U.S. troops have spread across Eastern Europe in show of force to Russia

Jun 10, 2017

During his campaign, Donald Trump expressed skepticism about American military involvement overseas generally, and about NATO specifically. But since taking office, he hasn’t backed away from Operation Atlantic Resolve, which represents the largest military buildup in Europe since the end of the Cold War.

Some 6,500 U.S. troops are currently in Eastern Europe, working with NATO counterparts during their ongoing response to Russian aggression in Ukraine. VICE News goes to Romania, a staunch NATO ally that lies just across the Black Sea from Crimea, to speak to U.S. soldiers and Romanian military personnel about the ongoing U.S. presence.

This segment originally aired May 25, 2017, on VICE News Tonight on HBO. 

