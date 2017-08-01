Sign up for a weekly newsletter about President Donald Trump to be delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Donald Trump made it clear at the beginning of his campaign that he wasn’t going to follow the normal rules or tone of politics. We’re keeping track of all the ways his presidency veers from the norm in terms of policy and rhetoric.

Day 194 Aug 1

Trump crafted Don Jr.’s Russia statement “as any father would”

Pro tip, kids: Next time you need help writing a misleading statement to the press about your meeting with a Kremlin-backed lawyer, ask your dad for help. That’s what the First Family does.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said as much when she told reporters Tuesday that Trump had helped his son Don Jr. craft an untrue public statement about Don Jr.’s meeting with a Kremlin-linked Russian lawyer during the campaign. Despite previous claims that Trump wasn’t involved, the Washington Post reported Monday that Trump had, in fact, dictated the statement to his eldest son.

“The president weighed in as any father would, based on the limited information that he had,” Sanders said during her daily briefing. “He certainly didn’t dictate, but you know, he — like I said, he weighed in, offered suggestion, like any father would do.”

Sanders also defended the accuracy of Don Jr.’s statement, which claimed that he and the Russian lawyer had primarily discussed adoptions — although the emails Don. Jr. later released show that he’d taken the meeting because he believed he’d get dirt on Trump’s then-rival Hillary Clinton.

So far, Trump has refused to distance himself from his family even as questions mount about their interactions with the Russian government. Soon after the meeting’s existence became public, he tweeted, “HillaryClinton [sic] can illegally get the questions to the Debate & delete 33,000 emails but my son Don is being scorned by the Fake News Media?”

HillaryClinton can illegally get the questions to the Debate & delete 33,000 emails but my son Don is being scorned by the Fake News Media? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2017

Trump previewed fake Fox story on Seth Rich murder, lawsuit claims

President Trump might have to add himself to the list of publications and reporters he accuses of pushing out fake news.

According to a lawsuit filed against Fox News Tuesday, the president reviewed a false Fox News report about the death of a Democratic National Committee staffer last July before it was published, reported NPR, which exclusively obtained the suit. Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer also knew of Fox’s reporting.

Fox News later retracted the story, which suggested the staffer, Seth Rich, was murdered as punishment for sharing sensitive documents with WikiLeaks, slyly undermining the intelligence community’s conclusion that Russia hacked into the DNC’s emails.

Rod Wheeler, a private investigator and Fox News commentator, filed the suit, claiming Fox News defamed him by fabricating quotes attributed to him in the story. The suit also revealed that a Texas investor and Trump supporter named Ed Butowsky — who allegedly offered to pay Wheeler to look into Rich’s death — bragged about having the White House’s support for the story.

“We have the full, uh, attention of the White House on this,” Butowsky said in a voicemail the suit quotes, according to NPR. “Not to add any more pressure, but the president just read the article,” he added in a text message listed in the suit, according to NPR. “He wants the article out immediately.”

Other emails from the suit show that Butowsky coached “Fox and Friends” hosts to frame the story as a way to disprove allegations that Russia conspired to elect Trump, NPR reported.

Spicer, who met with Wheeler and Butowsky a month before the story published, told NPR he took the meeting as a favor and was unaware of contact between Butowsky and the president. And Butowsky told NPR he was kidding about the president’s involvement and never gave drafts of the story to Trump or his staff.

Fox also told NPR there’s no evidence that their reporters fabricated Wheeler’s quotes and did not comment on the political allegations.

For his part, Trump has frequently praised Fox for its reporting.

Such amazing reporting on unmasking and the crooked scheme against us by @foxandfriends. "Spied on before nomination." The real story. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2017

The fake news media is going crazy with their conspiracy theories and blind hatred. @MSNBC & @CNN are unwatchable. @foxandfriends is great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

Email prank tricks Trump officials into a fake party and insulting each other

Throughout the month of July, an email prankster tricked multiple White House officials, including Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert, into thinking he also worked for the White House.

The practical joker, @SINON_REBORN, posed as Jared Kushner to invite Bossert to “a bit of a soirée toward the end of August.” Despite the subject line including [SUSPECTED_SPAM], Bossert not only accepted but offered his personal email unprompted.

The joker also exchanged cordial emails with former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci while pretending to be Ambassador to Russia-designate Jon Huntsman Jr. In reference to Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon, the prankster asked The Mooch, “Whose head should roll first?”

“Both of them,” Scaramucci replied.

