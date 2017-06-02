HBO

Venezuela's opposition leader speaks out after protest beating

By on Jun 2, 2017

Venezuelan governor, former presidential candidate, and current leader of the opposition Henrique Capriles remerged days after being tear gassed and beaten while protesting with a conglomerate of opposition groups in Caracas.

The groups have unified to protest Nicolas Maduro’s suppressive regime.

Venezuela is suffering a severe food crisis, despite being rich in resources. Capriles marched almost every day for two months to protest the regime’s repressive tactics. The protests have become increasingly aggressive.

VICE News interviewed Capriles hours after the attack. “We are fighting in the streets. Fighting for democracy. Fighting for a change,” he said.

This segment originally aired May 31, 2017, on VICE News Tonight on HBO. 

M-F 7:30PM HBO
