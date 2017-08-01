Four hundred and eighty-six defendants appeared in Turkish court Tuesday where they stand charged with conspiracy to overthrow the government in last July’s bloody coup attempt. It was the largest coup-related trial to date, and took place in a massive Ankara courtroom built specifically to handle such cases.

Relatives of those killed in the incident gathered outside the building, chanting “we want the death penalty” and throwing nooses at the defendants, which included high level army generals, as they were ushered into the courthouse by armed soldiers.

The accused face a range of charges including trying to overthrow parliament, leading an armed terrorist organization and trying to assassinate president President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to state-run news agency Anadolu.

On July 15, 2016, rebel factions of the Turkish military launched the bloodiest coup attempt in the country’s political history, sending soldiers into the streets and using fighter jets to drop bombs on their own parliament. Over 240 were killed and some 2,200 injured in the violence.

Since the coup, Erdogan has ruled Turkey under a state of emergency, leading a crackdown on independent media, jailing over 47,000 people on terrorism charges and dismissing over 100,000 public officials over alleged coup links, according to Human Rights Watch.

In April, Erdogan claimed victory in a referendum that will allow the winner of the 2019 presidential election to assume full control of the government and abolish the country’s current parliamentary political system. Those moves, viewed alongside his ongoing purge and mass arrests, have led to fears that Turkey is lurching towards dictatorship.