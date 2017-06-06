Donald Trump’s highly abnormal presidency: a running guide for June

Sign up for a weekly newsletter about President Donald Trump to be delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Donald Trump made it clear at the beginning of his campaign that he wasn’t going to follow the normal rules or tone of politics. We’re keeping track of all the ways his presidency veers from the norm in terms of policy and rhetoric.

See earlier updates from November, December, January, February, March, April, and May.

Day 138 June 6

Trump cut the one sentence that would have assured NATO

Trump said a lot of things on his first, almost-universally panned trip abroad (Saudi Arabia and Bahrain seemed quite pleased), but here’s a few he pointedly skipped.

Wow. Here's the commitment to NATO's Article 5 that was cut from Trump's speech —-> https://t.co/LCsaS2HRIU@sbg1 strikes again pic.twitter.com/3rsT6Bk79H — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 6, 2017

In fact, virtually every traditional European ally and most of Trump’s most senior staff noticed the omission. None were pleased. The slight was one of many Trump offered to his European counterparts during his time abroad.

But rest easy — Mike Pence has assumed the responsibility of reassuring NATO that the U.S. is in fact committed, for now at least.

Flynn gives Russia investigators more than 600 pages of documents

Michael Flynn. (Photo by Jim Bourg/Reuters)

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn has handed over more than 600 pages of documents to the Senate Intelligence Committee in response to two subpoenas related to the committee’s investigation of Russian interference in the U.S. election.

The handover of the documents, which CNN reported Tuesday, involves mostly business records. But also included are personal documents “based on the narrowed request from the committee,” a source told CNN.

Tuesday marks the deadline for compliance set by the committee for Flynn to respond to the pair of subpoenas.

The retired Army lieutenant general’s compliance marks a reversal of sorts from last month, when Flynn said he would invoke his Fifth Amendment rights rather than cooperate with a separate subpoena seeking records of his communication with Russian officials. Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr said that the panel was considering holding Flynn in contempt as a result.

Flynn served as President Donald Trump’s national security adviser for a grand total of 24 days. He was forced to resign after the Washington Post revealed that the DOJ had warned Trump in late January that Flynn could be vulnerable to blackmail by Russia. He also reportedly misled Vice President Mike Pence about the nature of his communication before the inauguration with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S.

After his resignation, Flynn filed paperwork acknowledging he had been working as a foreign agent for Turkey during Trump’s campaign.

Top lawyers reportedly won’t represent Trump in Russia probe

President Donald J Trump holds a press conference in the East room of the White House in Washington DC, to announce his plans to restructure the air traffic control system. Donald Trump announces 'Air Traffic Control Reform Initiative', Washington DC, USA - 05 Jun 2017 (Rex Features via AP Images)

When special counsel Robert Mueller took over the Department of Justice’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s potential collusion with Russia, the White House started shopping around for legal representation for its leader.

But after no’s from at least four top law firms, Donald Trump’s longtime attorney Marc Kasowitz, who has little to no experience dealing with government probes, remains in charge, five sources familiar with the matter told Yahoo News.

The reasons for the firm’s rejections vary from concerns that Trump won’t listen to advice to worry that he won’t pay. The list of big-league lawyers who’ve rejected Trump reportedly include:

Brendan Sullivan, of Williams & Connolly

Ted Olson of Gibson, of Dunn & Crutcher

Paul Clement and Mark Filip, of Kirkland & Ellis

Robert Giuffra, of Sullivan & Cromwell

Reid Weingarten, of Steptoe Johnson

A.B. Culvahouse Jr., of O’Melveny & Myers

Mayor of London takes the time to tell Trump he’s not welcome in the U.K.

The trans-Atlantic spat between Donald Trump and the mayor of London showed no signs of abating on Tuesday.

Since Trump began attacking Sadiq Khan for his reassurance to Londoners in the aftermath of Saturday’s terror attack, the mayor of London has repeatedly said that he was too busy to respond. On Tuesday, however, Khan found some time.

