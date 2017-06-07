U.S. spy chiefs are ducking questions about Trump and Russia

Repeatedly, the heads of U.S. intelligence agencies were asked by members of the Senate Intelligence Committee whether President Donald Trump tried to influence their investigations into the Trump campaign’s alleged ties to the Russian government.

And repeatedly, they gave roughly the same answer: “no comment.”

The non-response by the nation’s top intelligence agencies frustrated senators on both sides of the aisle who were looking for answers on the presidents’ conversations about the ongoing Russia probe. At the end of the hearing, Sen. Mark Warner, Democrat from Virginia, showed his frustration.

“I come out of this hearing with more questions than when I came in,” he said.

When asked whether Trump had ever asked them to downplay the Russia probe, Dan Coats, the director of National Intelligence, and Michael Rogers, the director of the National Security Agency, both dodged the question.

“I’m not going to comment those conversations,” Coats said repeatedly in response to questions from several senators. “I do believe it’s inappropriate for me to discuss that in an open session.”

Rogers also offered what appeared to be a scripted dodge to the question. “In the three plus years that I have been the director of the National Security Agency, to the best of my recollection, I have never been directed to do anything I believe to be illegal, immoral, unethical or inappropriate. And to the best of my recollection, during that same period of service, I do not recall feeling pressured to do so,” he said.

When asked directly in a followup whether Trump asked him to interfere in the Russia investigations, he said, “I am not going to discuss specifics but I refer to what I just said.”

Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general, and Andrew McCabe, the acting FBI director, also refused to answer questions from Senators about the Russia probe.

“At this point, you filibuster better than most of my colleagues,” said an exasperated Martin Heinrich, the Dem from New Mexico.

This hearing’s been on the books for several months. Its official purpose was to discuss Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which allows the U.S. scoop up communications between non-American nationals abroad. Senators and the heads of the intelligence agencies awkwardly moved back in forth between talking about the interception of communications and the Russia probe.

Asked by Ron Wyden, the Democrat from Kansas, whether any of them had taken any notes on their conversations with President Trump — as FBI director James Comey did — all said that they did not.

Rogers and Coats argued that this hearing was “not the appropriate venue” for discussing the specifics of their conversations with the president. But they didn’t rule out speaking more openly in the closed session that follows later on Wednesday.

“I hope we come to a position where we have this dialogue,” Rogers said. “I welcome it.”