Donald Trump’s highly abnormal presidency: a running guide for July 5

Donald Trump made it clear at the beginning of his campaign that he wasn’t going to follow the normal rules or tone of politics. We’re keeping track of all the ways his presidency veers from the norm in terms of policy and rhetoric.

Day 171 July 10

Trump Jr. “happy” to testify about meeting with a Russian lawyer

Under fire from all sides like, say, a “Top Gun” fighter pilot, Donald Trump Jr. said he’d be “happy” to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee about his meeting with a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer in Trump Tower last June.

“Happy to work with the committee to pass on what I know,” he tweeted.

After The New York Times reported Saturday that Trump Jr. met with lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya because she promised dirt on Hillary Clinton, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle called for Trump Jr. to meet with Congressional committee members. And they’re just one side of the ongoing investigation into whether Russia meddled in the U.S. election — and whether Trump campaign officials helped.

“Our intelligence committee needs to interview him and others who attended the meeting,” Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins told reporters Monday morning.

Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, wants to go even further. He told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday that he wants to “question everyone that was at that meeting about what was discussed.”

Day 170 July 9

Trump Jr. met a Russian lawyer to get damaging intel on Clinton

When news broke Saturday that Donald Trump Jr. had had a secretive meeting at Trump Tower last June with a Russian lawyer known for her connections to the Kremlin, he had an explanation: He was discussing policy related to the adoption of Russian children. The issue was apparently so important that Trump Jr. had then-campaign adviser Paul Manafort and do-everything son-in-law Jared Kushner attend the meeting.

But it turns out the reason Trump Jr. — EVP of the Trump Organization and regular purveyor of fear-mongering tweets — took the meeting was for something less charitable: dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and the DNC.

The New York Times, citing five White House advisers with knowledge of the meeting, reported Sunday that Trump Jr. met with lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya at Trump Tower on June 9 after being told she had damaging intel on Clinton.

In a comment to the Times on Sunday, Trump Jr. said he met with Veselnitskaya at the behest of an acquaintance and confirmed that she was offering negative intel on Mrs. Clinton, but that “it quickly became clear that she had no meaningful information.”

He said the meeting then turned to Russian adoption, maintaining that issue appeared to be Veselnitskaya’s “true agenda all along.”

Putin ended adoptions after President Obama signed the Magnitsky Act in 2012, which imposed sanctions against 44 Russians suspected of human rights abuses. Veselnitskaya has spent years fighting that law and discrediting its namesake, Sergei Magnitsky, who died mysteriously in a Russian prison after exposing corruption scandals under Putin’s rule. Veselnitskaya denies working on behalf of the Kremlin.

A spokesperson for Trump’s lawyer said President Trump “was not aware of and did not attend the meeting.”

Update 7/10/17 9:00 a.m. ET: The Kremlin says it’s unaware of the meeting between Trump Jr. and Veselnitskaya.

Trump walks back his plan for joint-cyber security unit with Russia

Despite the confusion about who admitted what and to whom during the president’s first official sit-down with Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit Friday, rest assured that Trump’s going to get to the bottom of the 2016 election hacking. And he has just the right man for the job: Putin.

On Sunday morning, Trump tweeted confirmed that after confronting Putin over Russia’s role in the 2016 elections hack, the two world leaders discussed joining forces to form a cybersecurity unit.

Putin & I discussed forming an impenetrable Cyber Security unit so that election hacking, & many other negative things, will be guarded.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017

By the end of the day, however, after a torrent of criticism on the Sunday shows from the likes of Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Sen. John McCain of Arizona, Trump walked his plan back:

The fact that President Putin and I discussed a Cyber Security unit doesn't mean I think it can happen. It can't-but a ceasefire can,& did! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017

Day 169 July 8

Donald Trump Jr. retweeted a video of his dad as a “Top Gun” pilot

Donald Trump Jr. apparently shares his father’s affinity for violent CNN-related fan fiction.

A fierce defender of his father’s administration, Junior posted edited “Top Gun” footage depicting The Donald sitting in the cockpit of an aircraft shooting down a fighter jet bearing the CNN logo.

In the video, Trump mutters his catchphrase, “You’re fired,” before releasing a missile that makes the CNN logo dramatically explode. Trump Jr. shared the footage on both his Instagram and Twitter, labeling it “the best I’ve ever seen.”

