoy to the United States last October. Additionally, Antonio told Bloomberg News back in November that he visited Trump Tower in New York just days after the U.S. presidential elections.

Day 103 May 2

Jared Kushner fails to mention another conflict of interest, this time with Goldman Sachs and George Soros

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner watch the press conference of German chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Jared Kushner and wife Ivanka Trump are no strangers to business arrangements that present ethics complications for their jobs as top advisers to Donald Trump. The latest snag: Kushner failed to disclose his stake in the real estate startup Cadre, which is partly owned by George Soros, Peter Thiel, Goldman Sachs, and other investors.

The trouble with this, of course, is that big banks like Goldman Sachs and investors like Soros are exactly who the federal government is supposed to regulate without conflicts of interest.

Kushner’s lawyer told the Wall Street Journal that Kushner previously disclosed his stake in Cadre’s parent company and that he has “resigned from Cadre’s board, assigned his voting rights, and reduced his ownership share.”

Kushner and Ivanka remain enmeshed in their estimated $740 million real estate and finance business empire, which includes a stake in the Trump International Hotel in Washington, loans from banks currently under investigation by the U.S. government, and a troubled Manhattan real estate venture that was the subject of recently concluded talks with a group of Chinese investors.

Trump endorses “a good shutdown” for the government in September

President Donald Trump talks with reporters as he walks to the Oval Office of the White House.

Donald Trump, perhaps feeling left out of the weekend deal struck in Congress to keep funding the federal government through September, tweeted on Tuesday morning that the “country needs a good ‘shutdown’ in September.”

The reason for the plan negotiated between the Republicans and Democrats is that we need 60 votes in the Senate which are not there! We…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2017

either elect more Republican Senators in 2018 or change the rules now to 51%. Our country needs a good "shutdown" in September to fix mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2017

Without an agreement, the government will partially shut down, which has historically dealt the most damage to federal workers, veterans, and others who rely on checks and aid from the federal government.

Congress has been the burial ground for some of Trump’s biggest initiatives, including his failed repeal of Obamacare. While changing Senate rules to require just a simply majority to pass a budget might satisfy Trump’s short-term goals, Republicans and Democrats both quickly pooh-poohed any shutdown talk.

Approps chair Frelinghueysen on Trump's tweets: "I never want to see a government shutdown." #wow #RINO — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) May 2, 2017

The President just called for a government shutdown this fall. No President has ever done anything like this. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) May 2, 2017

Day 102 May 1

Trump appointee calls Syria strike “after-dinner entertainment”

The Trump administration’s idea of dinner and a show apparently includes a missile launch: On Monday, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross called last month’s strike on Syria “after-dinner entertainment.”

Speaking at the Milken Institute’s Global Conference in California, Ross described how a Mar-a-Lago dinner between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping ended with an unexpected announcement. “Just as dessert was being served, the president explained to Mr. Xi he had something he wanted to tell him, which was the launching of 59 missiles into Syria,” Ross said, according to Variety. “It was in lieu of after-dinner entertainment.”

“The thing was, it didn’t cost the president anything to have that entertainment,” he added, apparently forgetting that each Tomahawk missile used in the strike reportedly costs about $1 million each to replace, and that Syrian officials said that the strike claimed up to 15 lives.

“In any credible administration, this kind of comment would be Ross’s last official act,” tweeted David Rothkopf, a leading foreign policy scholar and the editor-in-chief of the FP Group, which publishes Foreign Policy magazine.

But this isn’t the first time a Trump official has spoken casually about military maneuvers. While discussing the strike last month in an interview with Fox Business, Trump himself first mistakenly said that the strike was headed toward Iraq, not Syria. But he did clearly recall what he ate while ordering the strike:

“We had the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake you had ever seen,” Trump said, “and President Xi was enjoying it.”

