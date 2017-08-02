The U.S. announced it had successfully tested an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile Wednesday, as hostilities with North Korea continue. The news came after several senior U.S. officials warned Pyongyang that all options were on the table Tuesday, with one Republican senator claiming a military response was “inevitable.”

JUST IN: The U.S. successfully tested an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) as tensions rise with North Korea: AP pic.twitter.com/XTyLiTLmL6 — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 2, 2017

The Air Force said the test was not a direct response to North Korea’s recent missile test, but was designed to show “that the United States’ nuclear enterprise is safe, secure, effective and ready to be able to deter, detect and defend against attacks on the United States and its allies.”

The ICBM test came after Sen. Lindsey Graham told NBC’s “Today” show that President Donald Trump had told him to his face that “there is a military option to destroy North Korea’s [missile] program and North Korea itself.”

If Graham’s rhetoric was designed to antagonize Pyongyang, then Secretary of State Rex Tillerson sought to try and calm rising tensions in the region ahead of a visit to Asia this week where he will meet ministers from North Korea, China, South Korea, and Japan.

“We’re not your enemy, we are not your threat,” Tillerson said. “We do not seek a regime change, we do not seek the collapse of the regime, we do not seek an accelerated reunification of the peninsula, we do not seek an excuse to send our military north of the 38th parallel.”

.@VP: "Nuclear weapons in the hands of a rogue regime in North Korea, represent a threat… to the United States of America." pic.twitter.com/B2hFgKE2Ur — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 1, 2017

The perceived threat from North Korea has been taken even more seriously since Friday, when Pyongyang conducted its second ICBM test in the space of a month. Experts suggested this missile could reach as far as New York — though some evidence casts doubt on North Korea’s claims.

A breakdown in relations between Beijing and Washington has further ramped up tension, with Trump accusing President Xi Jinping and his government of not doing enough to combat the threat from North Korea.

I am very disappointed in China. Our foolish past leaders have allowed them to make hundreds of billions of dollars a year in trade, yet… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2017

…they do NOTHING for us with North Korea, just talk. We will no longer allow this to continue. China could easily solve this problem! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2017

Responding to the criticism, state-run Xinhua newspaper said in an editorial Monday: “Trump is quite a personality, and he likes to tweet, but emotional venting cannot become a guiding policy for solving the nuclear issue on the peninsula.”