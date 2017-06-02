Donald Trump’s highly abnormal presidency: a running guide for June

Donald Trump made it clear at the beginning of his campaign that he wasn’t going to follow the normal rules or tone of politics. We’re keeping track of all the ways his presidency veers from the norm in terms of policy and rhetoric.

Day 137 June 5

Trump is still insulting the London mayor after terrorist attack

Seemingly rested from his 23rd golf outing in 19 weeks, Donald Trump capped off his barrage of “Fox & Friends”-inspired rants Monday morning by doubling down on his attacks on the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, who is coping with Saturday’s terror attack that killed 7 people and injured 48 more.

Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his "no reason to be alarmed" statement. MSM is working hard to sell it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

As with his first, much maligned attack on Khan in the immediate aftermath of Saturday’s deadly terrorist attack in London, Trump took Khan’s words out of context to prove a point that remains elusive to sentient beings. Unless of course, the president of the United States is calling for greater alarm instead of calm.

“There’s no reason to be alarmed. One of the things the police and all of us need to do is ensure that we’re as safe as we possibly can be,” Khan said in an announcement regarding an increased police presence throughout the city.

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

Khan, for his part, has chosen to ignore the U.S. president.

“He has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks urging Londoners not to be alarmed when they saw more police — including armed officers — on the streets,” a spokesman from the mayor’s office said Sunday.

This is extraordinary. Can you imagine after 9/11 a British Prime Minister going after Mayor Giuliani like this? #londonattack https://t.co/RZ33CgkvGk — Jon Sopel (@BBCJonSopel) June 5, 2017

At a press conference Monday, Prime Minister Theresa May evaded questions about whether she would condemn Trump’s tweets before eventually telling reporters that the mayor was doing a good job and that it would be “wrong to say anything else.”

May added that she would not be “afraid to say” when she felt the U.S. president was wrong.

Trump’s NATO speech reportedly blindsided his own Cabinet

It turns out Donald Trump’s national security team was just as surprised by his first speech to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as the world leaders who attended it.

Trump took the opportunity on May 25, during his first rip overseas, to once again reprimand NATO-member nations that haven’t spent as much on defense as the U.S. — instead of reaffirming Article 5, known as the collective-defense clause, which states that an attack on any member is an attack on all the members, as planned.

“This is not fair to the people and taxpayers of the United States,” Trump said, referring to “chronic underpayments” from other member-nations, as the crowd shifted uncomfortably and exchanged glances.

The direction of the speech reportedly caught three top administration officials — National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, Defense Secretary James Mattis, and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson — off guard. They all thought Trump was going to re-commit to Article 5, Politico reported. In fact, they had worked for weeks to make sure the point was included in the president’s speech, according to five sources familiar with the matter. And a White House aide told the New York Times it was in just a day before Trump visited NATO.

The only time NATO invoked Article 5 was to defend the United States after the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001. Especially following the terror attack on a concert in Manchester, which took of the lives of 22 people and wounded countless others, many thought Trump would address America’s commitment to defending its allies.

Day 136 June 2

Manafort and Flynn investigations reportedly taken over by special counsel

Robert Mueller, the special counsel tasked with looking into possible links between President Donald Trump’s team and the Russian government, is now also overseeing the federal investigations into Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn, according to reports by the Associated Press and Reuters.

Both Manafort and Flynn were purportedly already under investigation for secretly lobbying on behalf of foreign governments. But Mueller’s reported decision to take over these investigations suggests that the scope of the former FBI director’s investigation is incredibly broad — and that that’s okay with the Justice Department, since Mueller must run many of his investigative choices past his boss, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the investigation after it was revealed that he failed to disclose conversations with a Russian ambassador to Congress. Rosenstein told the Associated Press that he would do the same if Mueller’s investigation extended to Rosenstein’s role in Trump’s decision to fire Mueller’s successor at the FBI, James Comey.

Trump team tried to lift Russia sanctions before Jan. 20, report says

Several officials in the Trump campaign are already in hot water for being a bit too friendly with Russian officials before the election. Some even reportedly discussed the sanctions against the Kremlin for its annexation of Crimea.

Now, it has come out that while Barack Obama’s Oval Office chair was still warm, members of the incoming Trump administration tried to lessen and even lift the sanctions entirely, multiple sources familiar with the matter told Yahoo News. In fact, as soon as Trump took office, he reportedly tasked the State Department with developing a plan.

Trump team won’t say if the president believes in climate change

Donald Trump’s team wouldn’t call him a climate change denier — but they also wouldn’t call him a believer.

Following Trump’s speech announcing that the U.S. will withdraw from the Paris climate deal, two senior administration officials, who asked not to be named, briefed reporters. Questions about Trump’s stance on man-made climate change were off topic, according to The Guardian.

When pressed, the officials offered Trump’s willingness to renegotiate the Paris accord as proof he believes in climate change but said they hadn’t personally spoken to him about his beliefs.

When asked if Trump thinks humans are causing climate change on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer gave the same excuse. “Honestly, I haven’t asked him that. I can get back to you,” Spicer answered.

So what is Trump’s position? Is climate change man-made? Is it still a hoax created by China?

The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2012

Or is global warming “bullshit?”

This very expensive GLOBAL WARMING bullshit has got to stop. Our planet is freezing, record low temps,and our GW scientists are stuck in ice — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2014

Hopefully, Spicer reports back soon.

