Donald Trump’s highly abnormal presidency: a running guide for the week of July 17

Donald Trump made it clear at the beginning of his campaign that he wasn’t going to follow the normal rules or tone of politics. We’re keeping track of all the ways his presidency veers from the norm in terms of policy and rhetoric.

Day 180 July 19

Trump wishes he’d never hired Jeff Sessions

President Donald Trump sat down with the New York Times for an interview Wednesday, and in his typical style, the president did not hold back — even when discussing members of his own administration.

In fact, if Trump could rewrite history, his administration might’ve lost one of its key figures: Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Trump revealed that he would have never hired Sessions for the job if he’d realized that the former Alabama senator would recuse himself from the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

“Jeff Sessions takes the job, gets into the job, recuses himself, which frankly I think is very unfair to the president,” Trump said. “How do you take a job and then recuse yourself? If he would have recused himself before the job, I would have said, ‘Thanks, Jeff, but I’m not going to take you.’ It’s extremely unfair — and that’s a mild word — to the president.”

Sessions, who was the first U.S. senator to endorse Trump, recused himself from the investigation after news broke in March that he had met with a Russian ambassador — a fact he failed to disclose during his Senate confirmation hearing.

Special counsel Robert Mueller, who’s now heading the Russia investigation, also found himself in Trump’s crosshairs Wednesday. Trump told the New York Times that after he’d fired ex-FBI Director James Comey, he interviewed Mueller — who had previously led the FBI — for the gig. But after Trump heard he’d taken the special counsel role, “I said, ‘What the hell is this all about?’ Talk about conflicts… There were many other conflicts that I haven’t said, but I will at some point.”

Trump also took the time to perpetuate some falsehoods about the FBI’s origin, saying that the organization hadn’t started reporting to the Department of Justice until President Richard Nixon took office.

“Out of courtesy, the FBI started reporting to the Department of Justice. But there was nothing official, there was nothing from Congress,” Trump said. “There was nothing — anything. But the FBI person really reports directly to the president of the United States, which is interesting.”

Interesting, but inaccurate: The FBI originally formed as a task force that investigated certain cases for the Department of Justice, to which its director still reports.

If Trump isn’t careful, he may also push more than just Sessions away with his handling of Russia: Trump’s national security and foreign policy advisers are also frustrated and confused, the AP reported Wednesday, by the president’s refusal to take more caution when dealing with the country.

Military’s space in Trump Tower costs taxpayers $130K a month

American taxpayers are shelling out over $130,000 a month for the military to lease space in Trump Tower, but the president hasn’t even spent one night there since he took office.

The Wall Street Journal reports the White House Military Office, which helps handle the president’s vital logistics and communications equipment — plus the “football” with America’s nuclear launch codes — has leased out a 3,475-sq.-ft. space in the New York high-rise from April 2017 to September 2018, according to a contract from the General Services Administration, which negotiates office space agreements for the government.

And the space comes with a Trump-sized price tag. The 18-month lease totals $2.39 million, according to government documents obtained by the Journal through a Freedom of Information Act request.

This is well above market rate for New York—even for Trump Tower. A similar-sized unit went for half as much in 2016, according to the Journal. That makes this lease one of the most expensive rentals in one of the most expensive cities in the country.

But authorities say the money isn’t going to Trump or the Trump Organization, which owns parts of the building. The GSA lease contract redacts the name of the property owner, but the Journal reports the GSA’s lease inventory shows Joel R. Anderson as the owner. The businessman from Alabama is Trump’s neighbor in the building, and according to Anderson’s website, he’s on the board of directors for Trump Tower.

It’s necessary to have this military unit near the president’s residence, but even for more discretional spending on space, the Trump administration has chosen Trump-branded properties. The State Department spent over $15,000 in February at the Trump hotel in Vancouver booking rooms for members of the president’s family, who were visiting the hotel for its grand opening, the Washington Post reported.

When the president does come back to stay at Trump Tower at some point, there’s still the question of paying for security: In May, lawmakers considered allocating $120 million to cover the costs of protecting the Trump family and its home base in Trump Tower, following requests from city officials in New York and around the country. No word on that yet.

Day 179 July 18

Special counsel Mueller is very interested in Trump Jr.’s Russia meeting

We think we now finally know all the people who were in the June 2016 meeting with Donald Trump Jr.