One of the best I've seen. 😂🇺🇸😂🇺🇸 https://t.co/rqCplijJ57 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 8, 2017

Last week President Trump faced accusations of promoting violence against the media when he retweeted roughly edited WWE footage of himself pummeling a man whose faced was covered by the CNN logo. While CNN has reserved the right to release the identity of that video’s creator, “HanAssholeSolo” on Reddit, Trump Jr. retweeted the “Top Gun” clip from Twitter user “Old Row Official,” but its creator is currently unknown.

Day 168 July 7

Trump is still insisting Mexico will pay for the border wall (it won’t)

Trump won’t let it go. Meeting with Mexican President Peña Nieto at the G20 on Friday, Trump told reporters he “absolutely” still wants Mexico to pay for the border wall, one of his signature campaign promises.

One problem: Peña Nieto has said Mexico “absolutely” wouldn’t accept a proposal that “goes against our dignity as a country and our dignity as Mexicans,” such as “a wall that Mexico absolutely will not pay for,” The Guardian reported in January.

Soon after, Peña Nieto canceled a planned meeting with Trump in Washington, with Mexico’s top diplomat, Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray, calling the wall “totally unacceptable,” according to CNN.

Mexico’s former president Vicente Fox has also flamed the project, joining with meme-fueled joke-stokers Super Deluxe to release a video criticizing the wall, which remains in funding limbo in Congress. “Donald, under no circumstances will we pay for this stupid, useless, racist, monument,” Fox says in the video.

Trump’s comments don’t come as a surprise to the Mexicans. Reuters cited a Mexican TV report saying that before Trump’s 30-minute meeting with Peña Nieto, Videgaray warned not to expect any big agreements to be made, noting, “We have to put it in context and not have expectations that are unjustified.”

Trump pre-gamed the G20 with some tweets about fake news

Donald Trump had a busy morning in Hamburg gearing up for the G20 — with a flurry of Twitter posts. The president lashed out at the “Fake News” media, jabbed at Hillary Clinton’s former campaign manager, and singled out Russia’s Vladimir Putin as a person he was excited to meet at the important summit of world leaders, all before 9 a.m., and not focusing on the day’s pressing issues.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JUNE 28: (RUSSIA OUT) Russian President Vladimir Putin raises a toast during the repection for gratuates of military universities and institutes at the Kremlin on June 28, 2017 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)

Just before his first face-to-face meeting with Putin and a number of the world’s most influential leaders, Trump hit some common themes, perhaps anticipating the scrutiny he’d receive in the press. “Everyone here is talking about why John Podesta refused to give the DNC server to the FBI and the CIA. Disgraceful!” Trump also tweeted that the “Fake News Media will never cover me accurately but who cares! We will #MAGA!”

Everyone here is talking about why John Podesta refused to give the DNC server to the FBI and the CIA. Disgraceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2017

I look forward to all meetings today with world leaders, including my meeting with Vladimir Putin. Much to discuss.#G20Summit #USA🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2017

I will represent our country well and fight for its interests! Fake News Media will never cover me accurately but who cares! We will #MAGA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2017

The media will indeed be closely covering him to see what comes out of the meeting with Putin, as Trump has had a hard a hard time saying Russia interfered in the 2016 election, even though 17 intelligence agencies said it did.

Day 167 July 6

Trump will pick his own ethics chief after top official gives up

Walter Shaub Jr., the head of the Office of Government Ethics since 2013, announced his resignation Thursday, claiming that “the ethics program needs to be stronger than it is.” He proceeded to give a blistering exit interview with CBS News, hours after he called it quits, saying President Trump appears to be profiting personally from the presidency.

.@waltshaub says America should have the right to know the motivations of its leaders https://t.co/BRox4Ua5Mw pic.twitter.com/EGFMmZNDz0 — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) July 6, 2017

“Do you think the president and his family are using the office to enrich themselves?” Julianna Goldman of CBS News asked.

“I can’t know what their intention is,” Schaub said. “I know that the effect is that there’s an appearance that the businesses are profiting from his occupying the presidency.”

The absence of real information creates at least the appearance of impropriety. “Appearance matters as much as reality,” he said. “So even aside from whether or not that’s actually happening, we need to send a message to the world that the United States is gonna have the gold standard for an ethics program in government, which is what we’ve always had.”

