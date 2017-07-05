Trump supporters freak over NPR’s Declaration of Independence tweets

This year NPR decided to switch up its longstanding July Fourth tradition of reading the Declaration of Independence on air, and some people got really offended — they thought it was a call to revolution.

Instead of having its hosts and reporters read aloud the historic document on “Morning Edition,” NPR tweeted out the entire text in more than 100 tweets, prompting a rash of fierce responses from people who didn’t recognize the words out of context. Some apparently thought the left-leaning public media outlet was subtweeting the president.

So, NPR is calling for revolution.

Interesting way to condone the violence while trying to sound "patriotic".

Your implications are clear. — D.G.Davies (@JustEsrafel) July 4, 2017

That initially offended user later apologized for not realizing it was the Founding Fathers’ document.

But another called it “trash” and referenced the Trump budget proposal to stop federal funding of the national network.

Seriously, this is the dumbest idea I have ever seen on twitter. Literally no one is going to read 5000 tweets about this trash. — Darren Mills 🇺🇸 (@darren_mills) July 4, 2017

Multiple commenting handles have since been deleted, but Parker Molloy, a writer for Upworthy, immortalized the range of responses via her own Twitter.

This woman thought someone hacked the NPR account. She eventually figured it out, though. pic.twitter.com/JjJ990rB4g — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) July 5, 2017

An earlier commentator, the 16th president of the United States, Abraham Lincoln, called the document “a rebuke and a stumbling block to tyranny and oppression.”

Correction: An earlier version of this story misidentified Parker Malloy as a man.