In interviews with several news outlets, Khan called Trump’s comments about Muslims “ignorant” and repeatedly said the U.K. government should cancel Trump’s planned state visit to the country (the date hasn’t been scheduled yet).

“I don’t think we should roll out the red carpet to the president of the USA in the circumstances where his policies go against everything we stand for,” he said on national news outlet Channel 4 News.

“There are millions of Muslims around the world who love America, me included. And to play into the so-called ‘ISIS narrative’ that Western liberal values are incompatible with Islam is ignorant,” Khan added on “Good Morning Britain.”

Prime Minister Theresa May, who had also previously avoided directly criticizing Trump for his tweets about Khan, also finally said something negative about the U.S. president. “I think Donald Trump is wrong in what he said about Sadiq Khan, in relation to the attack on London Bridge,” May told The Sun on Tuesday.

But that was about as far as the prime minister was willing to go before confirming that the state visit would go ahead as planned. “The relationship with America is our deepest and most important defense and security relationship,” she added.

Trump seems to forget Qatar is a major U.S. ally in tweetstorm

Someone should show President Trump a military map.

With one early-morning tweet on Tuesday, Trump threw himself, and the U.S., into the middle of the greatest diplomatic crisis to rock the Persian Gulf in decades. The president appeared to side with Saudi Arabia and several other Arab countries in their diplomatic row with Qatar.

In fact, Trump didn’t just get involved; he seems to be taking credit for triggering the rift. “During my recent trip to the Middle East I stated that there can no longer be funding of Radical Ideology. Leaders pointed to Qatar — look!” he tweeted.

Seven countries cut ties to Qatar yesterday over allegations that the small, oil-rich country is supporting terrorism and causing regional instability. Qatar denies such allegations and calls them “unjustified” with “no basis in fact.”

But like most things that can only be made worse by a morning tweet from the U.S. president, the situation is deeply complicated and could have major ramifications throughout the Middle East. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary James Mattis have largely stayed out of it, while all concerned parties attempt to resolve the row.

And with good reason. The spat involves many important regional allies to the U.S.

Qatar, for example, is home to the largest U.S. military base in the Middle East, and is also a coalition partner in the U.S.’ fight against the Islamic State group.

BREAKING: Trump apparently forgets U.S. Central Command and the largest U.S. airbase in the Middle East is in Qatarhttps://t.co/6fgLIXemNv — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) June 6, 2017

Neither Mattis nor Tillerson has commented on Trump’s tweets.

Day 137 June 5

Trump can’t stop undermining his own “TRAVEL BAN”

In yet another early morning tweetstorm, Trump slammed the Department of Justice for its “watered down, politically correct” version of the “TRAVEL BAN.”

People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

The Justice Dept. should ask for an expedited hearing of the watered down Travel Ban before the Supreme Court – & seek much tougher version! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

In any event we are EXTREME VETTING people coming into the U.S. in order to help keep our country safe. The courts are slow and political! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

Not only did the president undercut the competency of his Department of Justice (run by one of his campaign’s earliest supporters, Jeff Sessions), he also used the exact language to describe his executive order limiting travel to the U.S. from six Muslim-majority countries that his administration had desperately been trying to avoid.

As PolitiFact pointed out, Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly told Fox News’ Chris Wallace on May 28, “[I]t’s a travel pause, remember, not a travel ban.” Before that, in a March 6 interview with Wolf Blitzer, Kelly also called it a “pause.”

The DOJ went to great lengths to differentiate Trump’s second executive order from the first, which federal courts almost immediately halted due to concerns of religious discrimination. But Trump’s tweets Monday minimized the difference between the two, which could harm his chances in the Supreme Court.

That “sad” fact was pointed out on Twitter by lawyer George Conway. His tweet is notable because he’s a partner at the prestigious firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz who has argued cases before the Supreme Court. It’s also notable because he is the husband of close Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway.

These tweets may make some ppl feel better, but they certainly won't help OSG get 5 votes in SCOTUS, which is what actually matters. Sad. https://t.co/zVhcyfm8Hr — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 5, 2017

If Trump would just put down his phone, the travel ban might actually be instituted. Both judges who blocked the second version in March cited Trump’s past comments as evidence that the order was specifically directed at Muslims.