Ike Kaveladze, a Russian-American vp of Emin and Aras Agalarov’s Crocus Group real estate firm, attended the meeting as the Agalarovs’ representative, their attorney confirmed to the Washington Post.

Scott Balber, the attorney for the Russian real-estate tycoons who hosted the Trump Organization’s Miss Universe pageant in Moscow in 2013, confirmed that someone in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office called him to ask about the identity of an eighth person in the meeting.

This is the first public indication that Mueller is investigating the now-infamous June 9, 2o16, meeting at Trump Tower in New York.

Balber said he believes that the names of everyone who attended the meeting are now public, according to the Washington Post.

In 2000, Kaveladze was implicated in a money-laundering scheme. He started some 2,000 shell corporations in Delaware for high-net-worth Russians and opened Citibank accounts for them, allowing them to launder funds through the American bank.

Here’s the full list of the people at the meeting, as far as we know: Natalia Veselnitskaya, a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer who Trump Jr. was told had damaging intel on Hillary Clinton; Paul Manafort, then chief strategist for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign; Jared Kushner, son-in-law and senior adviser to the president; Rinat Akhmetshin, a Soviet military vet and Russian-American lobbyist, who was looking to get sanctions on Russian officials lifted; Anatoli Samochornov, a translator and former State Department employee; Rob Goldstone, the Agalarovs’ publicist, who sent the email telling Trump Jr. that the Russian lawyer had dirt on Clinton; Kaveladze; and Don Jr.

Trump lied about signing more bills than Harry Truman

President Trump really likes to tell people how many bills he’s signed. He does it on Twitter, in speeches, and at rallies. When he marked his first 100 days as president, Trump claimed only President Harry Truman had signed more bills (55) than he had (28) in that time period.

Now he claims to have surpassed Truman — and everyone else, too.

At a “Made in America” event at the White House Monday, Trump boasted: “We’ve signed more bills — and I’m talking about through the legislature — than any president, ever. For a while, Harry Truman had us. And now, I think, we have everybody.”

The problem is, Trump’s claim is completely bogus.

As Trump approaches his six-month anniversary as president, on Thursday, he has actually failed to match the 55 bills signed by Truman in his first 100 days, with Trump’s current score standing at 42 — 15 of which were to reverse Obama legislation and 14 that are described as “routine and ceremonial lawmaking.”

Trump lied about signing more bills than any other president. (I know his lying is frequent, but it's not normal) https://t.co/m4jEllrEAf pic.twitter.com/raM3OXZGWB — Andrew Stroehlein (@astroehlein) July 18, 2017

During his first six months, Jimmy Carter signed 70 bills into law, and Bill Clinton signed 50. Trump can say he’s well ahead of George W. Bush, who signed just 20, while his predecessor, Barack Obama, signed 39 — despite the fact he was dealing with a majority Republican House and Senate.

A New York Times analysis of the bills signed by presidents during their first six months in office concludes that Trump is “about average” — an assessment this president is unlikely to be happy with.

Trump did give himself an out while claiming to be the most prolific lawmaking president in history, when he turned to Vice President Mike Pence and said: “I better say ‘think’; otherwise they will give you a Pinocchio. And I don’t like Pinocchios.”

Day 178 July 17

To celebrate Made in America week, White House explains why Trump products are not

President Trump wants everyone to make American, buy American, and sell American. But neither he nor his daughter Ivanka have heeded that advice in their own businesses, leaving Sean Spicer in yet another awkward position when the White House kicked off its “Made in America” week Monday.

The point of the themed week, as the White House explains, is to honor “the incredible workers and companies who make ‘Made in America’ the world standard for quality and craftsmanship.”

Unfortunately neither the Trump Organization nor Ivanka Trump’s eponymous clothing line qualify — both outsource work to foreign countries, and a Washington Post investigation found Ivanka’s clothing line is exclusively manufactured by foreign labor.

When asked in the daily press briefing about whether Trump products made abroad will ever be made in the U.S., Spicer demurred, saying, “It’s not appropriate for me to stand up here and comment on a business.”

Finally, when urged for an answer on the topic, Spicer said it “depends on the product.”