I think what I said to @Scaramucci when I was playing the part of @Reince was actually quite an accurate summary of his behaviour pic.twitter.com/9dPyNwYvUX — EMAIL PRANKSTER (@SINON_REBORN) July 31, 2017

Scaramucci fell for another prank email and responded to the sender, who he thought was Priebus: “You know what you did. We all do. Even today. But rest assured we were prepared. A Man would apologize.” In later correspondence, he also suggested Priebus read Othello. “You are right there,” he wrote.

Reince (me) giving @Scaramucci something to think about. He never replied haha pic.twitter.com/hutjACmogR — EMAIL PRANKSTER (@SINON_REBORN) August 1, 2017

Eric Trump was also temporarily fooled into believing he was emailing his older brother Don Jr. But once he caught on, Eric alerted the sender he planned to give the emails to law enforcement.

His bother agrees! ERIC trump being pranked pic.twitter.com/cnnIear7wI — EMAIL PRANKSTER (@SINON_REBORN) July 13, 2017

Although none of the recipients clicked the links, experts told CNN such incidents highlight the government officials’ vulnerability to phishing attempts — when a hacker uses a seemingly trusted or innocuous email as a way to gain personal information or access to the recipient’s account.

Luckily, the ringleader of this particular circus said he doesn’t have malicious intentions. As soon as he had his laughs, the prankster turned the emails over to CNN, which confirmed their authenticity with the White House.

“I try and keep it on the humorous side of things,” he told CNN. “I’m not trying to get the keys to the vault or anything like that.”

Day 193 July 31

Trump dictated son’s deceptive Russia statement aboard Air Force One — report

President Trump personally dictated son Don Jr.’s first and ultimately misleading statement about a secretive meeting with a Kremlin-linked Russian lawyer at Trump Tower on June 9, 2016, according to a new bombshell report in the Washington Post.

Trump was leaving the G-20 summit aboard Air Force One on July 8, when, against the advice of his aides, he dictated the official statement attributed to his son, the Washington Post reports.

The statement read:

“It was a short introductory meeting. I asked Jared and Paul to stop by. We primarily discussed a program about the adoption of Russian children that was active and popular with American families years ago and was since ended by the Russian government, but it was not a campaign issue at that time and there was no follow up. I was asked to attend the meeting by an acquaintance, but was not told the name of the person I would be meeting with beforehand.”

Trump Jr. amended his initial account of the meeting three days later, when he was informed the New York Times had obtained a copy of an email correspondence showing he had taken the meeting based on the promise he’d receive dirt on his father’s Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

The email, which had the subject line “Subject: Re: Russia – Clinton – private and confidential,” promised Jr. damaging information on Hillary Clinton. To which Trump Jr. replied, “If it’s what you say I love it especially later in the summer.”

Shortly after the Times piece, Trump Jr. tweeted what he claims to be the “full email chain.” That decision earned praise from his father, who congratulated Donald Jr. for his (retroactive) honesty after the news broke.

The Post’s latest report goes against several statements made by Trump, Trump Jr., and various representatives in the aftermath of the revelations concerning the June 2016 meeting. “The president didn’t sign off on anything… The president wasn’t involved in that,” Trump’s lawyer, Jay Sekulow, said on “Good Morning America” on July 12. Sekulow again flatly denied Trump had any role in crafting the statement, saying in a July 16 “Meet the Press” appearance, “The president did not draft the response… I can’t say whether the president was told the statement was going to be coming.”

On Monday, Sekulow again was defending his client.

“Apart from being of no consequence, the characterizations are misinformed, inaccurate, and not pertinent,” Sekulow said Monday in a one-sentence response to the Post report.

“Fake news, incorrect, and misinformed of no consequence,” another Trump attorney, John Dowd, told MSNBC.

The military has no idea what’s going on with the transgender ban

It’s been almost a week since President Trump announced his plan to ban transgender people from serving in the U.S. military, and the Department of Defense still hasn’t received any directive from the White House, the Pentagon confirmed to VICE News Monday.

In an announcement spread out over three tweets last week, Trump told the estimated 15,500 active-duty and reserve transgender personnel serving in the armed forces that they were a burden, and that they created “tremendous medical costs and disruption” for the military.

The nation’s top military general, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford, responded saying that there would be “no modifications to the current policy until the President’s direction has been received by the Secretary of Defense and the Secretary has issued implementation guidance.”

The Pentagon was reportedly blindsided by the announcement, and is seemingly still in the dark.

The White House did not immediately return VICE News’ request for comment.