Trump is just one point away from his lowest approval rating yet

For this ratings-obsessed president, it’s been pretty much downhill since the middle of March. The latest Gallup poll tracking approval of Donald Trump’s performance shows his numbers in their longest period of decline since he took office. Between May 28 and June 3, his rating dropped from 42 percent to 36 percent, one point away from his all-time low of 35 percent, on March 28. Trump had a big week before the sudden decrease in his approval rating, including bragging about firing “nutjob” FBI Director James Comey, leaking confidential intelligence to Russia, and pulling out of the Paris climate accord.

Two days after inauguration, on Jan. 22, Trump’s approval was at 45 percent, his highest — but very low for a new president. A downward trend ensued, with his rating dipping to 38 percent on Feb. 16 but then inching up again to tie his high on March 11, with 45 percent of Americans thinking Trump was doing a good job at that time.

Other reputable polls such as Quinnipiac and Monmouth corroborate Gallup’s findings. Quinnipiac currently puts Trump at a 37 percent approval rating and Monmouth has him at 39 percent. According to Gallup, President Obama was at 61 percent and George W. Bush was at 55 percent at the same point in their presidencies.

The three mentioned polls were not originally included in Trump’s list of fake news, but they are negative, which means he might discount them anyway.

Any negative polls are fake news, just like the CNN, ABC, NBC polls in the election. Sorry, people want border security and extreme vetting. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017

Trump’s NATO speech reportedly blindsided his own Cabinet

It turns out Donald Trump’s national security team was just as surprised by his first speech to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as the world leaders who attended it.

Trump took the opportunity on May 25, during his first rip overseas, to once again reprimand NATO-member nations that haven’t spent as much on defense as the U.S. — instead of reaffirming Article 5, known as the collective-defense clause, which states that an attack on any member is an attack on all the members, as planned.

“This is not fair to the people and taxpayers of the United States,” Trump said, referring to “chronic underpayments” from other member-nations, as the crowd shifted uncomfortably and exchanged glances.

The direction of the speech reportedly caught three top administration officials — National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, Defense Secretary James Mattis, and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson — off guard. They all thought Trump was going to re-commit to Article 5, Politico reported. In fact, they had worked for weeks to make sure the point was included in the president’s speech, according to five sources familiar with the matter. And a White House aide told the New York Times it was in just a day before Trump visited NATO.

The only time NATO invoked Article 5 was to defend the United States after the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001. Especially following the terror attack on a concert in Manchester, which took of the lives of 22 people and wounded countless others, many thought Trump would address America’s commitment to defending its allies.

Trump is still insulting the London mayor after terrorist attack

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan visits the scene near London Bridge following Saturday's terrorist attack.

Seemingly rested from his 23rd golf outing in 19 weeks, Donald Trump capped off his barrage of “Fox & Friends”-inspired rants Monday morning by doubling down on his attacks on the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, who is coping with Saturday’s terror attack that killed 7 people and injured 48 more.

Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his "no reason to be alarmed" statement. MSM is working hard to sell it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

As with his first, much maligned attack on Khan in the immediate aftermath of Saturday’s deadly terrorist attack in London, Trump took Khan’s words out of context to prove a point that remains elusive to sentient beings. Unless of course, the president of the United States is calling for greater alarm instead of calm.

“There’s no reason to be alarmed. One of the things the police and all of us need to do is ensure that we’re as safe as we possibly can be,” Khan said in an announcement regarding an increased police presence throughout the city.

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

Khan, for his part, has chosen to ignore the U.S. president.

“He has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks urging Londoners not to be alarmed when they saw more police — including armed officers — on the streets,” a spokesman from the mayor’s office said Sunday.

This is extraordinary. Can you imagine after 9/11 a British Prime Minister going after Mayor Giuliani like this? #londonattack https://t.co/RZ33CgkvGk — Jon Sopel (@BBCJonSopel) June 5, 2017

At a press conference Monday, Prime Minister Theresa May evaded questions about whether she would condemn Trump’s tweets before eventually telling reporters that the mayor was doing a good job and that it would be “wrong to say anything else.”

