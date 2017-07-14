Trump had to sit through a Daft Punk medley in France

For reasons we can’t entirely explain — nor should we really have to — we can’t stop watching this video of Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron watching a French military band play a Daft Punk medley. President Trump was in Paris this week in part to celebrate Bastille Day. And what military parade would be complete without renditions of songs from an anonymous, robot-helmeted French electronic music duo? Predictably, people freaked out about this on Twitter.