“Above average” hurricane season starts without anyone running FEMA

This image provided by NOAA. taken Oct. 7, 2016, shows Hurricane Matthew over the Southeastern part of the U.S.

The 2017 Atlantic hurricane season started Thursday without anyone to run the two most important agencies in charge of protecting the U.S. from the violent weather.

The Trump administration has yet to fill the head roles of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the agency responsible for preparation efforts and disaster recovery, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the department responsible for forecasting the hurricanes.

While Trump did nominate a FEMA director in April, the nominee hasn’t been confirmed. NOAA, which predicted this season would be “above average,” doesn’t have a pick yet.

Trump has dragged his feet on appointing key roles in his administration, while urging massive layoffs in other organizations, like the Environmental Protection Agency. Of the 559 key positions requiring Senate confirmation, 449 don’t have a nominee, according to a database compiled by the Washington Post and Partnership for Public Service.

Day 135 June 1

Trump wants to return the Russian spy houses Obama took away

A compound that is vacated is seen through fence in Upper Brookville on Long Island, New York, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016.

In the last full month of his presidency, Barack Obama gave Russia 24 hours to vacate two diplomatic compounds in the U.S. being used for “intelligence-related purposes” (or in less presidential terms, spying). Now, as the investigation into Russia’s meddling in the election intensifies, Donald Trump is reportedly considering giving them back, according to the Washington Post.

Trump had originally leveraged the properties — one in Centreville, Maryland, and another in Upper Brookville, New York — in exchange for continuing construction on a consulate in St. Petersburg that was halted in 2014 in retaliation for U.S. sanctions imposed on Russia after the annexation of Ukraine.

Two days later, according to several people with knowledge of the matter, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak (those guys again) that the U.S. no longer considered the projects linked. While no decisions have been made, Tillerson said, the U.S. is reportedly considering limiting the diplomatic activities allowed to occur at the estates.

The Russian government has owned the properties — where Russian diplomats sailed, played tennis, and just generally chilled — in the United States for decades.

Nigel Farage is a “person of interest” in Russia probe

Nigel Farage has been a U.K. politician, a broadcaster, a Fox News analyst, a Donald Trump hype man, a mustachioed retiree, and a Brexiteer. Now he can add FBI “person of interest” to that list, the Guardian reports.

The former UKIP leader and Trump enthusiast is under scrutiny in the unfolding U.S. counterintelligence probe into ties between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russians who sought to influence the U.S. election.

*FBI knocks on the door* "Nigel Farage? never heard of him" pic.twitter.com/41zKPBnLMY — Matthew Champion (@matthewchampion) June 1, 2017

The report makes clear that Farage is not a suspect, nor has he been accused of any wrongdoing, but investigators believe he may have information pertinent to the probe.

Farage has ties to some key players at the heart of the investigation, namely sometimes–Trump adviser Roger Stone and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. In March Farage visited Assange at his exile home, the Ecuadorian embassy in London, and when confronted by BuzzFeed News outside the embassy, Farage said he couldn’t remember what he was doing there. “I never discuss where I go,” he said, “or who I see.”

Farage has come out swinging at reports of his inclusion in the ever-widening Trump-Russia probe. Shortly after the news broke, he jumped on Twitter to call it “fake news.”

In response to the Guardian article, it has taken me a long time to finish reading because I am laughing so much at this fake news. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) June 1, 2017

Farage has a quiet and strange history with many of Trump’s top advisers, including Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Senior White House adviser Steve Bannon. You can read VICE News’ insider report about a 2014 party at the “Breitbart Embassy,” which the three attended, and where Bannon promised a remaking of America.

White House lets 11 ex-lobbyists work on issues they lobbied about

Donald Trump runs the White House like a loving, if quarrelsome, father: He doesn’t care about who you are or which corporations used to pay your salary — he’s happy to have you in the family, regardless.

The White House released a list Wednesday night of the 14 ethics waivers issued to top presidential staffers that allow them to work on issues and at agencies where they used to work as lobbyists. Three of the waivers effectively exempt all senior White House officials from ethics rules, allowing them to work with virtually all political advocacy groups. The remaining 11 name specific officials.

The list includes exemptions for ethics rules that would otherwise affect Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, chief of staff Reince Priebus, and other White House officials. Other notable figures granted waivers include:

Andrew Olmem, a former lobbyist for the financial industry, was granted a waiver to work on issues related to Puerto Rico’s debt crisis, financial sector stability rules, and other topics on which he previously lobbied government officials.

Shahira Knight, previously a lobbyist for retirement investment giant Fidelity and now credited as the brains behind Trump’s attempted tax reform, is allowed to handle “broad policy matters and particular matters of general applicability relating to tax, retirement and financial services issues.”

Michael Catanzaro, a longtime lobbyist for the energy industry who was tapped as Trump’s top energy policy adviser in February, is permitted to “participate in broad policy matters and particular matters of general applicability relating to the Clean Power Plan, the [Clean Water] rule, and methane regulations.”

While Obama also issued ethics waivers to his staffers, the Trump White House has so far granted more than five times as many as the previous administration did in its first four months, according to the New York Times. Before taking office Trump promised a far-reaching ban on lobbyists in government, but his late January executive order weakened more ethics rules than it strengthened.

Morgan Conley, Noah Kulwin, and Nick Miriello contributed to these reports.