May added that she would not be “afraid to say” when she felt the U.S. president was wrong.

Day 136 June 2

Manafort and Flynn investigations reportedly taken over by special counsel

Robert Mueller, the special counsel tasked with looking into possible links between President Donald Trump’s team and the Russian government, is now also overseeing the federal investigations into Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn, according to reports by the Associated Press and Reuters.

Both Manafort and Flynn were purportedly already under investigation for secretly lobbying on behalf of foreign governments. But Mueller’s reported decision to take over these investigations suggests that the scope of the former FBI director’s investigation is incredibly broad — and that that’s okay with the Justice Department, since Mueller must run many of his investigative choices past his boss, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the investigation after it was revealed that he failed to disclose conversations with a Russian ambassador to Congress. Rosenstein told the Associated Press that he would do the same if Mueller’s investigation extended to Rosenstein’s role in Trump’s decision to fire Mueller’s successor at the FBI, James Comey.

Trump team tried to lift Russia sanctions before Jan. 20, report says

Several officials in the Trump campaign are already in hot water for being a bit too friendly with Russian officials before the election. Some even reportedly discussed the sanctions against the Kremlin for its annexation of Crimea.

Now, it has come out that while Barack Obama’s Oval Office chair was still warm, members of the incoming Trump administration tried to lessen and even lift the sanctions entirely, multiple sources familiar with the matter told Yahoo News. In fact, as soon as Trump took office, he reportedly tasked the State Department with developing a plan.

Trump team won’t say if the president believes in climate change

Donald Trump’s team wouldn’t call him a climate change denier — but they also wouldn’t call him a believer.

Following Trump’s speech announcing that the U.S. will withdraw from the Paris climate deal, two senior administration officials, who asked not to be named, briefed reporters. Questions about Trump’s stance on man-made climate change were off topic, according to The Guardian.

When pressed, the officials offered Trump’s willingness to renegotiate the Paris accord as proof he believes in climate change but said they hadn’t personally spoken to him about his beliefs.

When asked if Trump thinks humans are causing climate change on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer gave the same excuse. “Honestly, I haven’t asked him that. I can get back to you,” Spicer answered.

So what is Trump’s position? Is climate change man-made? Is it still a hoax created by China?

The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2012

Or is global warming “bullshit?”

This very expensive GLOBAL WARMING bullshit has got to stop. Our planet is freezing, record low temps,and our GW scientists are stuck in ice — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2014

Hopefully, Spicer reports back soon.

“Above average” hurricane season starts without anyone running FEMA

This image provided by NOAA. taken Oct. 7, 2016, shows Hurricane Matthew over the Southeastern part of the U.S.

The 2017 Atlantic hurricane season started Thursday without anyone to run the two most important agencies in charge of protecting the U.S. from the violent weather.

The Trump administration has yet to fill the head roles of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the agency responsible for preparation efforts and disaster recovery, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the department responsible for forecasting the hurricanes.

While Trump did nominate a FEMA director in April, the nominee hasn’t been confirmed. NOAA, which predicted this season would be “above average,” doesn’t have a pick yet.

Trump has dragged his feet on appointing key roles in his administration, while urging massive layoffs in other organizations, like the Environmental Protection Agency. Of the 559 key positions requiring Senate confirmation, 449 don’t have a nominee, according to a database compiled by the Washington Post and Partnership for Public Service.

Day 135 June 1

Trump wants to return the Russian spy houses Obama took away

A compound that is vacated is seen through fence in Upper Brookville on Long Island, New York, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016.

In the last full month of his presidency, Barack Obama gave Russia 24 hours to vacate two diplomatic compounds in the U.S. being used for “intelligence-related purposes” (or in less presidential terms, spying). Now, as the investigation into Russia’s meddling in the election intensifies, Donald Trump is reportedly considering giving them back, according to the Washington Post.