But shouldn’t the Office of Government Ethics know if Trump or his associates actually are profiting from the presidency?

“You can’t be sure, and so it almost doesn’t matter whether they are profiting or not,” said Shaub. “America should have the right to know what the motivations of its leaders are, and they need to know that financial interests, personal financial interests, aren’t among them.”

Shaub said in an interview with the New York Times that, faced with an adversarial Trump administration and a weak ethics office, there was little that he could do in his role. The office, created by Congress in the wake of Watergate, has terms meant to overlap presidents to avoid politicization of the office. Shaub, whose term was to end in January, was nearly certain his term wouldn’t be renewed, so he’s leaving for an advocacy agency, where he thinks he can more effectively push for reforms that might strengthen the power of offices like the one he’s headed for the last four years.

President Donald Trump now has the opportunity to appoint a new head for the ethics office, which the White House said he would do “in short order.”

Trump sort of admits that Russia meddled in U.S. election

At a press conference in Warsaw, Poland, a day before he was set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump said Russia may have interfered in the U.S. election, though “other countries,” which he didn’t specify, could have been involved as well.

“Nobody really knows. Nobody really knows for sure,” he added.

Despite a rare consensus within the U.S. intelligence community that Russia did, in fact, interfere with the U.S. election (and an ongoing investigation into whether Trump campaign officials helped), the president has consistently denied that Russia did anything wrong and decried the probe as a “witch hunt.”

Oh, except for that one time he acknowledged Russia’s activity in a Twitter dig at President Obama.

Just out: The Obama Administration knew far in advance of November 8th about election meddling by Russia. Did nothing about it. WHY? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2017

Day 167 July 5

Women make about 37% less than men in Trump’s White House

The gender pay gap in President Donald Trump’s White House is even worse than the national gender pay gap was three decades ago.

After the White House released its annual report on the title and salary of every single White House Office staffer Friday, CNN quickly pointed out the stark difference between the average salaries: Women staffers make an average of $84,500 per year, while male staffers make an average of $105,000 per year. That’s about a 20 percent pay gap.

And that gap only increases when comparing median salaries, the more statistically accurate metric used by nearly all reports on pay differences. According to an analysis by Mark Perry, an economist at conservative think tank the American Enterprise Institute, women currently working at the White House earn a median salary of $72,650, while men make $115,000.

That’s almost a 37 percent pay difference — which is not only 20 percentage points worse than the national pay gap of 17 percent but also worse than the national pay gap back in 1980. It’s also far worse than the 12 percent pay gap between men and women in the Obama White House in 2013.

Perry, however, has an explanation for the pay difference that’s not much more comforting: Trump just isn’t hiring women to fill top positions.

“Of the top 101 highest-paid employees at the White House, nearly three out of four (73.3 percent) are men,” he writes in his report. “In contrast, of the 102 lowest-paid White House employees, nearly six out of 10 (59.2 percent) are female.”

Aides reportedly made tweet-length blurbs to prep Trump for Putin

Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump meets with Cuban-American community leaders at Trump National Doral golf club in Miami, Florida, U.S. October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst - RTX2QE1E

We all know how much President Trump loves to tweet, and that he has a short attention span.

That’s why White House aides reportedly plan to prep the president for his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 summit on Friday in 140-character bites. They’ve written a list of “tweet-length sentences that summarize the main points” for the president, two unnamed U.S. officials told the Los Angeles Times.

This isn’t the first unusual tactic White House officials have used to encourage the president to read and retain information presented to him on complex scenarios. For example, National Security Council officials reportedly put Trump’s name in “as many paragraphs as we can because he keeps reading if he’s mentioned,” one source told Reuters.

And Trump specifically asked for as many “killer visuals” as possible in his intelligence briefings, as CIA chief Mike Pompeo put it to the Washington Post.

Although White House aides are reportedly completely in the dark (and worried) about Trump will say to Putin, a number of sensitive topics could come up: U.S. military intervention in Syria, sanctions against the Kremlin, and of course, the investigation into Russian meddling in the U.S. election — and whether Trump campaign officials helped.

But at least Trump has had some practice distilling his thoughts on Russia.

Do you think Putin will be going to The Miss Universe Pageant in November in Moscow – if so, will he become my new best friend? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2013