Congress’ bill to avoid a government shutdown includes $120 million for Trump’s travel costs

The spending bill headed to President Trump’s desk includes an eye-popping number: $120 million in additional funding to protect the first family, including Trump’s adult jet-setting kids and at least three residences, according to the New York Times.

The bill sets aside almost $60 million for the Secret Service to protect the president as he travels between the White House and Trump Tower in New York City, where the first lady and their son live full-time, at least for now. The other half of the money will go toward reimbursing local jurisdictions in New York City and Palm Beach for costs they’ve incurred protecting Trump Tower and Mar-a-Lago, respectively.

These costs — in addition to the travel expenses of Trump’s sons Eric and Don Jr., who run the Trump Organization, to places like Dubai, Uruguay, and Aspen — virtually guarantee the American taxpayer will spend more on travel for the Trumps in one year than in all eight years of the Obama administration. Trump spent $20 million in just his first 80 days as president, according to CNN.

Trump’s national security adviser: No, Donald, South Korea won’t pay for our missile defense system

President Donald Trump speaks as Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster listens at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Just days after President Donald Trump ruffled feathers by publicly saying South Korea would cough up $1 billion to fund the U.S. missile defense system, national security adviser Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster calmly corrected his boss and confirmed the U.S. would, in fact, front the bill, according to a statement released by the South Korean government.

The system, also known as Terminal High-Altitude Defense or THAAD, is being deployed in South Korea in an effort to reduce nuclear threats from North Korea. The location incited controversy — including fierce protests in South Korea and a statement from China’s foreign ministry — over health concerns as well as its potential to destabilize the region.

According to the statement, McMaster assured his South Korean counterpart in a telephone call that the two countries’ alliance was at the top of his priority list and that the U.S. planned to shoulder the cost of THAAD, at least for awhile.

Trump’s comments about THAAD are the latest confusing directive to come from the president that a high-level official later needed to walk back. In mid-April, Trump said he’d sent an “armada” to North Korea, but the Navy released a photograph showing the U.S.S. Carl Vinson and its strike group heading away from the Korean Peninsula and toward Australia, where it was scheduled for training.

Trump wants to know why the Civil War happened

Donald Trump is curious why the North and the South didn’t just talk out the Civil War.

“People don’t realize, you know, the Civil War, you think about it: Why? People don’t ask that question, but why was there the Civil War? Why could that one not be worked out?” Trump inquired during an interview with The Washington Examiner’s Salena Zito on Sirius XM radio.

Here's audio of the president's Civil War remarks, via @SXMPolitics pic.twitter.com/ya8buWOcwa — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) May 1, 2017

Despite irreconcilable differences over the morality of slavery and the role it played in the economy of the agricultural South, Trump believes one man — a man who Trump has been compared to, in fact — could have sorted out the whole situation: Andrew Jackson.

“He [Jackson] was really angry when he saw what was happening with regard to the Civil War. He said, ‘There’s no reason for this,’” said Trump, who also described the seventh president of the United States as a “tough person with a big heart.”

Never mind that Jackson died more than a decade before the start of the Civil War, and largely made his wealth from a 1,000-acre plantation in Tennessee called The Hermitage, which relied on the labor of slaves. It’s unclear if the 150 people enslaved there at the time of Jackson’s death would agree with Trump’s characterization of him.

Trump ended an interview after being asked about wiretapping

“OK, it’s enough.”

That’s how President Donald Trump reacted to a question about his still unsubstantiated wiretapping claims during an interview on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

During a prerecorded interview that broadcast Monday, “Face the Nation” host John Dickerson asked the president about his bombshell tweet from early March that accused his predecessor, Barack Obama, of wiretapping him in Trump Tower.

“You don’t have to ask me,” Trump interjected before Dickerson could finish his sentence. “Because I have my own opinions. You can have your own opinions.”

And with that, Trump ended the interview.

Morgan Conley, Alex Lubben, Noah Kulwin, Nick Miriello, Louisa Oreskes, Carter Sherman, and Christina Sterbenz contributed to these reports.