Trump had originally leveraged the properties — one in Centreville, Maryland, and another in Upper Brookville, New York — in exchange for continuing construction on a consulate in St. Petersburg that was halted in 2014 in retaliation for U.S. sanctions imposed on Russia after the annexation of Ukraine.

Two days later, according to several people with knowledge of the matter, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak (those guys again) that the U.S. no longer considered the projects linked. While no decisions have been made, Tillerson said, the U.S. is reportedly considering limiting the diplomatic activities allowed to occur at the estates.

The Russian government has owned the properties — where Russian diplomats sailed, played tennis, and just generally chilled — in the United States for decades.

Nigel Farage is a “person of interest” in Russia probe

Nigel Farage has been a U.K. politician, a broadcaster, a Fox News analyst, a Donald Trump hype man, a mustachioed retiree, and a Brexiteer. Now he can add FBI “person of interest” to that list, the Guardian reports.

The former UKIP leader and Trump enthusiast is under scrutiny in the unfolding U.S. counterintelligence probe into ties between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russians who sought to influence the U.S. election.

*FBI knocks on the door* "Nigel Farage? never heard of him" pic.twitter.com/41zKPBnLMY — Matthew Champion (@matthewchampion) June 1, 2017

The report makes clear that Farage is not a suspect, nor has he been accused of any wrongdoing, but investigators believe he may have information pertinent to the probe.

Farage has ties to some key players at the heart of the investigation, namely sometimes–Trump adviser Roger Stone and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. In March Farage visited Assange at his exile home, the Ecuadorian embassy in London, and when confronted by BuzzFeed News outside the embassy, Farage said he couldn’t remember what he was doing there. “I never discuss where I go,” he said, “or who I see.”

Farage has come out swinging at reports of his inclusion in the ever-widening Trump-Russia probe. Shortly after the news broke, he jumped on Twitter to call it “fake news.”

In response to the Guardian article, it has taken me a long time to finish reading because I am laughing so much at this fake news. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) June 1, 2017

Farage has a quiet and strange history with many of Trump’s top advisers, including Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Senior White House adviser Steve Bannon. You can read VICE News’ insider report about a 2014 party at the “Breitbart Embassy,” which the three attended, and where Bannon promised a remaking of America.

White House lets 11 ex-lobbyists work on issues they lobbied about

Donald Trump runs the White House like a loving, if quarrelsome, father: He doesn’t care about who you are or which corporations used to pay your salary — he’s happy to have you in the family, regardless.

The White House released a list Wednesday night of the 14 ethics waivers issued to top presidential staffers that allow them to work on issues and at agencies where they used to work as lobbyists. Three of the waivers effectively exempt all senior White House officials from ethics rules, allowing them to work with virtually all political advocacy groups. The remaining 11 name specific officials.

The list includes exemptions for ethics rules that would otherwise affect Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, chief of staff Reince Priebus, and other White House officials. Other notable figures granted waivers include:

Andrew Olmem, a former lobbyist for the financial industry, was granted a waiver to work on issues related to Puerto Rico’s debt crisis, financial sector stability rules, and other topics on which he previously lobbied government officials.

Shahira Knight, previously a lobbyist for retirement investment giant Fidelity and now credited as the brains behind Trump’s attempted tax reform, is allowed to handle “broad policy matters and particular matters of general applicability relating to tax, retirement and financial services issues.”

Michael Catanzaro, a longtime lobbyist for the energy industry who was tapped as Trump’s top energy policy adviser in February, is permitted to “participate in broad policy matters and particular matters of general applicability relating to the Clean Power Plan, the [Clean Water] rule, and methane regulations.”

While Obama also issued ethics waivers to his staffers, the Trump White House has so far granted more than five times as many as the previous administration did in its first four months, according to the New York Times. Before taking office Trump promised a far-reaching ban on lobbyists in government, but his late January executive order weakened more ethics rules than it strengthened.

Morgan Conley, Noah Kulwin, Alex Lubben, Nick Miriello, Christina Sterbenz, and Gabrielle Bluestone contributed to these reports.