During “Made in America” week, Spicer is repeatedly asked why Trump and Ivanka don’t make a lot of their products in the US. On Ivanka: pic.twitter.com/1eE77u3El8 — Tom Namako (@TomNamako) July 17, 2017

But Trump hasn’t been shy about flaunting his own businesses and using his own real estate to facilitate his presidential duties. In fact, Trump has spent 21 of the 26 weekends since he’s been in office at a Trump property, according to CNN Money. And it wouldn’t be the first time the government has gone on the record about Trump’s business — in April, the State Department released an article promoting Mar-a-Lago as a “Florida retreat” and “Winter White House” for foreign leaders. The post was eventually removed over “ethical concerns.”

Surprise — there was an eighth person at that Trump Tower Russia meeting

New reports indicate there was an eighth person at the now-infamous meeting at Trump Tower in New York where Donald Trump Jr. was promised possibly damaging details on Hillary Clinton.

Donald Trump Jr.’s lawyer, Alan Futerfas, told CNN Monday that the new unidentified person was a U.S. citizen acting as a representative of the Agalarovs — the family who allegedly set up the meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and the Russian lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, according to a CNN report last week.

That brings the total head count in the room to at least eight, after a Russian-American lobbyist, Rinat Akhetshin, revealed himself to the Associated Press in a story they published Friday.

President Trump has continued to defend his son through a series of tweets and statements.

“My son is a wonderful young man,” Trump said in a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron. “He took a meeting with a Russian lawyer, not a government lawyer, but a Russian lawyer.”

The president also added: “I think from a practical standpoint most people would have taken that meeting.”

Trump is taking his good old time filling key administration roles

Donald Trump has been staffing his administration at a glacial pace. But new research from the New York Times confirms the president still hasn’t nominated anyone for 120 top positions 25 weeks into his term.

That means Trump has filled just 36 percent of the 188 key roles below the secretary-level ones that the Times is tracking. For comparison, Barack Obama had filled 78 percent in the same time frame.

While Trump’s pace is largely to blame, Senate Democrats’ blocking efforts, as well as recruiting problems, have also caused some delays. By the same point in Obama’s presidency, 126 of his nominees had been confirmed, while Trump has gotten in only 33. Trump, however, is only waiting on 14 more unconfirmed nominees than Obama was by this point.

For example, the leading role for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which runs the National Hurricane Center, still doesn’t have a nominee. (And we’re already more than a month into hurricane season.)

Read the full Times report here.

Secret Service pushes back on Trump team’s defense of Russia meeting

President Trump’s team just can’t seem to get their stories straight about the “nothing” meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer claiming to have incriminating information on Hillary Clinton.

The latest defense of the meeting came Sunday when a member of the president’s legal team claimed there could be nothing troubling about the meeting because the Secret Service had vetted those in attendance.

“Well, I wonder why the Secret Service, if this was nefarious, why the Secret Service allowed these people in,” Jay Sekulow said on ABC’s “This Week”. “The President had Secret Service protection at that point, and that raised a question with me.”

That was all very well, until the Secret Service piped up with a statement of their own, directly contradicting Sekulow’s version of events. “Donald Trump, Jr. was not a protectee of the USSS in June, 2016. Thus we would not have screened anyone he was meeting with at that time,” the statement said.

Trump's imbecile attorney Jay Sekulow accidently admits Trump's Secret Service was present at Russia meeting – meaning, Trump was there too. — Bill Madden (@activist360) July 16, 2017

At the time of the meeting, then Republican nominee Donald Trump was under the protection of the Secret Service – meaning that if he’d attended the meeting himself, those he met would have been vetted.

With all of its phony unnamed sources & highly slanted & even fraudulent reporting, #Fake News is DISTORTING DEMOCRACY in our country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2017

Senator Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, told CNN he was skeptical that the president would have had no knowledge of the meeting, saying: “The level of credibility from the senior level of this administration really is suspect.”

Since news broke about the meeting on June 8, the Trump administration has been attempting to get ahead of the story, claiming it did not prove collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

Having initially denied ever meeting with any Russians, Trump Jr. has been forced to amend his version of events several times as more details of his meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya emerged. The latest update came Friday when it emerged a former Soviet counterintelligence officer and current Russian-American lobbyist also attended the meeting.